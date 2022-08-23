Read full article on original website
kjzz.org
Phoenix will use $16.3 million grant for greener buses, workforce program
Phoenix will get more than $16 million for greener buses through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act) under a Federal Transit Administration grant program. The program is meant to transition the nation’s transit fleets to more energy-efficient and cleaner vehicles. FTA Regional Administrator Ray Tellis said...
thefoothillsfocus.com
Interstate water brawl leaves cities in the dark
In the West, whiskey is for drinking; water is for fighting. Arizona residents felt the reality of that maxim on Aug. 15 as several Western states announced that two months of closed door negotiations to cut an emergency 12% to 25% from next year’s Colorado River withdrawals had yielded bupkus.
kjzz.org
Exit Interview: Why author Rogelio Juarez left Phoenix for New York
The Show series Exit Interview that takes a critical look at Phoenix and asks why so many influential people have decided to leave. Today, I’d like to introduce you to a friend of mine: Rogelio Juarez. “I grew up in a Mexican American family in Chandler,” Juarez said. “Went...
East Valley Tribune
New Gateway Airport tower to be dedicated
Members of Arizona’s congressional delegation and dignitaries from the region will dedicate Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport’s new 199-foot air traffic tower. It’s a major milestone for the East Valley and the airport, but for the children of Queen Creek’s Geoffrey Minor, who managed the project for builder DPR, it will likely remain “Daddy’s tower.”
kjzz.org
Progress, challenges, recommendations in Arizona Black business report
Seventeen months after releasing the first “State of Black Business” report, the Arizona groups involved are sharing progress, challenges and recommendations. Timing was everything for Maria Laughner, deputy economic development director for Tempe. Days after listening to last year’s presentation on the state of Black business, she read an article about the growth of micro-manufacturing in urban areas and thought it might be a good fit for her landlocked city.
AZFamily
City of Tempe unveiling new tools to combat growing issue of homelessness
Officials are in Phoenix working out logistics for the fan experience, which opens on February 4. The jersey features the iconic purple base, the sunburst logo and SUNS written in a similar 90s-style font. Phoenix-area teen works to get 2,022 blood donors. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A Phoenix-area teen...
kjzz.org
Peoria institutes sustainability plan
Peoria has become the latest of several Arizona cities to institute a sustainability plan. The mayor and council adopted the Sustainable Peoria Plan earlier this week. The document continues efforts begun in 2009 and updated in 2012, and focuses on eight pillars, including energy, transportation, health, nature, waste management and water resources.
Carvana Opens Newest Car Vending Machine in Phoenix Area
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Today Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, launched its newest Car Vending Machine, located in Glendale, Arizona, a suburb of Phoenix. The state-of-the-art steel and glass structure stands eight stories tall with a 31-vehicle capacity, offering car buyers in the area another way to experience the New Way To Buy A Car®. Customers can shop an inventory of more than 70,000 used cars for sale, secure auto financing or use the car loan calculator, purchase, secure an insurance policy, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, without even purchasing a vehicle. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005272/en/ Carvana opens second Car Vending Machine in Arizona (Photo: Business Wire)
AZFamily
An exclusive look at Toyota’s secret Arizona site where vehicles are put to the test
WITTMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Press the “Rock” button on the new 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup truck and just point the nose up the rock hill. You steer and the truck does the rest. It’s just one of the features you’ll find on the Tundra and it’s...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Foam-and-concrete homes aim for sustainability
Amid global climate change and a chronic shortage of affordable housing, local construction companies and nonprofits are taking innovative steps to make homes more energy efficient and environmentally sustainable. Strata International Group, headquartered in Phoenix, has made a name by building homes out of foam and concrete, and Habitat for...
arizonaprogressgazette.com
Reversing Climate Change Locally – Scottsdale Looks to Make City Cooler
Let’s be honest: in the midst of worsening climate change, Maricopa County might not be the ideal place to be. We have spoken at length about the worsening water crisis perpetuated by the current megadrought; combine that with the fact that 110 degree days in the summer are already difficult enough, and it starts to turn into an existential crisis of livability in the area. Thankfully, Scottsdale is not waiting until things get worse before taking action.
azbex.com
Phoenix Hotel to Become 200-unit Multifamily
An outdated and poorly performing Embassy Suites hotel on 3.79 acres on East Thomas Road between 24th Street and the Grand Canal could soon become a 200-unit multifamily complex under a planned unit development request submitted to the Phoenix Planning Department last week. Commercial uses lie to the north, east...
The numbers are in: Roughly 1,000 damaged cacti found in Saguaro Census
Roughly 1,000 cacti have been found to be damaged across the Valley in the Saguaro Census put on by the Desert Botanical Garden.
East Valley Tribune
Ocotillo Road link triggers protests over cost
A project linking two segments of Ocotillo Road and giving Queen Creek motorists an additional route east is under fire in Gilbert by residents who question a price tag that well exceeds $79 million. Gilbert officials want to build the 545-foot-long Ocotillo Bridge as a “statement piece” with all kinds...
Arizona Woman Victim Of Social Media Trend Encouraging Others To Steal Cars
“The challenging aspect to this viral TikTok is being able to find evidence that a USB style cord was used."
arizonaprogressgazette.com
The Water Crisis Intensifies with Incoming Cuts: Here’s What to Expect
Regular readers know that the Arizona Progress Gazette has been screaming about the incoming water crisis from the rooftops. It began as volunteer requests for water reduction, which were not insignificant in impact, but nowhere near enough. As the Colorado River suffers another light year of melted snowpack, the crisis has recently escalated.
SRP customers could see potential price increase in electric bill
PHOENIX — Salt River Project customers could be paying more for their electric bills as the company looks to cover the rising costs of natural gas. While customers like Stevie Jones and Charlie Griefer aren't thrilled about the idea of a bigger bill because everything is already too expensive they understand hikes happen.
KTAR.com
Family-owned Frutilandia expands in metro Phoenix with 3 new locations
PHOENIX — Family-owned Frutilandia is expanding in metro Phoenix with the addition of three locations in Glendale, Chandler and Mesa. The Phoenix-based fast-casual restaurant recently debuted its headquarters and drive-thru service on Arizona Avenue and Ray Road in Chandler, according to a press release. The location near 59th Avenue...
Phoenix New Times
Phoenicians Among 'Spiritual Travelers' Planning to Enter Vortex at VortiFest
About a month from now, expect to see plenty of metro Phoenix residents heading north on Interstate 17 to attend the Sedona VortiFest music festival and experience on September 23-24 in Sedona. It's a two-day shindig of music, culture, art, and community nestled in Sedona's mystical Red Rock Country. The...
East Valley Tribune
Growth brings more traffic signals to QC
What better way to tell the story of a town’s growth than through its traffic lights? Nowhere is that better illustrated than in Queen Creek, where the signals are sprouting up all over the place. “You can see that 2022 is the year of signals,” said Queen Creek public...
