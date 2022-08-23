Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Youth track and field program supports local nonprofit at Second Sole
Fast Feet Youngstown presented Project MKC with $1,000 Friday at Second Sole. Fast Feet Youngstown is a track acclimation program that introduces children K-6 to track and field events. Spring 2022 was the first year of the program, and nearly 150 kids participated. Now, the program is helping out a...
WFMJ.com
2022 Panerathon sees one of the largest turnouts ever
More than 10,000 people filled the streets of downtown Youngstown Sunday morning for the 13th annual Panerathon. Everyone involved is calling it a great success. This year's turnout was one of the biggest in the event's history. People from all corners of the Valley came together to help fund the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center.
Ursuline locked down after teenager poses as student
Someone who did not attend the school was inside the building, dressed and posing as a student.
WFMJ.com
Visit the 21 WFMJ/WBCB tent during the Canfield Fair
Visit us this year at the 21 WFMJ/WBCB tent at the Canfield Fair to win free stuff, meet our anchors, help support Second Harvest Food Bank, and get one of our coveted tote bags!. Get your updated Canfield Fair forecast by downloading the Storm Tracker 21 app. When you are...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | August 27th
Vindicator file photo / August 29, 1982 | A few days before the opening game at Youngstown State University’s Stambaugh Auditorium 40 years ago, a Vindicator photographer took this picture of the new gymnasium beneath the stands. August 27. 1997: The United Way of Trumbull County's board of directors...
WFMJ.com
Hagan for state senate sign burned in Youngstown, Rulli claims it was an inside job
A political sign in support of a candidate for an Ohio Senate seat was vandalized Sunday. Democratic candidate Bob Hagan posted a picture of the burning sign on Twitter. He said the picture of the sign was sent to him by someone that lives nearby and put the fire out.
Student arrested after bringing gun to Stark County middle school
A Stark County middle schooler was arrested and faces charges after they brought an unloaded gun to school on Tuesday.
WFMJ.com
Mosquito spraying scheduled Friday night in Mahoning County
Mahoning County Public Health plans to conduct spraying for mosquito control on the night of Friday, August 26, 2022. They received 2022 Ohio EPA Mosquito Control Grant funding to help reduce the population of adult mosquitos. Spraying helps protect against mosquito-borne diseases like the West Nile Virus and Zika Virus.
whbc.com
Holmes Sheriff: Stark Man Intentionally Caused ‘Accident’
MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was no accident. Holmes County Sheriff’s investigators say 33-year-old Timothy Ellsworth of Lawrence Township purposely drove head on into his former girlfriend’s vehicle on Route 241 just outside of Millersburg on Sunday. Witnesses say he then walked up to...
Roads to close for local bar event
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- Some roads in Youngstown will be closed on Saturday will be closed for Golden String Radio's Pabstolutely event.
Police: Ohio middle-schooler had gun, hollow-point rounds
Stark County deputies said a 13-year-old student at Oakwood Middle School had a gun and hollow-point rounds in his backpack.
Jury returns not guilty verdict in Mahoning County rape case
A jury in Mahoning County found a man accused of sex crimes against two children not guilty of all charges.
WFMJ.com
Bacteria advisory lifted at Mosquito Lake
The bacteria advisory issued for Mosquito lake in Cortland two days ago was lifted on Friday by the Ohio Department of Health. According to ODH's BeachGuard website, a yellow flag warning that had been issued for the lake on Wednesday, indicating a "bacteria contamination advisory" is no longer in effect.
Local church holds festival to lift people up
New Bethel Baptist Church in Youngstown is keeping hope alive by celebrating their annual Hope Fest with the community.
Police searching for man escaped from St. Elizabeth’s
Youngstown Police said they are searching for a man who escaped police custody at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth's Sunday.
WFMJ.com
Roads in Niles temporarily without water
Two roads in Niles are temporarily without water. An advisory sent out Saturday morning by the city of Niles says part of Robbins and Hartzell Avenues will be without water until further notice. It is unclear when the water will be back on.
Mahoning County indictments: Aug. 25, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
27 First News
Alfred D. Brown, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Alfred D. Brown will be held Friday, August 26, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Brown departed this life Friday, August 19, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. The family...
