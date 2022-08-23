Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Barbecue Food Festival Coming to Arlington in NovemberLarry LeaseArlington, TX
How Two School Bus Employees Saved Two Kids From Being Swept Away in The Flood In Dallas on Mondayjustpene50Dallas, TX
Brother of NFL veteran Aqib Talib opens fire at a kids football game, kills respected Dallas-area youth football coachJalyn Smoot
Governor Abbott Issued Disaster Declaration in Dallas - No Mention of Climate ChangeTom HandyDallas, TX
Fletcher's Corny Dogs Finds Permanent Spot in Klyde Warren ParkLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Yardbarker
Joey Gallo was Impressed by the Homework the Dodgers Did on Him
When the Dodgers traded a prospect to the Yankees for Joey Gallo at the trade deadline, Gallo was excited for a fresh start but didn't know what to expect from his new organization. While he knew several members of the Dodgers, Gallo still came to Los Angeles expecting a somewhat...
Yardbarker
Can Rangers Make An Ohtani Run?
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno and his ownership group are interested in selling the team. Could that help any team trying to acquire superstar pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani?. And could that help the Texas Rangers acquire him?. The Angels announced the possibility on Tuesday, saying that the...
Rangers Owner: Ready to Spend on 'Needs' for 2023
Texas team owner Ray Davis said that, despite the changes in the organization, everyone know what the team needs next season.
ESPN
MLB suspends six players in Dominican Summer League for 60 games each for PEDs
Six players in the Dominican Summer League were suspended 60 games each by Major League Baseball on Wednesday after testing positive for performance-enhancing substances. New York Mets pitcher Richard Cardoza, Kansas City pitcher Jeremy Castro, Arizona pitcher Miguel Gonzalez, Houston pitcher Jose Serrano and Atlanta infielder Christian Suarez were penalized after testing positive for stanozolol.
MLB・
Justin Verlander addresses being removed from no-hitter
Justin Verlander was removed in the middle of a no-hitter on Tuesday night, and the pitcher has no qualms about the move. Verlander shut out the visiting Minnesota Twins through six innings without allowing a hit. His Houston Astros were leading 2-0, so he was in line for the win when he exited.
Yardbarker
Is a huge NBA trade brewing between Lakers, Bulls?
The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off one of their most disappointing seasons in recent memory. Russell Westbrook’s acquisition last year was supposed to usher in an era of a championship-contending, three-headed monster that would dominate the Western Conference. Instead – they failed to make the playoffs altogether.
Max Scherzer threw catcher James McCann under the bus after Yankees loss
The New York Yankees topped the crosstown-rival Mets on Monday night, winning their second straight extremely improbable game. Staring down the barrel of Alek Manoah/Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom in three straight massive contests following a three-game losing streak, the Yanks took the first two and watched the Mets remove their ace from the third start, replacing him with fellow stud Taijuan Walker.
Yardbarker
Five interesting things about the 2023 Brewers schedule
Shohei Ohtani may just be the brightest star in baseball. A Cy Young and MVP candidate every year, Major League Baseball has not seen a player like him since Babe Ruth. The Angels, which are in the beginning stages of exploring a sale of the team, will visit the Brewers for a three-game series on April 28-30.
numberfire.com
Rockies' Elehuris Montero exits lineup Tuesday
Colorado Rockies infielder Elehuris Montero is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers. Montero hit a solo homer in the Rockies' last game, but he appears to be receiving a breather for Tuesday's contest. C.J. Cron will replace Montero on first base and bat cleanup.
Yardbarker
Will the Penguins Return to the RoboPen?
One of the successes of the Adidas era in the NHL has been the creation of the reverse retro program. The first collection of jerseys was released for the 2020-21 season and brought plenty of nostalgia for hockey fans. The Pittsburgh Penguins revived the diagonal "Pittsburgh" lettering in a white jersey and would later release a black version that would become their current third jersey.
Yardbarker
The Cleveland Guardians are 12-4 Since Replacing Franmil Reyes with Oscar Gonzalez
The Cleveland Guardians are 12-4 over their last 16 games and now hold a four-game lead in the American League Central over the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox. With six weeks remaining in the 2022 season, the division is theirs to lose. Entering August 6, the Guardians were 54-52,...
Yardbarker
Risers and Fallers from MLB Pipeline’s new Top 30 Prospects list for the Braves
The Braves have had a lot of movement in their prospect rankings, and even though Vaughn Grissom is still considered a prospect, that may not be the case for long. He’s 21 at-bats away from losing his prospect status, a feat he will likely achieve in the coming days. Still, MLBPipeline has Grissom at the top of Atlanta’s Rankings:
Look: Video Of Rangers Bullpen Is Going Viral Tonight
A bizarre moment came out of Tuesday night's matchup between the Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies. During the first inning, several players from the Rangers' bullpen were waved out from the centerfield pine trees at Coors field. The home plate umpire whistled to alert the players that they needed to move.
Yardbarker
Streaking: Adolis García Showing Massive Improvement for Rangers
Adolis García isn’t the only Texas Rangers hitter tearing up the baseball right now. Nathaniel Lowe is certainly on a run. But García’s growth this year is something when combined with his 19-game hitting streak, which is currently the longest in the Majors. As the Rangers...
Yardbarker
Anthony Santander boosts Orioles over White Sox in 11th
Kyle Stowers belted a game-tying solo homer with two outs in the ninth inning and Anthony Santander had an RBI single in the 11th to fuel the host Baltimore Orioles to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday. Chicago appeared poised to pick up the win. However,...
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Angels Lose 1B Jared Walsh To Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Jared Walsh's season has come to an end. That wasn't the original indication when the Angels announced that their first baseman is dealing with thoracic outlet syndrome on Thursday morning, as Walsh was initially placed on the 10-day injured list. However, the Angels moved Walsh to the 60-day I.L. a few hours later, thus ending his 2022 campaign.
TMZ.com
MLB Fan Manhandled By Security Guards After Running On Yankee Stadium Field
An MLB fan learned the hard way on Monday night it's best to stay in your seat at Yankee Stadium -- 'cause as soon as he left it to take a jaunt on the field ... he was DECKED by security guards. The moment all happened in the seventh inning...
MLB・
Yardbarker
Rangers Rip Rockies in Denver
Texas slammed Colorado, 16-4, on Wednesday at Coors Field, giving the Rangers a winning road trip and a split with the Rockies. The Rangers (57-67) won three out of four in Minnesota before arriving in Colorado (54-71). Mark Mathias, who started at first base for Texas after being acquired in the Matt Bush trade earlier this month, broke the game open with a three-run triple in the second inning.
Yardbarker
Mets Fans Made TV History This Week
Anytime the New York Mets and New York Yankees get together for a Subway series, the TV ratings are bound to be through the roof. The stadium will always be full, but fans will definitely be tuned in on either the radio or the TV. On Tuesday night, however, Mets...
numberfire.com
Rangers' Jonah Heim receives Tuesday off
Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Heim will take a break after Meibrys Viloria was chosen as Tuesday's starting catcher for Dane Dunning. According to Baseball Savant on 249 batted balls this season, Heim has accounted for a 6.8% barrel rate...
