Sanbornton Police Log
SANBORNTON — Police handled 26 service calls for the week ending last Saturday.
Belmont Police Log
BELMONT — Police handled 131 service calls from 11 a.m. on Aug. 15, until 11 a.m. on Monday. Five people were arrested.
Delay in Sapry trial continues for second day
LACONIA — The delay in the murder-insanity trial of Hassan Sapry continued for a second day Tuesday. The trial was abruptly halted Monday after a closed hearing and the jury was sent home before the morning court session was due to get underway in Belknap Superior Court.
Tuftonboro resident arrested for firing weapon at deputy
TUFTONBORO — Police from six agencies swarmed Canaan Road to take Nicholas Anderson into custody Tuesday after the 28-year-old man fired a weapon at a Carroll County Sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop. No one was harmed from the gunfire. Anderson was pulled over around 11 a.m. Tuesday by...
Belmont driver rescued, arrested in DWI rollover crash
GILFORD — A Belmont driver was charged with driving while intoxicated after a Prius flipped on Gunstock Hill Road Monday night just after 10 p.m. Gilford police, fire and rescue quickly responded to the scene. It took first responders about 16 minutes to free Marianne Patterson, 59, from her vehicle after arrival. New Hampshire State Police also responded to the accident.
State police surround Tuftonboro home in apparent standoff
TUFTONBORO — A neighbor says over 30 police cars surrounded a home at 35 Canaan Road Tuesday when he was asked to leave. Reports were of an armed male, and at least one other person, inside the garage. New Hampshire State Police, SWAT, Tuftonboro Police Department, the Carroll County...
Jason Smith: MacFadzen liability to the good people of Belknap County
It has come to my attention that Mike MacFadzen is running for sheriff of Belknap County.
Robert R. Daniels, 85
LACONIA — Robert R. Daniels, 85, of Clark Avenue, passed away after a protracted illness on …
Miss New Hampshire's personal walk to recovery
LACONIA — When Ashley Marsh ponders her year as Miss New Hampshire 2021, she thinks of a mission that remains close to her heart: Greater awareness of mental health and the invisible struggles for young people — including herself. Marsh’s role included a string of statewide speeches, engagements,...
Incumbent sheriff stresses transparency, community outreach; opponent eyes changes to staffing, interagency cooperation
LACONIA — The race for Belknap County Sheriff has just two contenders. Incumbent and first-term sheriff Bill Wright is defending his office against Mike MacFadzen, the current head of the county’s restorative justice program. Both are Republicans with long careers in local law enforcement, and both say they are seeking change within the department.
Susan Wiley: Follow all environmental laws in placement of gas station in Effingham
With hundreds of lakes, ponds, and thousands of miles of streams and rivers, the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services is charged with protecting our water and other natural resources. It shocks me that a current NH legislator, Rep. Mark McConkey, is actively working to find an avenue to waive NH and local laws protecting water and wetlands in order to place a gasoline station in Effingham on an aquifer, an aquifer serving 14 area communities. It was 50 years ago, President Richard Nixon’s era, the Clean Water Act was signed into law. This act was established not only to protect our drinking water and human health, but also to protect aquatic life, and our natural and recreational resources. The NH House Fish and Game and Marine Resources Committee, the State Environment and Agriculture Committee, and many state representatives, planning boards' members, and elected town officials have spent decades working on appropriate regulation to protect our natural resources. I am told the gasoline project began work to install underground storage tanks without following the established guidelines and laws. How can this happen?
Keene's pumpkin festival, once squashed, will return this year after all
Plans for a return of Keene’s pumpkin festival — once squashed — are now aglow again. Just weeks after postponing the festival to 2023, Let It Shine, the organization behind the event, has announced that it is working with a group of downtown businesses to move forward this year with a smaller “Gathering of the Gourds.”
David Nagel: Events at Gunstock represent the tip of a legislative iceberg that needs to change
I have chosen to seek election to represent Belknap County District 6 in the New Hampshire House of Representatives.
Meredith Historical Society to host Open House on Sept. 6
MEREDITH — The Meredith Historical Society invites the public to its upcoming Open House on Tuesday, Sept. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. (rain or shine). The event will take place at the museum located at 45 Main St. in Meredith Village. Karen Thorndike, Historical Society president noted, “This is a great opportunity for residents and visitors to drop by to see the renovated museum, check out the collection and to see our new exhibits.” Society directors will be available to address questions about town history that may be of interest.
