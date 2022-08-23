ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo police issue warning after scammer targets officer

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Police Department issued a warning about a scam after one if its officers was targeted. We have detected suspicious activity on your account and have locked it as a precaution. Click the link below to unlock you account. If you do not verify...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Memorial placed at Georgia & I-40 where homeless man killed in hit and run

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A memorial was placed at Georgia and I-40 where a homeless man was killed in a hit-and-run. Amarillo police have not been able to locate the victim's next of kin, so the department is not releasing his name. But Love In Action, a ministry that helps the homeless in the Texas Panhandle, told ABC 7 News that his name is Lloyd Gene McMaster. He was 56-years-old.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Man wanted in Potter County on identity fraud charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for information on Geoffrey Lansin Schmidt, wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office “for Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information.” According to the crime stoppers, Schmidt was described as a 37-year-old man standing 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with blue […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
Amarillo, TX
Amarillo, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Man Arrested After Stash House Bust

Amarillo Police have a man under arrest after finding 992 thousand dollars worth of drugs at a stash house. Alex “Crow” Halissi Bell was arrested after police received information on a possible stash house at North Mirror and South Virginia and during the investigation they learned the place was controlled by Bell.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

This Has To Be A New Low, Even For Amarillo

I'm pretty sure it was just yesterday that I mentioned how Amarillo's crime rate is simply too high. So today, not shockingly, I bring you yet another story of crime in the 806. However, this one feels a little different. I mean, this has to be a new low. Two...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Pair of 19-year-olds indicted for robbing Toot'n Totum at gunpoint

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — A pair of teenagers were indicted for robbing a Toot'n Totum at gunpoint. Gavin Cole Williams, 19, and Isaiah David Buchanan, 19, were indicted by a Randall County grand jury for aggravated robbery. According to the indictment, Williams and Buchanan robbed the Toot'n Totum...
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Pedestrian killed in hit and run at Georgia and I-40

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A pedestrian was killed in a hit and run at Georgia and I-40. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. According to police, the driver of a Nissan Titan hit a man who was on the median. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
AMARILLO, TX
850wftl.com

5-year-old finds body and calls grandmother for help

AMARILLO, TX– — Police in Texas are reporting that a 5-year-old found the body of her mother and contacted her grandmother for help. The incident occurred last Wednesday at a home on 7200 Athens Street. Police say the victim’s mother contacted them after her granddaughter called her to...
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

More Drugs In Amarillo? You Don’t Say!

Look, we have to be getting tired of hearing stories like this coming out of Amarillo. Constant tales of crimes, from theft, to assault, to murder. It seems it's a daily occurrence in our news cycle in the 806. Oh right, drugs. That's one that really seems to dominate the...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. The right northbound lane of Paramount Boulevard will be closed under I-40 through Tuesday, Aug. 30 for bridge work. Watch for flaggers and be prepared to stop for overlay work beginning Monday, Aug. 29, on FM...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Hot And Miss Storms

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Scattered showers and storms through the upcoming week. Rain chances rise and fall the next several day, highest on Monday afternoon and evening. Some heavy downpours in spots, and brief gusty winds and some small hail are possible with some of the storms. Rain chances and temperatures drop a bit for the middle of the week and go back up again toward the weekend.
AMARILLO, TX

