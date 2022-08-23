Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
leavenworthecho.com
Linda Orcutt
Linda Orcutt, 66, of Leavenworth, WA, passed away on August 6, 2022, unexpectedly with heart complications. Linda was born on December 20, 1955, to Frank and Jody Fassnacht in Leavenworth, WA. She was a wonderful and kind woman who was always up for a good time and a laugh. She was a special person who opened her heart and home to many. She was supportive, non-judgmental, and kind always. She will be missed so much by so many. Linda was predeceased by her Husband Ken Orcutt, her Mother and Father Frank and Jody Fassnacht. She is survived by her children: Jessica and Brandon Petersen, Nathan, Becca, John and Hannah Schons, her Grandchildren Ben, Isaac, Madison, Mia, Chord, Jack and Gracelyn, her Great Grandson, Eli, and her Siblings, Marcia and Marc Buchanan, Kathy and Tom Radach, Sally Taylor and many nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of her life held on Saturday, August 27, 4 p.m. at Kristall's- 280 US Highway 2, Leavenworth, WA.
leavenworthecho.com
Jim Adamson Dedication
Cutline: Family of the late Jim Adamson gather for the Soccer Field dedication in Plain, WA. Photo by Diana Zumini , Leavenworth Rotary.
leavenworthecho.com
Community News
Join us on Thursday, August 25 from 4 p.m.- 5 p.m. at Lions Club Park, Leavenworth for a free, outdoor event for the whole family to celebrate the end of the NCW Libraries Summer Library Program. Enjoy local favorite L-Bow the Clown's antics including juggling, unicycling, ballooning and good-old-fashioned-clowning. A door prize of a parachute hammock will be given to one lucky attendee. Ice cold treats will be provided by the Leavenworth Friends of the Library. Bring a blanket to sit on the grass if you wish. This event is brought to you by the Leavenworth and Peshastin Libraries. The Summer Library Program runs through August 31, 2022. For more information, contact Leavenworth Public Library, 509-548-7923 or the Peshastin Library at 509-548-7821.
leavenworthecho.com
The Leavenworth Echo
Wicked winter weather wreaks havoc around Leavenworth. This winter has brought with it many challenges for upper valley residents. From the wicked cold for weeks to the massive amounts of snow to the monstrous potholes, it has been a real roller coaster ride. City of Leavenworth Public Works crews have been kept busy. “Every year brings it’s own...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
leavenworthecho.com
Community Foundation of NCW Awards Over $1.1M in Scholarships
The Community Foundation of NCW has awarded $1,123,900 to 216 students across North Central Washington and beyond – the largest award amount to date. The Foundation now manages over 130 scholarships established by individuals, families, and businesses from across the region who care deeply about supporting local students’ education. Each scholarship is unique – the criteria is set by the donor and can range from academic achievement to community involvement to overcoming obstacles – and supports students attending community college university, or trade school. Most scholarships aim to support students with the greatest financial need.
Comments / 0