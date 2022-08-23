How to Watch All of the ‘X-Men’ Movies in Chronological or Release Date Order: From ‘First Class’ to ‘Logan’

The annual nightmare known at the MTV Video Music Awards have come and gone, but the repercussions are still being felt the world over. What we all just endured was darker than any of us could’ve imagined. But fearless, intrepid journalism is all about wading through that darkness to uncover whatever small kernels of light may be shrouded. That’s why The Daily Beast took on the daunting task of watching all fifty—sorry, three—hours of the 2022 VMAs: to hopefully find something worth raving about.The lead-up to this year’s Video Music Awards was already paved with tumult. There were rumors of...

