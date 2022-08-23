ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padres Manager Is Hoping The Worst Is Over

It hasn’t been smooth sailing for the San Diego Padres since the trade deadline, even after they acquired stars such as Josh Bell, Josh Hader, and Juan Soto. Yesterday, they were dealt a 7-0 loss to the Cleveland Guardians, who ultimately swept them in a brief two-game series. Blake...
MLB suspends six players in Dominican Summer League for 60 games each for PEDs

Six players in the Dominican Summer League were suspended 60 games each by Major League Baseball on Wednesday after testing positive for performance-enhancing substances. New York Mets pitcher Richard Cardoza, Kansas City pitcher Jeremy Castro, Arizona pitcher Miguel Gonzalez, Houston pitcher Jose Serrano and Atlanta infielder Christian Suarez were penalized after testing positive for stanozolol.
Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki recalls iconic encounters with Michael Jordan and Tom Brady

Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki made a mark in MLB, and he recalls encounters with other legends from different professional sports organizations. Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki made a huge mark in MLB. He played 19 seasons in the majors, 14 of which were with the Mariners. He was also the first Japanese non-pitcher to be signed by a major league team. Suzuki grew inspired by other sports legends, including Michael Jordan and Tom Brady.
