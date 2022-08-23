Every player in Philadelphia 76ers history who has worn No. 25

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

It’s summertime in the NBA, so it’s time to learn some history. The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the older franchises in the NBA. Their history dates to the 1949-50 season.

With that longevity, the team has had hundreds of players come through the City of Brotherly Love. Sixers Wire looks at the No. 25 which has been worn by a whopping 21 of those players in the history of the franchise.

This running series will go through all of the uniform numbers worn in franchise history. The previous edition of this series was a list compiling the nine players who have worn the No. 26.

Here is the list of the 21 players who have worn No. 25 in Sixers history:

Paul Seymour, 1949-1950

Seymour played in the inaugural season in franchise history when they were the Syracuse Nationals. He wore two numbers that season, 8 and 25, and he averaged 7.7 points and 3.0 assists.

Chet Walker, 1962-1969

A Hall of Famer, Walker played seven seasons for the franchise and he made three All-Star appearances. He averaged 16.2 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Nationals and the Sixers.

Fred Foster, 1970-1972

Foster played 140 games for the Sixers across two seasons, and he averaged 8.9 points and 3 rebounds for Philadelphia.

Leroy Ellis, 1973-1976

Ellis averaged 9.7 points and 9 rebounds in 261 games for the Sixers across 261 games for the franchise.

Earl Cureton, 1980-1983

Cureton played 191 games across his first three seasons in the NBA with the Sixers. He averaged 4.3 points and 3.6 rebounds in those games.

David Wingate, 1986-1989

Wingate played his first three seasons in the league with the Sixers, and he averaged 8 points and 2 assists across 171 games.

Jeff Malone, 1994-1996

Malone averaged 13.5 points and 2.4 rebounds across 71 games for the Sixers before he was waived in the 1995-96 season. He left the Sixers in the 1995 offseason to play in Greece before returning to Philadelphia. After being waived, he joined the Miami Heat.

Don MacLean, 1996-1997

MacLean played 37 games for the Sixers in the 1996-97 season, and he averaged 10.9 points and 3.8 rebounds. He was traded to the New Jersey Nets in the deal that brought Tim Thomas to Philadelphia.

Tom Chambers, 1997-1998

Chambers played one game for Philadelphia in his final season in the league, and he scored six points in 10 minutes. He was known mostly for his time with the Seattle SuperSonics and the Phoenix Suns.

Jerald Honeycutt, 1999

Honeycutt played 13 games for Philadelphia, and he averaged 1.9 points and 0.8 rebounds in those games.

Marc Jackson, 2003-2005

Jackson played two seasons in Philadelphia and averaged 11.4 points and 5.2 rebounds in 103 games. He was a rough and tough big man with a soft touch around the basket.

Rodney Carney, 2006-2008 and 2009-2010

Carney played three seasons in Philadelphia in two different stints, and he averaged 5.7 points and 2 rebounds in 205 games for the Sixers.

Darius Songaila, 2010-2011

Songaila played 10 games for the Sixers in the 2010-11 season, and he averaged 1.6 points, 1 rebound and 7.1 minutes per game.

Xavier Silas, 2011-2012

Silas played two games for the Sixers in the 2011-12 season, and he averaged 5.5 points and 2 rebounds.

Elliot Williams, 2013-2014

Williams played 67 games with two starts in the 2013-14 season and he averaged 6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists during the first season of The Process.

Ben Simmons, 2016-2022

The Simmons era ended in a very ugly fashion after the talented star asked for a trade out of Philadelphia in the 2021 offseason, but when he played, he did impressive things. He won Rookie of the Year in 2018. He was named an All-Star three times. He made the All-NBA third team in 2020. And he made two appearances on the All-Defensive first team. He averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists in 275 games before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets.