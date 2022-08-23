Read full article on original website
4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
When it comes to investing greats, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of nearly $650 billion in value for his shareholders (himself included), and delivered a better than 3,600,000% total return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A).
Is Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Launched on 12/28/2015, the Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based...
New Strong Sell Stocks for August 29th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. CCCS provides technology solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 60 days. Community...
Financial Sector Update for 08/26/2022: OSTK,ICE,AFRM,AROW,ITUB
Financial stocks were sharply lower late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sinking 2.5% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 2.7%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 4.0% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 2.3%. Bitcoin was declining 4.3% to...
Jack Henry (JKHY) to Unveil Financial Crimes Defender Platform
Jack Henry & Associates JKHY gears up for launching a financial crimes platform named Jack Henry Financial Crimes Defender. JKHY equipped the platform’s analytics engine with the globally largest RiskOps platform called Feedzai. With the Financial Crimes Defender platform, Jack Henry aims to provide financial institutions with advanced technological...
Is It Too Late to Buy Invitae Stock?
Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) investors have lost 84.6% of their money over the last three years, and there might not be any good news coming for a while. Amid an ambitious restructuring plan that'll see the company slash its staff and shake up the management team, the company currently only anticipates having the cash to survive through the end of 2024.
Individual investors own 22% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) shares but private equity firms control 35% of the company
If you want to know who really controls Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that private equity firms own the lion's share in the company with 35% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).
2 Unstoppable Industrial Stocks That Could Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
If you're planning to turn $250,000 into $1 million in 10 years, you've got some work to do. To accomplish the feat, you'll have to earn an average compounded return of about 14.8% per year on your portfolio. To put that in perspective, the average annualized return of the S&P 500 index has been 10.93% since its inception in 1957. So you'll have to significantly outperform the index's long-run average over the next 10 years.
Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/27/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets. VF CORP (VFC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry....
Is eBay Stock Attractive At The Current Levels?
EBay’s stock (NASDAQ: EBAY) has lost roughly 32% YTD as compared to the 13% drop in the S&P500 index over the same period. However, at its current price of $46, the stock is trading 14% below its fair value of $53 – Trefis’ estimate for eBay’s valuation.
3 Healthcare Stocks That Are Beating the Market
Looking for stocks that are beating the market in 2022? Our roundtable has three healthcare names that are killing it right now: Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV), Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM). Read more to find out why our Foolish trio likes these three companies. Better outcomes...
Is SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Launched on 09/28/2011, the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Technology ETFs category of the market. For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.
IQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know
IQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) closed the most recent trading day at $3.94, moving -0.76% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 8/28/2022
The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt. ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC. (ETD) is a small-cap value...
Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Moves -1.2%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Valero Energy (VLO) closed at $121.88, marking a -1.2% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 3.37% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the oil...
Energy Sector Update for 08/26/2022: BORR,TTE,CVE,CVE,TO,PBA,PPL.TO
Energy stocks added to their Friday declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) both falling 0.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was retreating 2.5% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.5%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil...
2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now
The first eight months of 2022 have been absolutely brutal for growth stocks. A toxic combination of rising interest rates, reopening headwinds for pandemic beneficiaries, and tepid consumer spending have all conspired to send even high-quality growth stocks down by huge amounts. But for those with a long-term perspective, today's...
2 No-Brainer Cryptocurrencies to Buy Before the Bear Market Ends
Stocks and cryptocurrencies, which have traded with a much tighter correlation this year than in prior ones, have been in a bear market for much of 2022. Despite a rally in July, the Nasdaq Composite is still down nearly 21.5% this year. Most cryptocurrencies are in even worse shape as the Federal Reserve fights high inflation with aggressive interest rate hikes and quantitative tightening -- reducing the massive balance sheet it built up during the pandemic and effectively pulling liquidity out of the economy.
3 Dividend Warrior Stocks That Can Turn Sitting Cash into Growing Wealth
You work hard for your money, and your money should work hard for you. It's not doing that by sitting in a bank, considering that the national average interest rate for a savings account is currently 0.13%, according to Bankrate. One way to put your idle cash to work making...
W.R. Berkley (WRB) Stock Moves -1.39%: What You Should Know
W.R. Berkley (WRB) closed at $66.54 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.39% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 3.37% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 3.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares...
