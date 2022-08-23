As part of the annual Clear the Shelters campaign, local and nearby animal shelters will waive adoption fees on Saturday to help find pets their fur-ever homes. Many shelters are experiencing a surge of new pets, for a multitude of reasons, and some pets may have to be euthanized at overcrowded shelters, according to the Clear the Shelters website. The month-long campaign ends Aug. 31, and so far, more than 86,000 pets have been adopted as part of this year’s Clear the Shelters, and more than 789,000 have been adopted during Clear the Shelters since 2015. Some shelters are waiving adoption fees throughout the month, and all participating shelters will waive adoption fees on Saturday, Aug. 27, though other fees may apply.

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO