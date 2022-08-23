I think a group of local businesses should get together to buy the former Laconia State School property. They have a difficult time hiring and retaining employees due to lack of affordable housing, child care, and other rising costs. This proposed group could convert some of the existing buildings into immediate housing for their employees and open an on-site daycare center. With the cost spread to multiple businesses, this seems like a viable solution to keeping families in the Lakes Region. This valuable property would just be utilized to improve our economy, not that of an out of state developer.

LACONIA, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO