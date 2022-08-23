Related
Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 26
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 26, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. duty upon striking unattended vehicle; Hwy 157; damage to 2017 Honda; $200. Arrests. August 25. Aaron, Benjamin L; 43. FTA-no seat belt. FTA-criminal trespassing-3rd degree. FTA-theft of property-4th degree...
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month: Cullman, surrounding municipalities sign proclamations
CULLMAN, Ala. – September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and many municipalities in the area, including Cullman, Cullman County, Good Hope, Hanceville, Garden City and Arab, have signed proclamations to that effect. The proclamations state, in part, that each municipality is “no different than any other community, but we...
Obituary: Rosanne Phillips Hudson
Rosanne Phillips Hudson, age 76, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Rosanne was born July 20, 1946.
Agriplex Harvest to Home Dinner returns Sept. 29
CULLMAN, Ala. – The North Alabama Agriplex Board and Foundation will host the seventh annual Harvest to Home Local Foods Dinner and Silent Auction Sept. 29, 2022, at 6 p.m., at the Wallace State Community College Conference Center. Doors open at 5:30 allowing guests to peruse the silent auction.
PREP FOOTBALL: Good Hope outlasts Vinemont 34-22
GOOD HOPE, Ala. – It was a warm, muggy night for the county rivalry matchup between the Good Hope Raiders and the Vinemont Eagles Friday night and for the second week in a row the Raiders came away with a hard-fought victory over a county rival, this time over the Eagles 34-22. After the game, Raiders Head Coach Alan Scott said that he was “glad to see his football team hang on and win a game at the end for the second straight week, hopefully that will give us some momentum heading into region play.”
PREP FOOTBALL: Ward’s big night leads Hanceville past West Point 27-14
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – West Point and Hanceville faced off against each other in another county rivalry battle at Ray Talley Stadium Friday night and a huge night on the ground by Brosnan Ward, along with a tough Bulldog, defense helped Hanceville defeat the Warriors 27-14. West Point got the ball to start off the game and picked up a quick first down as Hunter Hensley found Parker Marks for nine yards on third-and-eight. Garrit Roberson helped the Warriors get another first down as that put them at the 36, but Hanceville’s defense stood tall as they stuffed Noah Laney on fourth down. On third down from the 19, Noah Jones found L.J. Smith for 11 yards and a first down. West Point looked to have forced a punt, but a roughing the kicker penalty kept the drive alive for the Bulldogs. Unfortunately, though, Hanceville were forced to punt later on in the drive.
