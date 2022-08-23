Read full article on original website
MSNBC
GOP distracts with culture wars ahead of midterm elections as Democrats deliver on the Biden agenda
Ten weeks ahead of November’s midterm elections, Democrats are gaining momentum follow a slew of legislative wins. Former U.S. Representatives David Jolly and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how Republicans are sticking to the culture wars to energize their base.Aug. 28, 2022.
MSNBC
Biden's brutal honesty is a boon for his administration
The Biden administration wants all the smoke. In the past week, we’ve seen President Joe Biden and his administration officials challenging right-wing lawmakers and their talking points with a little bit of an edge, and it’s great to see. Biden’s rebuttal showed a willingness — dare I say,...
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
AOL Corp
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit
Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
MSNBC
The problem(s) with Trump’s reaction to the redacted affidavit
Two weeks ago, Donald Trump ostensibly got what he wanted: The Justice Department released the search warrant in the Mar-a-Lago case. Of course, the disclosure didn’t do the former president any favors, and the revelations only intensified the larger scandal. Today, Trump again got what he wanted, at least...
MSNBC
Republicans suddenly have less to say about Mar-a-Lago scandal
For Donald Trump and those eager to defend him, Friday was not a good day. Newly unsealed legal documents showed the former president was careless with the classified records he took to his glorified country club, and held highly sensitive materials that included intelligence information derived from clandestine human sources.
MSNBC
Why Trump wants a ‘special master’ in the Mar-a-Lago investigation
A Florida judge is considering former President Trump’s request for an independent legal expert, or “special master,” to examine the classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. “[Trump’s demand] made no sense, and I think it’s going to go nowhere,” says former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks. She and Hugo Lowell, congressional reporter for the Guardian, share the real reasons behind Trump’s legal maneuver.Aug. 28, 2022.
MSNBC
President Biden's approval gets a boost in new polling
President Biden's poll numbers have gotten a boost since July in new CBS News/YouGov polling. The president's approval now stands at 45 percent, up from 42 percent in July. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Aug. 29, 2022.
MSNBC
GOP leader: Trump 'should have' returned the documents
Watching Sen. Roy Blunt talk to ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos yesterday, it became clear that the Missouri senator — a member of the GOP leadership — wasn’t eager to criticize Donald Trump. Eventually, however, Blunt broke some new ground. Politico reported:. Sen. Roy Blunt said former...
MSNBC
Why an accompanying memo may be more significant than the Mar-a-Lago affidavit itself
Former U.S. Attorney Chuck Rosenberg weighs in on what stood out to him from today’s release of a redacted affidavit used to justify the Aug. 8 search at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.Aug. 26, 2022.
MSNBC
Rep. Plaskett: 'the dissipation of noise' from the GOP means they know Trump is in trouble
The investigation into Donald Trump’s improper handling of government records is one of at least four ongoing probes into the former president. And while many Republicans swiftly came to his defense following the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago, few have been as vocal in the 24 hours since the redacted copy of the search warrant affidavit was unsealed. “You’re noticing the dissipation of noise from my Republican colleagues because they know that Trump is in trouble,” says Rep. Stacey Plaskett. “What they’re going to do is try and call foul.” As these investigations continue to intensify, she points out that there’s precedent for the criminal prosecution of high-ranking government officials in the United States. Remember Spiro Agnew “I think the people who have short memories need to be reminded of this,” Rep. Plaskett tells Ali Velshi.Aug. 27, 2022.
MSNBC
The misleading history of the “pro-life” movement.
Leslie Reagan Professor of History at the University of Illinois and Award-winning Author or ˜When Abortion Was A Crime,” and Jennifer Rubin, Opinion Writer at the Washington Post and Author of ˜Resistance: How Women Saved Democracy from Donald Trump” join Ali to discuss the history of the misleading messaging of the “Pro-Life” movement, and how the electorate might be changing in the wake of the Dobbs decision.Aug. 28, 2022.
MSNBC
Joe: If any official took this many documents, they would be in jail
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, on Sunday warned of riots if former President Trump is prosecuted over the handling of classified materials found when the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago. Also, the Wall Street Journal editorial board asks if that's all there is with the affidavit. Joe Scarborough weighs in on the Republican response and notes that if any member of Congress, any ambassador, any intelligence member took that many documents, they would be in jail.Aug. 29, 2022.
MSNBC
Mystal: "What does [Trump] have to do to go to jail?"
In the wake of the release of the affidavit at the center of the search of Donald Trump's golf course Mar-A-Lago, Dr. Jason Johnson and Elie Mystal query, "why ain't this dude in jail?"and discuss the national security implications connected with this breach.Aug. 27, 2022.
MSNBC
Federal Judge signals support for special master to review Trump records seized at Mar-a-Lago
A federal judge indicated she was inclined to appoint a special master to review some of the documents the FBI seized earlier this month from Mar-a-Lago. Legal Affairs Columnist for the LA Times Harry Litman and Congressional Reporter for Politico Andrew Desiderio joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the new legal developments into the investigation into Donald Trump. Aug. 28, 2022.
MSNBC
Human intelligence sources included in classifications of documents sought from Trump
Bradley Moss, an attorney who specializes in national security clearance, talks with Alex Wagner about the sensitivity of the materials described in the affidavit for the search of Mar-a-Lago, and the risk mishandling such material poses to the people who provide vital information to the United States.Aug. 27, 2022.
MSNBC
Implications of Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit quiet Trump cheering section
Alex Wagner notes the considerable drop in volume of some of Donald Trump's most bombastic Republican supporters following the release of a redacted copy of the affidavit for the search of Mar-a-Lago. Aug. 27, 2022.
MSNBC
Far-right Trump supporters call for Mar-a-Lago tapes after redacted affidavit released
NBC's Ben Collins discusses how far-right supporters of former President Trump are reacting to the release of the redacted Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit and they're calls for the release of surveillance tapes.Aug. 26, 2022.
