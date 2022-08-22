CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Aug. 25, 2022)--The Morgan State volleyball team kicks off the 2022 campaign on the road this weekend when it travels to Charlotte, N.C. for the Charlotte Invitational (Aug. 26-27). The Xiomara Ortiz era will get underway on Friday, Aug. 26, when the first-year head coach leads the Lady Bears against host Charlotte in the opener at 10 a.m. The match will be live on CUSA-TV. Morgan State will conclude the day when it takes on Campbell at 7 p.m. The Lady Bears will be back in action on Saturday with a single match at 5 p.m. against Wofford to close out the tournament. Live stats will be available here for all matches.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO