Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 200 service calls between noon Monday and noon Thursday. Eight people were arrested.
Roy T. Roberts & Tony Tine: MacFadzen will work collaboratively as sheriff of Belknap County
Belknap County citizens, as you may be aware Mike MacFadzen is currently a candidate for the office of sheriff of Belknap County. We are hoping to help introduce him to people who may not be aware of the type of person that he is. We both had the opportunity to work with Mike who started with the Laconia Police Department and ultimately finished his career with the New Hampshire State Police.
New programs in September at Laconia library
LACONIA — There are lots of exciting new programs happening in September in Laconia Public Library's children's room, along with some familiar favorites. Join in for Social-Emotional Storytime on Tuesdays from 1:30-2:30 p.m. in September. A story will be read about feelings, talk about how to handle our emotions, and do a fun craft. Handouts will also be available with tips for promoting social-emotional development for caregivers. Best suited for ages 2-6.
WOW Trail entrance
LACONIA — More than $300,000 in federal funds could prove an important shot in the arm for t…
Grant funds could give Opechee Loop trail a boost
LACONIA — More than $300,000 in federal funds could prove an important shot in the arm for the Opechee Loop recreational trail. The city on Tuesday received notice that it had been selected to receive a $225,000 grant from the Northern Borders Regional Commission to use toward Opechee Loop — a five-mile route designed to provide more pedestrian- and biker-friendly access to Lakeport and downtown. The money would be used to build the first segment of the loop along Elm Street from Lakeport Square to Franklin Street.
Society for the Protection of NH Forests offers 5 Hikes Challenge
CONCORD — The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests' popular do-it-yourself hiking adventure is back for its third year this fall. The Forest Society 5 Hikes Challenge from Aug. 31 through Oct. 31 includes 28 unique and scenic walking or hiking destinations on Forest Society conservation land throughout New Hampshire. Registration is open.
New Hampshire Boat Museum invites visitors on excursion Sept. 15
WOLFEBORO — One of the objectives behind the programs and events offered by the New Hampshire Boat Museum is to help visitors experience New Hampshire’s fresh waterways, which takes place with Vintage Voyage Boat Excursion. Scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 15, this excursion will provide visitors with the opportunity to explore the northeastern end of Lake Winnipesaukee in privately-owned historic boats.
Rep. Mike Bordes: Voters should ignore primary elections at their own peril
As a first-term representative running for re-election in the September primary, I was dismayed to learn how many Belknap County citizens ignore the local primaries, only to complain about the lack of competent candidates in later state elections.
FEMA awards more than $2 million to Plymouth State University for COVID testing
BOSTON — The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending more than $2.7 million to the State of New Hampshire to reimburse Plymouth State University for the cost of providing testing for students and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. The $2,731,448 FEMA Public Assistance grant to the university will...
Register for 'A Very Excellent NH Marathon'
BRISTOL — The New Hampshire Marathon has a new Title Sponsor for 2022 — Very Excellent Chinese Restaurant. Very Excellent is an American-Chinese restaurant in the Newfound Community offering a fresh, ethical, and modern take on the comfort foods that you know and love. They source fresh, natural ingredients and make everything on their menu from scratch. Stop in for a meal and thank owner, Hector Xu for their sponsorship.
Laurie Jordan: Businesses could band together to buy old state school
I think a group of local businesses should get together to buy the former Laconia State School property. They have a difficult time hiring and retaining employees due to lack of affordable housing, child care, and other rising costs. This proposed group could convert some of the existing buildings into immediate housing for their employees and open an on-site daycare center. With the cost spread to multiple businesses, this seems like a viable solution to keeping families in the Lakes Region. This valuable property would just be utilized to improve our economy, not that of an out of state developer.
Gilford Methodist Church aids in Kentucky Relief
GILFORD — Kentucky flood victims are benefitting from United Methodist Committee on Relief disaster materials that are provided by Methodist Churches nationwide. Overwhelming floods began in Kentucky on July 24, and lasted over a week. UMCOR sent more than 3,000 flood buckets which included supplies needed by communities coping after a disastrous flood.
Robert Thompson preach and sing at Union Church on Aug. 31
MEREDITH — Rev. Robert Thompson will be both preaching and providing music for the Union Church of Meredith Neck at their Aug. 31 service. Rev. Bob is an Itinerant Elder in the African Methodist Episcopal Church. His deep baritone voice carries through the church, whether telling of his life experiences while giving the message, or soulfully singing and harmonizing on solos and hymns.
Kerry J. O’Connell Sr., 66
LINCOLN — The family of Kerry John O’Connell Sr., 66, of Lincoln, are sad to announce his passing on Monday, August 22, 2022 due to a motorcycle accident. Born in Salem, MA on July 20, 1956, he was the son of Edward F. and Edith J. (Wollerscheid) O’Connell. He moved to Woodstock, graduated from Lin-Wood High School in 1974 and remained a lifelong resident in the area. Kerry worked in several local restaurants prior to his 35 years as head chef at the Holderness School. He loved his “Holderness family.” Being a part of the Out Back program was an honor that brought him great joy. Upon retiring he started a property maintenance company.
"Hickory Horned Devils" to perform for Arts in the Park summer concert series
LACONIA — The "Hickory Horned Devils" will kick off the weekend at the Belknap Mill’s 2022 Arts in the Park summer concert series on Friday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. All concerts are free and open to the public to enjoy. Bring a chair or blanket and make yourself comfortable for an evening of live music in Rotary Park.
Franklin Opera House presents Last of the Duke Street Kings
FRANKLIN — Franklin Opera House welcomes The Last of the Duke Street Kings on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 7:30 p.m. The band is one of the premier Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band tributes in North America. They stage authentic reproductions of live concert performances and studio releases,...
