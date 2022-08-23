HANCEVILLE, Ala. – West Point and Hanceville faced off against each other in another county rivalry battle at Ray Talley Stadium Friday night and a huge night on the ground by Brosnan Ward, along with a tough Bulldog, defense helped Hanceville defeat the Warriors 27-14. West Point got the ball to start off the game and picked up a quick first down as Hunter Hensley found Parker Marks for nine yards on third-and-eight. Garrit Roberson helped the Warriors get another first down as that put them at the 36, but Hanceville’s defense stood tall as they stuffed Noah Laney on fourth down. On third down from the 19, Noah Jones found L.J. Smith for 11 yards and a first down. West Point looked to have forced a punt, but a roughing the kicker penalty kept the drive alive for the Bulldogs. Unfortunately, though, Hanceville were forced to punt later on in the drive.

HANCEVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO