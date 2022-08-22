ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Jazz trumpeter Jaimie Branch played with a sonic sucker punch

Jaimie Branch, who has died at the age of 39, was an internationally acclaimed trumpeter who brought a demotic sensibility to some often very experimental music. Appearing on stage in baggy clothes and a trademark baseball cap, she could be brash, swaggering, hilariously foul-mouthed and profane – all qualities reflected by the sonic sucker punch of her playing. “Playing the trumpet is like singing your soul,” she said. “When you’re improvising your whole body feels like it’s lighting up.”
Guitar World Magazine

Epiphone ES-335 review

For some players, versatility is of the utmost importance when it comes to a guitar, and we believe there’s a strong argument to be made that the humble ES-335 is among the most adaptable instruments out there – and this stunning Epiphone proves why. With its smooth, extremely playable neck and warm, articulate mid-range, this guitar really sings, and frankly, we couldn’t put it down!
ELECTRONICS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Land of Gold’ Director Nardeep Khurmi Signs With Rain (Exclusive)

Land of Gold film writer, director and actor Nardeep Khurmi has signed with Rain for management in all areas. The move follows Khurmi winning the AT&T Untold Stories $1 million prize after pitching his movie concept at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. That win earned his debut film Land of Gold a guaranteed slot at the 2022 Tribeca festival, streaming play on HBO Max and mentorship.More from The Hollywood ReporterAgencies Join Showrunners' Fundraiser for Abortion Relief (Exclusive)UTA Signs Trio of Web3 Artists and MV3 NFT Collection From 'Stranger Things' WriterDirector Benny Boom Signs With Gersh After premiering at Tribeca, Land of Gold...
MOVIES
AOL Corp

#WelcomeBackBritney: Fans Around the World Praise Britney Spears’ Return to Music After Conservatorship Battle

Free Britney, at last! Britney Spears’ fans around the world are praising the pop star’s return to music after she dropped her new single with Elton John. Spears collaborated with John on “Hold Me Closer,” a new spin on his hit song “Tiny Dancer.” The single marks the first music to come from Spears since her conservatorship was terminated in November 2021. Hours after the track launched online, it already topped sales on iTunes across 30 countries, including the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Italy, Israel and Sweden, according to Kworb.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Retail Shop#South Australia#Tombstone#Phoenix Mk2#Sound Image#Australians
Popculture

Steve Grimmett, '80s Metal Vocalist, Dead at 62

Steve Grimmett, the frontman of British heavy metal band Grim Reaper, has died. Grimmett passed away on Monday, Aug. 15 at the age of 62, his family confirmed in separate social media posts, with his wife, Millie, paying tribute on social media by writing, "this is the hardest thing I've ever had to write but it's with a heavy & shattered heart to say that my beloved Steve died suddenly & unexpectedly on Monday 15th August. Wait for me my love. Until we are together again." At this time, Grimmett's cause of death is not known.
MUSIC
NBC News

Britney Spears drops new song with Elton John

Free Britney, at last! Britney Spears’ fans around the world are praising the pop star’s return to music after she dropped her new single with Elton John. Spears collaborated with John on “Hold Me Closer,” a new spin on his hit song “Tiny Dancer.” The single marks the first music to come from Spears since her conservatorship was terminated in November 2021. Hours after the track launched online, it already topped sales on iTunes across 30 countries, including the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Italy, Israel and Sweden, according to Kworb.
MUSIC
guitar.com

Friedman reveals revamped version of Steve Steven’s signature amp head

Friedman has announced a reimagined and newly improved take on its original SS100 amp head, updating the 2011 model which was first designed alongside Billy Idol guitarist, Steve Stevens. Announced earlier this week, the brand unveiled a new and updated edition of its Steve Stevens signature amp head, the SS100-v2....
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
BBC

Reading and Leeds Festivals: Nirvana dancer Tony reflects on their 'gig of the decade'

Thirty years ago, when Nirvana played their now historic headline set at the Reading Festival, one man from Nottingham had the best view on the site. Antony Hodgkinson, aka Tony the interpretive dancer, joined Kurt Cobain, Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic on stage for roughly half of the gig, expressing their grunge rock sound - best exemplified by the thunderous Smells Like Teen Spirit - through the medium of freestyle dance.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy