Jazz trumpeter Jaimie Branch played with a sonic sucker punch
Jaimie Branch, who has died at the age of 39, was an internationally acclaimed trumpeter who brought a demotic sensibility to some often very experimental music. Appearing on stage in baggy clothes and a trademark baseball cap, she could be brash, swaggering, hilariously foul-mouthed and profane – all qualities reflected by the sonic sucker punch of her playing. “Playing the trumpet is like singing your soul,” she said. “When you’re improvising your whole body feels like it’s lighting up.”
Epiphone ES-335 review
For some players, versatility is of the utmost importance when it comes to a guitar, and we believe there’s a strong argument to be made that the humble ES-335 is among the most adaptable instruments out there – and this stunning Epiphone proves why. With its smooth, extremely playable neck and warm, articulate mid-range, this guitar really sings, and frankly, we couldn’t put it down!
‘Land of Gold’ Director Nardeep Khurmi Signs With Rain (Exclusive)
Land of Gold film writer, director and actor Nardeep Khurmi has signed with Rain for management in all areas. The move follows Khurmi winning the AT&T Untold Stories $1 million prize after pitching his movie concept at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. That win earned his debut film Land of Gold a guaranteed slot at the 2022 Tribeca festival, streaming play on HBO Max and mentorship.More from The Hollywood ReporterAgencies Join Showrunners' Fundraiser for Abortion Relief (Exclusive)UTA Signs Trio of Web3 Artists and MV3 NFT Collection From 'Stranger Things' WriterDirector Benny Boom Signs With Gersh After premiering at Tribeca, Land of Gold...
#WelcomeBackBritney: Fans Around the World Praise Britney Spears’ Return to Music After Conservatorship Battle
Free Britney, at last! Britney Spears’ fans around the world are praising the pop star’s return to music after she dropped her new single with Elton John. Spears collaborated with John on “Hold Me Closer,” a new spin on his hit song “Tiny Dancer.” The single marks the first music to come from Spears since her conservatorship was terminated in November 2021. Hours after the track launched online, it already topped sales on iTunes across 30 countries, including the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Italy, Israel and Sweden, according to Kworb.
Steve Grimmett, '80s Metal Vocalist, Dead at 62
Steve Grimmett, the frontman of British heavy metal band Grim Reaper, has died. Grimmett passed away on Monday, Aug. 15 at the age of 62, his family confirmed in separate social media posts, with his wife, Millie, paying tribute on social media by writing, "this is the hardest thing I've ever had to write but it's with a heavy & shattered heart to say that my beloved Steve died suddenly & unexpectedly on Monday 15th August. Wait for me my love. Until we are together again." At this time, Grimmett's cause of death is not known.
Britney Spears drops new song with Elton John
Friedman reveals revamped version of Steve Steven’s signature amp head
Friedman has announced a reimagined and newly improved take on its original SS100 amp head, updating the 2011 model which was first designed alongside Billy Idol guitarist, Steve Stevens. Announced earlier this week, the brand unveiled a new and updated edition of its Steve Stevens signature amp head, the SS100-v2....
My Chemical Romance, Circa Survive, Thursday + Coheed + Cambria Members Form Post-Hardcore Supergroup L.S. Dunes
Take a guitarist from My Chemical Romance, the singer from Circa Survive, the Thursday rhythm section and a Coheed and Cambria guitarist and what do you get? The new post-hardcore supergroup L.S. Dunes, who have dropped their first new song "Permanent Rebellion" and served up details of their debut album today (Aug. 26).
Gerald Potterton, ‘Heavy Metal’ Director Who Worked on ‘Yellow Submarine,’ Dies at 91
Gerald Potterton, the British-Canadian filmmaker who directed the adult animated cult classic Heavy Metal in 1981 for Columbia Pictures, has died. He was 91. Potterton passed away at the Brome-Missisquoi-Perkins Hospital in Cowansville, Quebec on Aug. 23, the National Film Board of Canada said on Wednesday. “Gerald came to Canada...
Reading and Leeds Festivals: Nirvana dancer Tony reflects on their 'gig of the decade'
Thirty years ago, when Nirvana played their now historic headline set at the Reading Festival, one man from Nottingham had the best view on the site. Antony Hodgkinson, aka Tony the interpretive dancer, joined Kurt Cobain, Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic on stage for roughly half of the gig, expressing their grunge rock sound - best exemplified by the thunderous Smells Like Teen Spirit - through the medium of freestyle dance.
Beatles and ‘Heavy Metal’ Animator Gerald Potterton Dead at 91
Canada-based animator Gerald Potterton – known in the rock world for his work on the Beatles’ Yellow Submarine movie and the 1981 cult classic Heavy Metal – has died at the age of 91. The National Film Board of Canada announced that he died in a Quebec...
Santa Fe Klan ‘Overjoyed’ to Make Billboard Album Chart Debut With ‘Mundo’
Santa Fe Klan cracks Billboard’s albums charts, as his ninth studio album, Mundo, starts at No. 4 on the Latin Pop Albums chart (dated August 27). The 12-track set concurrently bows at No. 11 on Latin Rhythm Albums and in the top 20 on Top Latin Albums. “I’m overjoyed...
Muse's Matt Bellamy: 'I felt that we could do no wrong. Obviously, we could'
Muse's new album, 'Will of the People,' marks a return to the guitar-heavy sound that made them festival headliners: 'We've gone back to our safe space.'
