ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Comments / 0

Related
texarkanafyi.com

Entertainment this Weekend in Texarkana – August 26 & 27

We have the list of some great live bands are performing at some of your favorite night spots this weekend, and there will be a hotdog eating contest that should be a lot of fun. The first Annual Hotdog Eating contest at Hopkins Icehouse happens on Friday, August 26 at...
TEXARKANA, TX
TexasHighways

Dance the State Line Two-Step on a Weekend Getaway to Texarkana

There’s only one post office in the nation where you’re likely to step across a state border in the course of dropping off mail or buying stamps. The State Line Post Office and Federal Courthouse symbolizes Texarkana’s distinctive position straddling the border of northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas. Texarkana—whose name also pays tribute to Louisiana, which is about 30 miles south—was established in 1873 at the junction of two expanding railroads. There’s plenty to see on both sides of State Line Avenue, the historic strip that traces the border through downtown. The 1933 post office is a popular photo op; The Historic 1894 building—formerly a grocery store—features 12,000 square feet of art gallery space; and this fall brings the restoration of the 1925 Grim Hotel, now an eight-story apartment building. Surrounded by Piney Woods scenery and featuring local attractions dedicated to famous sons including musician Scott Joplin and businessman H. Ross Perot, Texarkana feels at once far-flung and at the center of everything.
TEXARKANA, TX
Power 95.9

Texarkana Museum Systems ‘Canned Christmas 2′ Saturday

The Texarkana Museum Systems presents "Canned Christmas 2" on Saturday at the historic P.J. Ahern home. The museum systems invite you to participate in their unique crafting event "Canned Christmas 2". This will take place at the PJ Ahren Home in historic downtown Texarkana. The program begins at 2p on Saturday, This is what the Texarkana Museum Systems curator, Jamie Simmons. had to say about this event:
TEXARKANA, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texarkana, AR
Society
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
Kicker 102.5

Atlanta, Texas Celebrates 150 Years With Founders Day Fair September 10

Get ready for the fun in Cass County as the celebration of the founding of Atlanta, Texas reaches 150 years this September. I remember when Texas herself celebrated its 150-year anniversary, it was 1986, I was barely a year into my broadcast career working in Baytown and we went to the big live Sesquicentennial show with Willie Nelson and Family at the San Jacinto Monument. Well, now it's Atlanta's turn.
ATLANTA, TX
KTBS

Texarkana Physical Therapy opens new location

WAKE VILLAGE, Texas - A new family-owned physical therapy office is opening in Wake Village, Texas. Texarkana Physical Therapy's newest location is in the 600 block of North Kings Highway. The new center offers a wide range of services including pre and post-operative care, treatment of orthopedic needs, sports injuries,...
WAKE VILLAGE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taster S Choice#Sponsorship And Vendor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
UPI News

Alligator found hanging out by Louisiana home's backyard pool

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies were summoned to a Louisiana home to wrangle a small alligator found hanging out by the backyard pool. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Deputies Steve Hoff, Connor McLaughin, and Austin Mueller responded to Jerry and Kirsten Lawrence's Benton home when they found an alligator near the swimming pool in their back yard.
KTBS

Texarkana moms unite to stop gun violence

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A group of Texarkana moms are working to raise awareness against gun violence and rally the community to help find solutions. Several of the members are using their own heartbreak to invoke change. The group met Wednesday with city leaders and law enforcement at the Park Avenue Baptist Church.
TEXARKANA, AR
starlocalmedia.com

Texarkana City Council prepares for 'Solarbration’

TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texarkana Texas City Council convened Monday evening to make advance plans for a 2024 total eclipse. Five citizens were appointed by Mayor Bob Bruggeman for a temporary ad hoc Solarbration Committee that will be tasked with handling logistics for the upcoming Great North American Eclipse occurring on April 8, 2024.
TEXARKANA, TX
KTEN.com

Marietta students tour new school campus

MARIETTA Okla. (KTEN) — Marietta students got a chance Wednesday to look inside their new school building and see the construction progress. After the tour, they signed their names on the building's beams. “The building looks awesome, and I was so excited I was able to sign the new...
MARIETTA, TX
kpyn.net

Atlanta ISD raises teachers salaries

ATLANTA, Texas ⁠— The Atlanta Independent School District board of trustees approved an increase to the 2022-23 salary scale. As a result, the independent school district is increasing the teacher salary schedule by 2% of the midpoint, which amounts to $1,007. The school district says that every person on the teacher salary scale will receive their regular step increase plus the $1,007.
ATLANTA, TX
KTBS

Couple accused of passing fraudulent checks in Sevier County, Ark.

DE QUEEN, Ark. – The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office wants local businesses to be on the lookout for a couple allegedly passing fraudulent checks in the county. According to the sheriff’s office, Amber Reed, also known as Amber Harris, and an unidentified man have cashed numerous fake checks totaling thousands of dollars in the Lockesburg, Ark., area and face criminal charges.
SEVIER COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy