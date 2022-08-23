Read full article on original website
Scottsboro Starbucks union election results in a tie
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — The results as of Tuesday in the Starbucks of Scottsboro union election was a tie, with four contested ballots to be examined by the National Labor Relations Board in the coming days and potentially deliver a more definitive conclusion to the union drive. A spokesperson for...
Dr. Opal Lee, the "Grandmother of Juneteenth" visits Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Dr. Opal Lee, also known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth" is in Huntsville to celebrate "The Joy of Juneteenth." She's doing a book signing and a public dialogue panel in partnership with UAH. Dr. Lee describes herself as, "a little old lady in tennis shoes getting...
Huntsville & Scottsboro Municipal Election Results
Election Day is here for Huntsville and Scottsboro! Open to see the latest municipal election results from those two cities.
Progress of Alabama’s new driver license system, LEADS
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In April 2022, state leaders rolled out the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System (LEADS). The new system provides a variety of online services for Alabama residents, and was supposed to cut down on long wait times you deal with at the license office. [...
Coming in September to the Orion Amphitheater
As August ends, September is just as busy for the Orion! Here's a list of what is coming to Huntsville in September.
Neighborhood Heroes: Meet Jerome Wallace
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Jerome Wallace is this month's Neighborhood Hero. He's the founder of a local nonprofit, The Angela Claxton Foundation. And just like every neighborhood hero, he goes out of his way to serve the community. He does it all because he's been there before. "I never thought...
Confessed murderer in north Alabama dies awaiting trial, case dismissed
A Trinity man who called the Decatur Police Department two years ago to confess to a cold case murder has died before his trial, according to court records.
Lawsuit seeks to stop ‘luxury housing’ development in Huntsville
A group of Huntsville residents sued the city and a real estate developer this week in an effort to stop a planned subdivision on Monte Sano that received pushback before getting approval from the city. The proposed subdivision violates city zoning, subdivision and traffic ordinances, the lawsuit filed Monday said....
Huntsville is partying like the #1 City in America
The City of Huntsville is celebrating being named the Best Place to Live in the United States by throwing a party!
Alabama city is 11th on list of where people are most likely to have an affair
When you think of Huntsville, what comes to mind? Rockets? Military? Fast-growing city full of buttoned-up engineers consumed with the work and the latest technology?. Apparently not, at least to one recent ranking. MyDatingAdviser.com looked at different categories to determine the rankings of the most unfaithful cities in the U.S....
Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County making homeownership more easily attainable
DECATUR, Ala. — Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County makes homeownership possible for low-income households, offering affordable mortgage loans with 0% interest to purchase homes built or renovated by Habitat. If you don’t have access to a printer, you can pick up an application packet at our Habitat ReStore...
Falkville man arrested in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol attack
A Falkville man has been arrested on a federal warrant, according to recently-filed documents.
12 Of The Best Places to Eat and Foodie Trails To Take In North Alabama
North Alabama has so much going on! It offers up unique, one-of-a-kind experiences and numerous memorable spots to get outside and if has an incredible selection of places to eat and foodie trails to take. It’ll quickly becomes evident that the tastes of the region may well be its most...
Huntsville man who murdered NASA retiree sentenced to death
Warren Hardy, the man convicted of killing NASA retiree Kathleen Lundy in 2016, has been sentenced to death. A judge handed down the sentence Thursday morning. A jury found Hardy guilty of murder in April. The death sentence is for a capital murder charge. He also was sentenced to 99...
Mother pleads for medical attention for son in Alabama prison
A mother is pleading for help for her son, an inmate in the Limestone Correctional Facility, who needs medical attention after getting attacked by other inmates.
FBI raid in Falkville
Sources shared that an FBI raid occurred in Falkville this morning allegedly in connection to previous protests/riots that occurred in Washington. Falkville Mayor Ken Winkles said FBI agents are still on location but didn’t currently have more information to provide. Witnesses shared that one person has been arrested in connection to the raid. This article will be updated.
Police: Alabama man uses car to murder woman in store parking lot
An Alabama man has been charged with murder after he reportedly used his car to murder a woman Thursday night. Preston Lamar Nelson, 38, of Hunstville, has been arrested after reportedly killing the woman in the parking lot of a Decatur, Alabama, Walmart. Nelson reportedly parked his Mercury Grand Marquis...
Huntsville municipal elections: What you need to know
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville's municipal election is this Tuesday, August 23. The election will select City Council and School Board members for Districts 2, 3, and 4. Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Only voters in districts 2, 3 and 4 will be eligible to cast ballots.
Hillsboro man indicted on manslaughter charge for fatal Limestone County wreck
A Hillsboro man is accused of killing a man last year while driving under the influence. A Limestone County grand jury indicted Kenneth Wayne Jones II on one count of manslaughter and one count of DUI (alcohol) in February. The indictment says Jones recklessly caused the death of Carlos Ballentine.
Minor injured in Decatur shooting
The shooting happened in the area of Auburn Drive and Resnick Drive SW.
