sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Fred Samson Shuker Jr
Fred Samson Shuker Jr., passed away peacefully at the age of 84 in Pinehurst Health and Rehab Center in North Carolina due to complications from Alzheimers. Fred was born in Needham on September 2, 1937 and grew up in Needham, MA. He was a 1954 graduate of the Norfolk Agricultural High School in Walpole, MA. From 1955-1958 Fred served in the US Navy as a Meteorologist in Pensacola, Florida. Fred was also a Northeastern University graduate and had a long and successful career in the Metals industry serving customers around the globe.
sandhillssentinel.com
Aberdeen teen installs food pantry at park
Aberdeen resident and Pinecrest student Eric Sabiston is stepping up to lend a helping hand to the residents of the Sandhills with a series of community outreach projects. This August saw the completion of his first project, a miniature food pantry located in Aberdeen Lake Park, and Eric has already noticed the pantry receiving plenty of use.
Robeson County community mourns fire chief’s death
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County community is mourning the death of one of its first responders, Orrum Fire Chief Steve Britt, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “It is with great sorry that we have been informed of the passing of Chief Steve Britt of the Orrum Township Fire Department,” Wilkins said Sunday […]
Thousands of graves are slowly being uncovered in Dunn, revealing lost Black history
With hand saws, machetes and even a divining rod, volunteers are bringing back Wilkins Cemetery from this NC town’s Jim Crow past.
Sanford man $100,000 richer after snagging lucky ticket in Pittsboro
A $30 investment in a scratch-off ticket turned into a near-unbelievable return for Juan Jauregui of Sanford.
$5,900 water bill blindsides Harnett County woman who owns vacant property
"No water, not one drop of Harnett County water could I have used from this property."
Smart buses debut for Durham Public Schools
Durham Public Schools unveiled new technology to help students get to and from school safely.
cbs17
Fayetteville medical center looking for next of kin for man dead nearly 1 month
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cape Fear Valley Medical Center is asking for the public’s help finding the next of kin for a man who has been dead for nearly one month. Robert William Weber, 62, passed away Aug. 2, the medical center said, but it is having trouble finding his relatives.
WRAL
Large police presence reported at Crabtree Valley Mall
Raleigh, N.C. — A large police presence was reported at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh on Saturday night. Police were seen at the mall just before 7 p.m. Details about what prompted police to respond to the mall wasn't immediately known.
cbs17
New Chick-fil-A coming to Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chick-fil-A sandwich and nugget enthusiasts rejoice! A banner for a new Chick-fil-A location has popped up north of downtown Raleigh, on E. Six Forks Road. This new location on Six Forks will be situated in between the intersections of Wake Forest Road and Industrial Drive.
Dillon mourns elementary school principal shot to death
DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Wendy Cook was laid to rest Wednesday evening in Dillon with dozens of people at her visitation and funeral to honor her life. Cook, 54, was shot and killed early Sunday morning, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner Donnie Grimsley. “When you had a heart like Wendy had, […]
Duo ambushed victim as gunshots fired at Cross Creek Mall in NC, police say
One of the suspects approached the 22-year-old victim, while another suspect hid behind parked cars -- and they then both opened fire, police said.
WRAL
Two homes damaged in fire in north Raleigh neighborhood
Raleigh, N.C. — Two homes were damaged Sunday when a fire broke out in a north Raleigh neighborhood. Firefighters responded to Hartham Park Avenue, off Louisburg Road, before 7 a.m. Firefighters said everyone made it out of the homes safely.
Robeson woman hits $750K+ jackpot, says ‘dream home’ is next
“When I realized it, I just started hollering,” McCain said. “I was feeling so good I couldn’t even go back to sleep.”
cbs17
Do you know this man? Cumberland County looking for next of kin
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cape Fear Valley Medical Center’s Vital Statistics is asking for the public’s assistance in locating family members of a man who died. Robert William Weber, 62, of Cameron, died Aug. 2. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says his death does not appear to be suspicious.
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you love to eat seafood and you happen to live in North Carolina or you love to come here on holidays, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely not miss if you what to see how fresh and high-quality seafood tastes like.
cbs17
4 students involved in fight at North Garner Middle School: police
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police say they responded to a fight at North Garner Middle School Wednesday afternoon. Officers say four girl students were involved in the fight. There were no reported injuries to students or officers, according to police. Police say no weapons were involved and police...
Alleged gas thief returns to station 3rd time, has ‘medical event’ when confronted by NC deputy
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is accused of stealing a thousand gallons of gas from a gas station. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the Handy Hugo gas station on US 64 in Asheboro about a theft in progress on July 9. When deputies got to the gas station, they […]
910 numbers running out, new 472 area code to be assigned starting in October
The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced that on October 7, customers in the 910 area code could be assigned a number in the 472 area when they request new service or want an additional line.
