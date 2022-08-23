Read full article on original website
Jet made an emergency landing after flight attendants told passengers that the pilot had fainted, report says
A passenger on a Jet2 flight to Turkey was told by a cabin crew member that a pilot had fainted after hitting turbulence, Birmingham Live reported.
US tourists warned about popular Mexico spots plagued by drug cartel intimidation, violence
The U.S. is warning Americans to "exercise increased caution due to crime and kidnapping" in popular tourist sites such as Cancun, Cozumel and Tulum.
Harry Potter star fumes at Air Canada for kicking him out of first class: ‘Worst airline in North America’
Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis has slammed Air Canada as the “worst airline in North America” after he was allegedly kicked out of first class on a recent flight from the US to Canada.Mr Lewis, who played the lovable character Neville Longbottom in all eight Harry Potter films, took to social media on Friday to vent about his experience with Canada’s biggest airline.“Confirmed. Air Canada is the worst airline in North America. And that’s saying something,” he tweeted.In a string of replies to other social media users, the 33-year-old British actor revealed that he was booked to fly first...
Queen Elizabeth Makes Historic Move With Appointment of Next Prime Minister Due to Growing Health Concerns
Queen Elizabeth II will reportedly appoint the next U.K. prime minister at Balmoral Castle in Scotland instead of Buckingham Palace in London due to ongoing health concerns. This would be the first time the appointment ceremony will happen outside London or Windsor during the 96-year-old monarch's reign. The ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 6 and will see either Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss become Prime Minister Boris Johnson's successor.
Amazon activists mourn death of ‘man of the hole’, last of his tribe
An unidentified and charismatic Indigenous man thought to have been the last of his tribe has died in the Brazilian Amazon, causing consternation among activists lamenting the loss of another ethnic language and culture. The solitary and mysterious man was known only as the Índio do Buraco, or the “Indigenous...
D-day tribute or theme park? Battle rages over Normandy plan
A row has erupted in France over plans for a new D-day attraction near the landing beaches, which critics have likened to a Disney-style theme park. The multimillion-euro project to retell the story of le débarquement of 6 June 1944 and the subsequent Battle of Normandy in a hi-tech 45-minute “immersive show” has sparked a furious war of words, with opponents describing it as disrespectful to those who died and their families.
‘Being an MP was bad for my brain, body and soul’: Rory Stewart on politics, privilege and podcast stardom
Rory Stewart has long been a man out of time. At three, he named his rocking horse Bucephalus, after Alexander the Great’s famed steed. At six, he was reading Jane Austen. At 29, he walked across rural Afghanistan, dodging Taliban fighters, to emulate the derring-do of the 18th-century explorers he grew up idolising. At 30, he was made deputy governor of Maysan province during the Iraq war, effectively serving as the modern equivalent of a colonial administrator. “I always wanted to try to live a life that would feel like a storybook,” the former Conservative MP muses on a video call from New York.
