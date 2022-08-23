ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

Related
FOX54 News

Scottsboro Starbucks union election results in a tie

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — The results as of Tuesday in the Starbucks of Scottsboro union election was a tie, with four contested ballots to be examined by the National Labor Relations Board in the coming days and potentially deliver a more definitive conclusion to the union drive. A spokesperson for...
SCOTTSBORO, AL
WAFF

Progress of Alabama’s new driver license system, LEADS

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In April 2022, state leaders rolled out the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System (LEADS). The new system provides a variety of online services for Alabama residents, and was supposed to cut down on long wait times you deal with at the license office. [...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scottsboro, AL
City
Huntsville, AL
Scottsboro, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Alabama State
Alabama Elections
Huntsville, AL
Elections
Huntsville, AL
Government
FOX54 News

Neighborhood Heroes: Meet Jerome Wallace

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Jerome Wallace is this month's Neighborhood Hero. He's the founder of a local nonprofit, The Angela Claxton Foundation. And just like every neighborhood hero, he goes out of his way to serve the community. He does it all because he's been there before. "I never thought...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#City Council Place
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WAAY-TV

Huntsville man who murdered NASA retiree sentenced to death

Warren Hardy, the man convicted of killing NASA retiree Kathleen Lundy in 2016, has been sentenced to death. A judge handed down the sentence Thursday morning. A jury found Hardy guilty of murder in April. The death sentence is for a capital murder charge. He also was sentenced to 99...
The Cullman Tribune

FBI raid in Falkville

Sources shared that an FBI raid occurred in Falkville this morning allegedly in connection to previous protests/riots that occurred in Washington.  Falkville Mayor Ken Winkles said FBI agents are still on location but didn’t currently have more information to provide.   Witnesses shared that one person has been arrested in connection to the raid.    This article will be updated. 
FALKVILLE, AL
Alabama Now

Police: Alabama man uses car to murder woman in store parking lot

An Alabama man has been charged with murder after he reportedly used his car to murder a woman Thursday night. Preston Lamar Nelson, 38, of Hunstville, has been arrested after reportedly killing the woman in the parking lot of a Decatur, Alabama, Walmart. Nelson reportedly parked his Mercury Grand Marquis...
FOX54 News

Huntsville municipal elections: What you need to know

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville's municipal election is this Tuesday, August 23. The election will select City Council and School Board members for Districts 2, 3, and 4. Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Only voters in districts 2, 3 and 4 will be eligible to cast ballots.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

FOX54 News

Huntsville, AL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Huntsville local news

 https://www.rocketcitynow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy