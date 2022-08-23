Read full article on original website
Upcoming TV Series Featuring Samoa Joe Wraps Production
AEW star Samoa Joe was announced to have joined the cast of the upcoming live-action Twisted Metal TV series as the character Sweet Tooth. The showrunner of the series, Michael Jonathan, announced on Twitter that filming has wrapped. With production now done, Joe could be set to make his return...
Brett Lauderdale Reveals That A GCW Yearly Pass Is Coming Soon To FITE.tv
GCW owner Brett Lauderdale took to Twitter over the weekend to announce that a yearly pass for the promotion on FITE.tv is still in the works. For those unaware, GCW’s live events typically run for $14.99 each. With that being said, there are bundles when the company holds multiple live events in a single week.
FTR Pulled From AEW: Fight Forever Console Video Game
AEW tag-team FTR has been left angry after being pulled from the upcoming AEW: Fight Forever video game. AEW: Fight Forever will mark the promotion’s first console video game, after previously releasing AEW Double or Nothing: Casino, and AEW Elite GM on mobile. Sources who spoke to Fightful shared...
INSANE VIDEO: Darby Allin Jumps His Own House In A Jeep
Darby Allin is still insane, but you already knew that!. In his latest stunt, the AEW wrestler jumped over the top of his house in a Jeep. The video, which you can see below, is just insane. Allin gets into a jeep and races over a large dirt ramp to barely make the jump over his home. He winds up landing in a set of trailers.
Tyrus Comments On Nearly Crying To Dusty Rhodes Over Funkasaurus Gimmick
During a recent appearance on the “Talk Is Jericho” podcast to promote his match with Trevor Murdoch at NWA 74, Tyrus commented on nearly crying when he went to Dusty Rhodes to talk about his Funkasaurus gimmick, how the “American Dream” helped him with the gimmick, and more.
