Read full article on original website
Related
Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade
It’s all but official. Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook are set to be teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that LA has come to terms on a trade with the Utah Jazz acquiring the spitfire guard in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Lakers and Jazz are expected to finalize […] The post Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jeanie Buss omits Russell Westbrook while expressing excitement for LeBron, Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn
It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to move off of point guard Russell Westbrook in any fashion possible after his disastrous fit with the squad last season. While speaking with GQ, controlling owner of the Lakers Jeanie Buss discussed how excited she is to watch...
Lakers projected lineup, rotation after trading for Patrick Beverley
The Lakers shook things up on Thursday night when they traded for Patrick Beverley. On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz struck a deal for Patrick Beverley that was fertile ground for memes and reactions given the lack of amicability between Russell Westbrook and Pat Bev. Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson are the outgoing pieces for the Lakers, meaning the Lakers rotation will look a little bit different moving forward.
The next trade Lakers must make after acquiring Patrick Beverley from Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers are making moves. Just two weeks after LeBron James agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million extension to stay a little longer in LA, Rob Pelinka made a bold move in the hopes of improving the team for next season. The Lakers trade Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz […] The post The next trade Lakers must make after acquiring Patrick Beverley from Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suns’ next focus after Kevin Durant returns to Nets
The Kevin Durant-Brooklyn Nets situation had been the primary NBA talking point over the past month or so. It realistically held up other moves from happening since teams were waiting to see where KD ended up. With Durant rescinding his trade request and deciding to remain in Brooklyn on Tuesday, other moves will begin to occur on a more frequent basis. The Phoenix Suns are already looking to add pieces to their roster following the Durant news. According to Arizona sports radio host John Gambadoro, the Suns will focus on adding a “post-up power forward” with their available cap-payer exception.
Kevin Durant Rescinding Trade is Good For Warriors
Kevin Durant won't be going to the Warriors, or another competitor.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate Whether Russell Westbrook Or Patrick Beverley Should Be The Lakers Starting Point Guard
Last season, the Los Angeles Lakers made a trade for Russell Westbrook to form their iteration of a big three. With Westbrook added to the superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lake show was expected to compete for the title in the 2021-22 season. But a season...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Compare the Lakers Trade for Patrick Beverley to the Proposal for Kyle Lowry a Year Ago
This week, the Los Angeles Lakers traded Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz for veteran guard Patrick Beverley. Beverley brings a level of defense and grit the Lakers were missing last season. While the Lakers can take this trade as a win, many fans are criticizing the team for not trading for Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry last season.
RELATED PEOPLE
A Comprehensive Guide to the Trail Blazers' Future Draft Picks
A guide to the Portland Trail Blazers cache of future draft picks.
Grading the Lakers-Jazz trade swapping Talen Horton-Tucker for Patrick Beverley
After a terrible 2021-22 season, the Los Angeles Lakers really needed to make changes. They just made a big one by trading Talen Horton-Tucker to the Utah Jazz for Patrick Beverley. Stanley Johnson is also going to Utah. Keep in mind that the Lakers were the oldest team last season, and they certainly played like […] The post Grading the Lakers-Jazz trade swapping Talen Horton-Tucker for Patrick Beverley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Comments / 0