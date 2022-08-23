ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Biden's brutal honesty is a boon for his administration

The Biden administration wants all the smoke. In the past week, we’ve seen President Joe Biden and his administration officials challenging right-wing lawmakers and their talking points with a little bit of an edge, and it’s great to see. Biden’s rebuttal showed a willingness — dare I say,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democracy#Dems#Democrats
The Independent

Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit

Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
POLITICS
MSNBC

The problem(s) with Trump’s reaction to the redacted affidavit

Two weeks ago, Donald Trump ostensibly got what he wanted: The Justice Department released the search warrant in the Mar-a-Lago case. Of course, the disclosure didn’t do the former president any favors, and the revelations only intensified the larger scandal. Today, Trump again got what he wanted, at least...
POTUS
MSNBC

Republicans suddenly have less to say about Mar-a-Lago scandal

For Donald Trump and those eager to defend him, Friday was not a good day. Newly unsealed legal documents showed the former president was careless with the classified records he took to his glorified country club, and held highly sensitive materials that included intelligence information derived from clandestine human sources.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MSNBC

Why Trump wants a ‘special master’ in the Mar-a-Lago investigation

A Florida judge is considering former President Trump’s request for an independent legal expert, or “special master,” to examine the classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. “[Trump’s demand] made no sense, and I think it’s going to go nowhere,” says former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks. She and Hugo Lowell, congressional reporter for the Guardian, share the real reasons behind Trump’s legal maneuver.Aug. 28, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

GOP leader: Trump 'should have' returned the documents

Watching Sen. Roy Blunt talk to ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos yesterday, it became clear that the Missouri senator — a member of the GOP leadership — wasn’t eager to criticize Donald Trump. Eventually, however, Blunt broke some new ground. Politico reported:. Sen. Roy Blunt said former...
MISSOURI STATE
MSNBC

Rep. Plaskett: 'the dissipation of noise' from the GOP means they know Trump is in trouble

The investigation into Donald Trump’s improper handling of government records is one of at least four ongoing probes into the former president. And while many Republicans swiftly came to his defense following the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago, few have been as vocal in the 24 hours since the redacted copy of the search warrant affidavit was unsealed. “You’re noticing the dissipation of noise from my Republican colleagues because they know that Trump is in trouble,” says Rep. Stacey Plaskett. “What they’re going to do is try and call foul.” As these investigations continue to intensify, she points out that there’s precedent for the criminal prosecution of high-ranking government officials in the United States. Remember Spiro Agnew “I think the people who have short memories need to be reminded of this,” Rep. Plaskett tells Ali Velshi.Aug. 27, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

The misleading history of the “pro-life” movement.

Leslie Reagan Professor of History at the University of Illinois and Award-winning Author or ˜When Abortion Was A Crime,” and Jennifer Rubin, Opinion Writer at the Washington Post and Author of ˜Resistance: How Women Saved Democracy from Donald Trump” join Ali to discuss the history of the misleading messaging of the “Pro-Life” movement, and how the electorate might be changing in the wake of the Dobbs decision.Aug. 28, 2022.
ADVOCACY
MSNBC

Joe: If any official took this many documents, they would be in jail

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, on Sunday warned of riots if former President Trump is prosecuted over the handling of classified materials found when the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago. Also, the Wall Street Journal editorial board asks if that's all there is with the affidavit. Joe Scarborough weighs in on the Republican response and notes that if any member of Congress, any ambassador, any intelligence member took that many documents, they would be in jail.Aug. 29, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Mystal: "What does [Trump] have to do to go to jail?"

In the wake of the release of the affidavit at the center of the search of Donald Trump's golf course Mar-A-Lago, Dr. Jason Johnson and Elie Mystal query, "why ain't this dude in jail?"and discuss the national security implications connected with this breach.Aug. 27, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Federal Judge signals support for special master to review Trump records seized at Mar-a-Lago

A federal judge indicated she was inclined to appoint a special master to review some of the documents the FBI seized earlier this month from Mar-a-Lago. Legal Affairs Columnist for the LA Times Harry Litman and Congressional Reporter for Politico Andrew Desiderio joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the new legal developments into the investigation into Donald Trump. Aug. 28, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy