Linda Orcutt, 66, of Leavenworth, WA, passed away on August 6, 2022, unexpectedly with heart complications. Linda was born on December 20, 1955, to Frank and Jody Fassnacht in Leavenworth, WA. She was a wonderful and kind woman who was always up for a good time and a laugh. She was a special person who opened her heart and home to many. She was supportive, non-judgmental, and kind always. She will be missed so much by so many. Linda was predeceased by her Husband Ken Orcutt, her Mother and Father Frank and Jody Fassnacht. She is survived by her children: Jessica and Brandon Petersen, Nathan, Becca, John and Hannah Schons, her Grandchildren Ben, Isaac, Madison, Mia, Chord, Jack and Gracelyn, her Great Grandson, Eli, and her Siblings, Marcia and Marc Buchanan, Kathy and Tom Radach, Sally Taylor and many nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of her life held on Saturday, August 27, 4 p.m. at Kristall's- 280 US Highway 2, Leavenworth, WA.

LEAVENWORTH, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO