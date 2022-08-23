ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

Ahminitu Makonnen
5d ago

Mr.. Pfleger, you read about the CURSE ON ISRAEL,, DEUTERONOMY 28TH DANIEL 9TH 5-14 AMOS-3 1-3 ..$10.000 is not going to get any one talking,,, Condolences to the family....

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Man fatally shot in neck on West Side

CHICAGO — A man was shot in the neck in South Austin early Sunday morning. According to police, a man was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the neck near the 4900 block of West Superior Street at around 2:06 a.m. There was a gun retrieved from him. The man was transported to […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 men shot and killed in South Chicago neighborhood

CHICAGO — Two men are dead after a shooting on the South Side Saturday afternoon. Police said one victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot in the back, torso and pelvis in the 8300 block of South Paxton Avenue before being taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. According to […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man suffers gunshot wound to the head in Near West Side drive-by

CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man is in good condition following a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Near West Side neighborhood late Saturday. Chicago police say the victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Hoyne Avenue when he saw a black truck approach and an unknown man fired shots at him.
CHICAGO, IL
wufe967.com

Chicago woman shot on train during verbal confrontation: Police

Chicago police say that a woman was shot early Saturday morning inside a CTA Red Line train. Police say the shooting happened during a verbal confrontation at around 12:09 a.m. on Saturday at the 100 Block of N. State St. A 30-year-old woman was found with one gunshot wound to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man drives himself to hospital after South Chicago drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - On Sunday morning, a man was sitting in his car in South Chicago when he was at multiple times. Police say, around 10:48 a.m., a 24-year-old man was sitting in his car in the 8800 block of South Burley Avenue when a car pulled up next to his and someone started firing shots.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 killed, 7 others wounded in shootings since Friday evening in Chicago

About 9:20 p.m., a 50-year-old man was shot and killed in Humboldt Park while inside a restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street around 9:20 p.m., Chicago police said. Someone outside of the restaurant shot him through the window, striking him once in the neck. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Pfleger
CBS Chicago

Two killed in South Chicago shooting, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men are dead after a shooting in broad daylight in South Chicago Saturday afternoon. The two were shot in the 8300 block of South Paxton Ave. around 3:15 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department. A 32-year-old man was shot in the back, torso and pelvis and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Another man, between 25 and 30 years old, was shot in the leg, arm, chest and head. He was also transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead. No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate. No other information was immediately available. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

3 teens shot near Michele Clark High School in South Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three teenagers were shot Friday afternoon just steps from Michele Clark Academic Prep Magnet High School in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, one of the teens was left in critical condition and was fighting for his life at Stroger Hospital of Cook County Monday night.Earlier at the scene, a resident said she watched a fight that preceded the shooting happen right outside her window. We also obtained video of the moment the fight amongst multiple young people got out of control – spilling from the parkway onto the sidewalk before shots were fired...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

29-year-old man found shot on porch in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man is good condition after being shot on a porch in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood. Around 11:46 p.m. Saturday, the victim was shot in the abdomen. Chicago police say the victim was very uncooperative with officers about the incident and refused to answer any questions. He...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Violence#Murder#Chicago Police#Violent Crime#Chicago Crusader#The Rhodes Funeral Home
msn.com

Man shot by known offender during argument in Ashburn

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is wounded after being shot during an argument in the Ashburn neighborhood Saturday just before noon. The shooting happened in the 3700 block of West 83rd Street around 11:58 a.m. Police said the victim, 35, was shot in the leg after getting into an...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Michael Bankston, shot and killed while trying to stop domestic dispute, honored with street name in Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ten months after a man was killed while trying to do the right thing, the city is honoring his memory. In October of last year, we told you about Michael Bankston – who was shot and killed trying to protect a stranger from her boyfriend in Logan Square. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, Bankston is now being commemorated with an honorary street name in the neighborhood – and it means a great deal to his family. While most might just see an honorary brown street sign for Michael H. Bankston III, Bankston's mother, Molly Cruz...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
825K+
Views
ABOUT

Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy