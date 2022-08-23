Rory Stewart has long been a man out of time. At three, he named his rocking horse Bucephalus, after Alexander the Great’s famed steed. At six, he was reading Jane Austen. At 29, he walked across rural Afghanistan, dodging Taliban fighters, to emulate the derring-do of the 18th-century explorers he grew up idolising. At 30, he was made deputy governor of Maysan province during the Iraq war, effectively serving as the modern equivalent of a colonial administrator. “I always wanted to try to live a life that would feel like a storybook,” the former Conservative MP muses on a video call from New York.

