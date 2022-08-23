Read full article on original website
abc7amarillo.com
APD: Man breaks in through pawn shop roof, steals 'large amount' of electronics, jewelry
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking for a man they said broke into a pawn shop, through the roof, and stole a "large amount" of electronics and jewelry. The burglary at EZ Pawn, located at 1202 Amarillo Blvd, was discovered Thursday morning. Amarillo Crime Stoppers said the...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo police issue warning after scammer targets officer
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Police Department issued a warning about a scam after one if its officers was targeted. We have detected suspicious activity on your account and have locked it as a precaution. Click the link below to unlock you account. If you do not verify...
abc7amarillo.com
Memorial placed at Georgia & I-40 where homeless man killed in hit and run
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A memorial was placed at Georgia and I-40 where a homeless man was killed in a hit-and-run. Amarillo police have not been able to locate the victim's next of kin, so the department is not releasing his name. But Love In Action, a ministry that helps the homeless in the Texas Panhandle, told ABC 7 News that his name is Lloyd Gene McMaster. He was 56-years-old.
Man wanted in Potter County on identity fraud charges
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for information on Geoffrey Lansin Schmidt, wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office “for Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information.” According to the crime stoppers, Schmidt was described as a 37-year-old man standing 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with blue […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Man Arrested After Stash House Bust
Amarillo Police have a man under arrest after finding 992 thousand dollars worth of drugs at a stash house. Alex “Crow” Halissi Bell was arrested after police received information on a possible stash house at North Mirror and South Virginia and during the investigation they learned the place was controlled by Bell.
This Has To Be A New Low, Even For Amarillo
I'm pretty sure it was just yesterday that I mentioned how Amarillo's crime rate is simply too high. So today, not shockingly, I bring you yet another story of crime in the 806. However, this one feels a little different. I mean, this has to be a new low. Two...
abc7amarillo.com
Pair of 19-year-olds indicted for robbing Toot'n Totum at gunpoint
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — A pair of teenagers were indicted for robbing a Toot'n Totum at gunpoint. Gavin Cole Williams, 19, and Isaiah David Buchanan, 19, were indicted by a Randall County grand jury for aggravated robbery. According to the indictment, Williams and Buchanan robbed the Toot'n Totum...
abc7amarillo.com
Pedestrian killed in hit and run at Georgia and I-40
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A pedestrian was killed in a hit and run at Georgia and I-40. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. According to police, the driver of a Nissan Titan hit a man who was on the median. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo woman witnesses fiery crash between U-Haul, big rig that killed 2 people
CIMMARON COUNTY, Oklahoma (KVII) — An Amarillo woman witnesses a fiery crash between a U-Haul and big rig that killed two people. The crash happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday in Cimarron County, Oklahoma, just north of Boise City. Crystal Sallee said she was headed south on US 287 when...
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for possession of identifying information
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information. According to the release, 37-year-old, Geoffrey Schmidt is wanted for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information. Scmidt is around 5′11″ and weighs 180 lbs. He has...
850wftl.com
5-year-old finds body and calls grandmother for help
AMARILLO, TX– — Police in Texas are reporting that a 5-year-old found the body of her mother and contacted her grandmother for help. The incident occurred last Wednesday at a home on 7200 Athens Street. Police say the victim’s mother contacted them after her granddaughter called her to...
More Drugs In Amarillo? You Don’t Say!
Look, we have to be getting tired of hearing stories like this coming out of Amarillo. Constant tales of crimes, from theft, to assault, to murder. It seems it's a daily occurrence in our news cycle in the 806. Oh right, drugs. That's one that really seems to dominate the...
abc7amarillo.com
House Fire: Mom wakes up to fire in living room, gets her kids out safely
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo family got an early wake up call when their house caught on fire. The fire at 4721 Buffalo Trail started around 5:20 a.m. According to the Amarillo Fire Department, the mom woke up to smoke and flames in the living room. The couch...
Mother, children evacuate from early morning Buffalo Trail fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An early Friday morning fire in southwest Amarillo caused a mother and her children to evacuate, according to a report from the Amarillo Fire Department. According to the department, crews responded to the 4700 block of Buffalo Trail at around 5:20 a.m. on Friday and saw fire showing from a home […]
abc7amarillo.com
GoFundMe created for mom, 3 kids who escaped early morning fire, lost everything they own
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A GoFundMe was created for an Amarillo mom and her three daughters after they escaped an early morning fire, but lost everything they own. Staci Ramey woke up to smoke and flames in the living room around 5:20 a.m. According to the Amarillo Fire Department,...
KFDA
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. The right northbound lane of Paramount Boulevard will be closed under I-40 through Tuesday, Aug. 30 for bridge work. Watch for flaggers and be prepared to stop for overlay work beginning Monday, Aug. 29, on FM...
Money Problems and Divorce Lead to Murder in Amarillo
The date was August 22, 2010, so a whopping twelve years ago when this family's life was turned upside down in Bushland, Texas. We knew about Paul Gillette before then. The talk was about his Falcon Club subdivision that was supposed to happen. Then it kind of went quiet. Why?...
1 dead after Wednesday Gray County wreck
PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person has died after a Wednesday morning single-vehicle wreck outside of Pampa reports the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said on Wednesday, at around 5 a.m., a vehicle was going east on US 60 in a construction zone when the driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled over […]
WT flags at half-staff after alum death in recent homicide
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced that its flags will be at half-staff Wednesday in commemoration of an alum that died after a shooting earlier this month. According to an announcement from West Texas A&M University, Shereena Ann Byington-Webster received her bachelor’s degree at West Texas A&M in 2010. Webster […]
KFDA
Hot And Miss Storms
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Scattered showers and storms through the upcoming week. Rain chances rise and fall the next several day, highest on Monday afternoon and evening. Some heavy downpours in spots, and brief gusty winds and some small hail are possible with some of the storms. Rain chances and temperatures drop a bit for the middle of the week and go back up again toward the weekend.
