Bessie “Jean” Baker, 92, of Excelsior Springs, MO passed away Aug. 23, 2022 at home. Jean was born in Maryville, TN on June 29, 1930 to William Barker and Lyda Medlin, both deceased. She grew up in Santa Paula, CA. On July 1, 1948 she married Francis Baker.

