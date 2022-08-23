ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade

It’s all but official. Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook are set to be teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that LA has come to terms on a trade with the Utah Jazz acquiring the spitfire guard in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Lakers and Jazz are expected to finalize […] The post Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Lakers projected lineup, rotation after trading for Patrick Beverley

The Lakers shook things up on Thursday night when they traded for Patrick Beverley. On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz struck a deal for Patrick Beverley that was fertile ground for memes and reactions given the lack of amicability between Russell Westbrook and Pat Bev. Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson are the outgoing pieces for the Lakers, meaning the Lakers rotation will look a little bit different moving forward.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

The next trade Lakers must make after acquiring Patrick Beverley from Jazz

The Los Angeles Lakers are making moves. Just two weeks after LeBron James agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million extension to stay a little longer in LA, Rob Pelinka made a bold move in the hopes of improving the team for next season. The Lakers trade Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz […] The post The next trade Lakers must make after acquiring Patrick Beverley from Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Suns’ next focus after Kevin Durant returns to Nets

The Kevin Durant-Brooklyn Nets situation had been the primary NBA talking point over the past month or so. It realistically held up other moves from happening since teams were waiting to see where KD ended up. With Durant rescinding his trade request and deciding to remain in Brooklyn on Tuesday, other moves will begin to occur on a more frequent basis. The Phoenix Suns are already looking to add pieces to their roster following the Durant news. According to Arizona sports radio host John Gambadoro, the Suns will focus on adding a “post-up power forward” with their available cap-payer exception.
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Compare the Lakers Trade for Patrick Beverley to the Proposal for Kyle Lowry a Year Ago

This week, the Los Angeles Lakers traded Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz for veteran guard Patrick Beverley. Beverley brings a level of defense and grit the Lakers were missing last season. While the Lakers can take this trade as a win, many fans are criticizing the team for not trading for Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Grading the Lakers-Jazz trade swapping Talen Horton-Tucker for Patrick Beverley

After a terrible 2021-22 season, the Los Angeles Lakers really needed to make changes. They just made a big one by trading Talen Horton-Tucker to the Utah Jazz for Patrick Beverley. Stanley Johnson is also going to Utah. Keep in mind that the Lakers were the oldest team last season, and they certainly played like […] The post Grading the Lakers-Jazz trade swapping Talen Horton-Tucker for Patrick Beverley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA

