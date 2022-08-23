ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Jami Musser
5d ago

When you do free adoption, is there any protocol in place to make sure there are not people that will adopt for bait dogs or any potential people that have given up dogs to a shelter, etc?

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘Clear the Shelters' to Help Residents Find Purrfect Furry Friend

This month, NBC 5 is working with shelters to connect as many pets as possible with their forever homes. At the SPCA of Texas in Dallas, Vanessa Lopez and her 10-year-old son have a new addition to their family: Draco the dog. “When I saw him, it was just an...
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Area animal shelters waiving adoption fees for Clear the Shelters

As part of the annual Clear the Shelters campaign, local and nearby animal shelters will waive adoption fees on Saturday to help find pets their fur-ever homes. Many shelters are experiencing a surge of new pets, for a multitude of reasons, and some pets may have to be euthanized at overcrowded shelters, according to the Clear the Shelters website. The month-long campaign ends Aug. 31, and so far, more than 86,000 pets have been adopted as part of this year’s Clear the Shelters, and more than 789,000 have been adopted during Clear the Shelters since 2015. Some shelters are waiving adoption fees throughout the month, and all participating shelters will waive adoption fees on Saturday, Aug. 27, though other fees may apply.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Local Profile

Animals Ready For Adoption In Plano

Clear the Shelters, an event to help animals find a new home, is back another year with pets ready for adoption. The event started at the beginning of August with discounted adoption fees. But from August 26 through August 31, fees will be waived to promote adoption and find happy homes for pets.
PLANO, TX
