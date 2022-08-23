ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Florida high school head coaches being on staff paying dividends for UF

The Florida Gators coaching staff had a set plan on the recruiting front heading into the 2023 cycle. Take back the state of Florida. So far, that plan has been executed flawlessly. Of the 20 members of Florida's 2023 recruiting class, 16 of those members reside from the state of Florida. All but one of the remaining members sit inside of that footprint area of 500 miles outside of Gainesville, which is the area head coach Billy Napier wanted to target.
saturdaytradition.com

Tradition Crystal Ball: Predicting every Nebraska football game in 2022

Saturday Tradition’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Nebraska. We’ll continue with the B1G West the next 2 days. Game-by-game breakdowns of the B1G East’s teams appeared last week. * * * * *. Nebraska is accustomed to making college football history. Just not the bad...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Five Louisiana prospects on Early Top 100 for 2025

Jamboree action kicks off this week around Louisiana, giving fans an opportunity to check out the newest waves of college football prospects. For the 2025 class in The Boot, five players garnered early recognition as four-star prospects in 247Sports’ early Top 100. Five represents the most from Louisiana in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Northwestern holds Top 25 recruiting class as season begins

Northwestern will start their 2022 on Saturday against Nebraska as the Wildcats look to bounce back from the 2021 season. The Wildcats have done an exceptional job on the recruiting trail though, pulling in a class that is currently in the Top 25. Traditionally, the Wildcats have built their program...
EVANSTON, IL
247Sports

Nebraska football recruiting: Scott Frost, Huskers in good position for three top 2023 targets

Nebraska and head football coach Scott Frost have some serious momentum on the recruiting trail. The Huskers rank No. 45 in the Class of 2023 recruiting rankings with one four-star commit and 12 three-star commits, but that could quickly change. Nebraska is trending on 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions for three of its top targets, including the No. 1 player in the state — athlete Malachi Coleman. The Huskers are also in a good spot with four-star edge rusher Cameron Lenhardt and four-star cornerback Ryan Robinson, as 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong explained on Wiltfong’s Recruiting Whiparound.
LINCOLN, NE
zagsblog.com

Israeli Forward Yarin Hasson set to join UConn for 2022-2023 season

Israel, has signed a financial aid agreement with UConn and will join the. men’s basketball program as a freshman for the 2022-23 season, the school announced Wednesday. Hasson, who will not turn 18 until October, is from Gan Yavne, Israel,. played high school basketball for Gimnasia Realit in Rishon...
WORLD
