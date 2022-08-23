Read full article on original website
Jami Musser
5d ago
When you do free adoption, is there any protocol in place to make sure there are not people that will adopt for bait dogs or any potential people that have given up dogs to a shelter, etc?
Grapevine Students Hold Walkout Protesting Alleged Transphobic PoliciesLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Family Suing Prosper ISD Alleging Abuse of DaughterLarry LeaseProsper, TX
A Southlake school named for the grandson of a slave just banned a book written by the man it was named after.Ash JurbergSouthlake, TX
Grapevine Colleyville Passes Policy Changes on Range of School IssuesLarry LeaseColleyville, TX
Mother Thwarts Attempted Kidnapping at Meet the Teacher NightLarry LeaseNorth Richland Hills, TX
‘Clear the Shelters' to Help Residents Find Purrfect Furry Friend
This month, NBC 5 is working with shelters to connect as many pets as possible with their forever homes. At the SPCA of Texas in Dallas, Vanessa Lopez and her 10-year-old son have a new addition to their family: Draco the dog. “When I saw him, it was just an...
Area animal shelters waiving adoption fees for Clear the Shelters
As part of the annual Clear the Shelters campaign, local and nearby animal shelters will waive adoption fees on Saturday to help find pets their fur-ever homes. Many shelters are experiencing a surge of new pets, for a multitude of reasons, and some pets may have to be euthanized at overcrowded shelters, according to the Clear the Shelters website. The month-long campaign ends Aug. 31, and so far, more than 86,000 pets have been adopted as part of this year’s Clear the Shelters, and more than 789,000 have been adopted during Clear the Shelters since 2015. Some shelters are waiving adoption fees throughout the month, and all participating shelters will waive adoption fees on Saturday, Aug. 27, though other fees may apply.
Allen News Roundup: Free animals, sewers and more
Pet adoptions are free through Aug. 31 at the City of Allen Animal Shelter. The Animal Shelter will also be open to walk-ins to help clear the shelters.
Animals Ready For Adoption In Plano
Clear the Shelters, an event to help animals find a new home, is back another year with pets ready for adoption. The event started at the beginning of August with discounted adoption fees. But from August 26 through August 31, fees will be waived to promote adoption and find happy homes for pets.
Small furry pets available for adoption in Dallas
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Dallas, Texas on Petfinder.
Dallas Police give special shoutout to its dog officers for National Dog Day
It looks like North Texas is getting in on the celebrations as well. The Dallas Police Department is celebrating their furry companions on Twitter.
Fletcher’s Corny Dogs Become Permanent Downtown Attraction
Fletcher’s Corny Dogs will be available daily at its permanent spot in Klyde Warren Park beginning in October. The irresistible corny dog, previously only available at the Texas State Fair, random food truck pop-ups, and online retailer Goldbelly will now be open seven days a week in Downtown Dallas between Pearl and Olive Streets.
Local Chicken ‘n Waffles Favorite Goes National
A locally famous chicken ‘n waffles recipe has jumped from relative obscurity to grocery store shelves nationwide. Nationally-known fitness guru and Carrollton resident Donna Richardson usually helps clients get fit. But when she is not training celebrities, presidents, or other VIPs, she caves into her weakness: her mother’s chicken ‘n waffles.
SAVE THE DATE: 'Neath the Wreath 2022
SAVE THE DATE: Tickets go on sale October 10 at 10 am!. The Junior League of Collin County is excited to host the 27th annual ‘Neath the Wreath Holiday Gift Market this year at the Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel and Convention Center on November 10-13, 2022!. The four-day holiday...
Community helping support Prosper cheerleader who suffered brain injury during practice
PROSPER, Texas - The Prosper community is supporting a cheerleader injured during practice. Haylee Alexander was injured while at a cheer gym. The talented teen is a cheerleader for a competitive cheer team and the local school team. The 15-year-old remains in the ICU in Plano. There’s an old saying...
Best Friends Doggy Daycare now open inside Frisco Walmart
Best Friends Doggy Daycare is now open inside the Frisco Walmart on Preston Road. (Courtesy Best Friends Pet Hotel) Best Friends Doggy Daycare is now open inside the Frisco Walmart at 8555 Preston Road. The facility opened Aug. 3 and is hosting a grand opening event at 10 a.m. Aug. 27. Best Friends offers boarding, grooming, training and veterinary services. 469-827-8045. www.bestfriendspetcare.com.
HEB brings new home decor and furniture to DFW shoppers
Milk, bread, eggs.. an accent chair? Starting this month, some HEB Shoppers in Dallas-Fort Worth can pick up goods and home furnishings along with their groceries. And there are promises of more in future stores. The Texas grocer recently announced the launch of two home décor lines under the new...
Bad News for Garland Seniors
Located at Sixth and Avenue A in downtown Garland, the Senior Activity Center seems to have. been abandoned. The Veterans Tribute Garden, adjacent to the building, is overgrown and the. Vietnam Memorial is now sitting in a parking space in the parking lot. It was our understanding. that the SAC...
Denton coffee shop will give free coffee to students who show their IDs next week
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s back-to-school season and for many college students, that means more coffee. To celebrate the beginning of back to school in North Texas, North Point Cafe in Denton will offer free coffee to college and technical school students on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Here’s how to...
Southlake DPS seeing uptick in pool cleaner thefts
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Lock your gates. Turn on your cameras. Southlake Department of Public Safety is warning pool owners of a growing crime in the area – pool cleaner thefts. The department says Southlake police officers have responded to at least eight thefts since May 2022. These devices...
Downtown Garland Coming and Going
Maneuvering around barricades and cones, we tried to discern just what was open and what. was closed. We learned that vehicular traffic between Fifth and Sixth on State Street is closed,. but the sidewalks are passable for pedestrians. The Plaza Theater is open, and will be offering. free classic movies...
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sherman, according to Tripadvisor
Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Sherman on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
Prosper community rallying behind teen now in ICU after accident at cheer practice
PLANO, Texas — The Prosper community is now circling support for a 15-year-old high school student in intensive care after a sudden cheer accident earlier this week. Per her family, Haylee Alexander was rushed to Medical City Plano after an accident in her competitive cheer gym Monday night. Alexander's...
Shocking video shows bus driver save 2 children, father from Texas flooding
Amid the record-breaking rainfall in Texas on Monday, one Dallas Independent School District bus driver and her bus monitor made a heroic gesture to save two children and their father. Simone Edmond, a DISD bus driver, and Tekendria Valentine, a bus monitor, were called by dispatch to pick up another...
Missing Crandall area woman has been located in good condition
CRANDALL, Texas — UPDATE — 22-year-old Elayna Prather has been located in good condition, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office. ORIGINAL — A search is underway in the Crandall area for a missing girl with autism, according to social media reports. Elayna Prather, described as a...
