Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

morganstatebears.com

Morgan State Volleyball Opens Up 2022 Season At Charlotte Invitational

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Aug. 25, 2022)--The Morgan State volleyball team kicks off the 2022 campaign on the road this weekend when it travels to Charlotte, N.C. for the Charlotte Invitational (Aug. 26-27). The Xiomara Ortiz era will get underway on Friday, Aug. 26, when the first-year head coach leads the Lady Bears against host Charlotte in the opener at 10 a.m. The match will be live on CUSA-TV. Morgan State will conclude the day when it takes on Campbell at 7 p.m. The Lady Bears will be back in action on Saturday with a single match at 5 p.m. against Wofford to close out the tournament. Live stats will be available here for all matches.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

Dr. Crystal Francis Inspires Youth at Martin State Airport

Dr. Crystal Francis grew up in Baltimore County in a community where she could have been influenced by observing people who chose a wrong path in life, but having access to mentors and people outside of her community guided her toward a successful outcome. Courtney Speed was a community leader in Turner Station who gave Francis her first job at Speed’s small, local food store. She also helped Francis to open her first bank account and taught her the importance of saving money.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
kiiky.com

10 Best Colleges in Baltimore | 2022

Baltimore is the most populous city in the U.S. state of Maryland, as well as the 30th most populous city in the United States, with a population of 585,708 in 2020. The colleges in Baltimore have been ranked so high, such that the University of Baltimore has been ranked #3 public master’s university in Maryland (2021), #3 public master’s university in Maryland for advancing students’ social mobility (2021), #1 public university in Maryland (#31 nationally) on the list of Best 4-Year Colleges for Adult Learners (2019).
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Wes Moore declines Morgan State gubernatorial forum, Dan Cox accepts

Democratic governor nominee Wes Moore has declined an invitation to participate in a Gubernatorial forum at Morgan State University. Morgan State University's campus newspaper, The Spokesman, plans to host the forum at the school at the end of September. Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox accepted the invitation to participate. A...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore school sets high standards for young boys' success

The Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys is setting high standards and taking steps toward success for young boys. The charter school's fourth through eighth grade students aren't just getting ready for class, they're looking ahead to the future. The school's leaders said they want students to know they can succeed -- so they expect much from them and expose them to a variety of lessons and experiences.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore police command changes include appointment of new chief of staff

Command changes at the Baltimore Police Department announced Friday includes the appointment of a new chief of staff. Michelle Wirzberger, who is currently the department's director of government affairs, was promoted Monday to chief of staff. Wirzberger has held several BPD leadership positions. "Michelle has been a fixture in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
#Linus School Sports#Morgan State University#Morgan Morgan#Research University
Daily Voice

Reward Offered For Information On Baltimore Double Murder

Baltimore police are asking for help identifying suspects involved in a double murder earlier this month, authorities say. Leion Davis, 23, and William Ferebee, 24, were fatally shot in the 4000 block of Wabash Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, according to Baltimore police. An $8,000 reward is...
BALTIMORE, MD
msn.com

One dead, four injured after four shootings Friday evening in Baltimore

A woman died and four others were injured in four separate shootings Friday evening in Baltimore, according to police. A 20-year-old woman was shot late Friday night the Harwood neighborhood. Northern District patrol officers respond about 11:30 p.m. to the 400 block of Whitridge Avenue for a Shot Spotter alert.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore police to soon implement cell phone tracking tech

Baltimore City police are getting a new and improved crime-fighting tool. The city's spending board OK'd the $920,000 purchase of new cell phone tracking technology. It will allow police to pinpoint a suspect's cell phone location. Police said it can also be used in missing children cases, suicides, and to...
BALTIMORE, MD

