One of the successes of the Adidas era in the NHL has been the creation of the reverse retro program. The first collection of jerseys was released for the 2020-21 season and brought plenty of nostalgia for hockey fans. The Pittsburgh Penguins revived the diagonal "Pittsburgh" lettering in a white jersey and would later release a black version that would become their current third jersey.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO