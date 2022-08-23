Read full article on original website
Related
texarkanafyi.com
Entertainment this Weekend in Texarkana – August 26 & 27
We have the list of some great live bands are performing at some of your favorite night spots this weekend, and there will be a hotdog eating contest that should be a lot of fun. The first Annual Hotdog Eating contest at Hopkins Icehouse happens on Friday, August 26 at...
‘Haircuts For My Homies’ Free Event Sunday In Texarkana
'Haircuts For My Homies' is a community-driven event to help the homeless in Texarkana. This event will be on Sunday, August 28th at 1618 West &th. Street in Texarkana Texas from 1 until 3 pm. There will be free haircuts, free entertainment, free clothing, free hygiene kits, and free food and drinks.
Dance the State Line Two-Step on a Weekend Getaway to Texarkana
There’s only one post office in the nation where you’re likely to step across a state border in the course of dropping off mail or buying stamps. The State Line Post Office and Federal Courthouse symbolizes Texarkana’s distinctive position straddling the border of northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas. Texarkana—whose name also pays tribute to Louisiana, which is about 30 miles south—was established in 1873 at the junction of two expanding railroads. There’s plenty to see on both sides of State Line Avenue, the historic strip that traces the border through downtown. The 1933 post office is a popular photo op; The Historic 1894 building—formerly a grocery store—features 12,000 square feet of art gallery space; and this fall brings the restoration of the 1925 Grim Hotel, now an eight-story apartment building. Surrounded by Piney Woods scenery and featuring local attractions dedicated to famous sons including musician Scott Joplin and businessman H. Ross Perot, Texarkana feels at once far-flung and at the center of everything.
Texarkana Museum Systems ‘Canned Christmas 2′ Saturday
The Texarkana Museum Systems presents "Canned Christmas 2" on Saturday at the historic P.J. Ahern home. The museum systems invite you to participate in their unique crafting event "Canned Christmas 2". This will take place at the PJ Ahren Home in historic downtown Texarkana. The program begins at 2p on Saturday, This is what the Texarkana Museum Systems curator, Jamie Simmons. had to say about this event:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, Texas Celebrates 150 Years With Founders Day Fair September 10
Get ready for the fun in Cass County as the celebration of the founding of Atlanta, Texas reaches 150 years this September. I remember when Texas herself celebrated its 150-year anniversary, it was 1986, I was barely a year into my broadcast career working in Baytown and we went to the big live Sesquicentennial show with Willie Nelson and Family at the San Jacinto Monument. Well, now it's Atlanta's turn.
KTBS
Texarkana Physical Therapy opens new location
WAKE VILLAGE, Texas - A new family-owned physical therapy office is opening in Wake Village, Texas. Texarkana Physical Therapy's newest location is in the 600 block of North Kings Highway. The new center offers a wide range of services including pre and post-operative care, treatment of orthopedic needs, sports injuries,...
Down Some Dogs And Help Harvest Regional Food Bank In Texarkana
Harvest Texarkana will be holding a "Hot Dog Eating Competition" this Friday with all proceeds benefitting The Harvest Regional Food Bank In Texarkana. This is what the Harvest Regional Food ban had to say about this fundraiser:. Come out and enter, or just watch, the first annual hot dog eating...
KTBS
New Caddo Parish 'village' to provide permanent homes for the homeless
BETHANY, La. - Tiny homes are a solution a local nonprofit is working toward to provide a more permanent solution for the homeless community of Shreveport. It is called Settled Inn Village and sits on about 48 acres. There's some existing mobile homes with tenants already there. Settled Inn Village...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Welcome Thor! The Newest Member of the Texarkana Texas Police Department
It's a good day for the Texarkana Texas Police Department as they announced the addition of a brand new member to the police department. Thor is a new K-9 and he is a handsome boy. The TTPD made the announcement on its Facebook page. Thor is a full-blooded Dutch Sheppard...
Texas Schools Receive Their Latest Grades, Did Your School Improve?
Students are graded on each and every subject they take, those grades, good or bad follow them for life in one way or another. So too are the schools they learn in, and this year is the first year those grades are being publicized by the Texas Education Agency. This...
KSLA
East Texas school district arming some teachers to begin 2022-23 school year
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A small east Texas school district began the year with the goal of putting safety first for students and staff. School leaders say they do not want to have a Uvalde situation at their district. “I feel like we have one of the safest schools...
United Flights End Soon in Texarkana, But American to Bring in Bigger Planes
Even though United Airlines is putting an end to their daily direct flights out of Texarkana Regional Airport to Houston next month, things are still looking good for Texarkana and our airport. Construction on the new airport terminal is moving along and still expected to be completed in 2024. Texarkana...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alligator found hanging out by Louisiana home's backyard pool
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies were summoned to a Louisiana home to wrangle a small alligator found hanging out by the backyard pool. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Deputies Steve Hoff, Connor McLaughin, and Austin Mueller responded to Jerry and Kirsten Lawrence's Benton home when they found an alligator near the swimming pool in their back yard.
KTBS
Texarkana moms unite to stop gun violence
TEXARKANA, Ark. - A group of Texarkana moms are working to raise awareness against gun violence and rally the community to help find solutions. Several of the members are using their own heartbreak to invoke change. The group met Wednesday with city leaders and law enforcement at the Park Avenue Baptist Church.
starlocalmedia.com
Texarkana City Council prepares for 'Solarbration’
TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texarkana Texas City Council convened Monday evening to make advance plans for a 2024 total eclipse. Five citizens were appointed by Mayor Bob Bruggeman for a temporary ad hoc Solarbration Committee that will be tasked with handling logistics for the upcoming Great North American Eclipse occurring on April 8, 2024.
Awesome New Local Teen Jazz Band Makes Waves In Texarkana
We found a little gem for you on YouTube of a group of Redwater, Texas high school students, and their poolside jazz band. We were able to get in touch with one of the members of the band, Noah Whitman and this is what he had to say about this very unique band:
Burn Bans Being Lifted In East Texas Thanks To Plentiful Rainfall
The first two-thirds of summer 2022 in East Texas has been a brutal one. Thanks, or no thanks, to the infamous 'heat dome', East Texans have been sweltering in the heat and humidity with temperatures hovering at or above one hundred degrees for days upon end. Thankfully it seems as if that weather phenomenon has moved on, at least for now.
KTEN.com
Marietta students tour new school campus
MARIETTA Okla. (KTEN) — Marietta students got a chance Wednesday to look inside their new school building and see the construction progress. After the tour, they signed their names on the building's beams. “The building looks awesome, and I was so excited I was able to sign the new...
kpyn.net
Atlanta ISD raises teachers salaries
ATLANTA, Texas — The Atlanta Independent School District board of trustees approved an increase to the 2022-23 salary scale. As a result, the independent school district is increasing the teacher salary schedule by 2% of the midpoint, which amounts to $1,007. The school district says that every person on the teacher salary scale will receive their regular step increase plus the $1,007.
KTBS
Couple accused of passing fraudulent checks in Sevier County, Ark.
DE QUEEN, Ark. – The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office wants local businesses to be on the lookout for a couple allegedly passing fraudulent checks in the county. According to the sheriff’s office, Amber Reed, also known as Amber Harris, and an unidentified man have cashed numerous fake checks totaling thousands of dollars in the Lockesburg, Ark., area and face criminal charges.
Comments / 0