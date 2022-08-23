ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top environmental regulator on Thursday warned state lawmakers that taxpayers could be on the hook for groundwater contamination since the U.S. Defense Department continues to challenge the state’s authority to force cleanup of “forever chemicals” at two air bases. The plumes of PFAS compounds are projected to move further […]

CLOVIS, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO