Son arrested after mother found dead in Clovis
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Clovis Police Department released information on a Wednesday evening homicide that led to the death of 47-year-old Joann Caballero and the arrest of her son, 27-year-old Martin Caballero. According to the police department, officers responded to the 1200 block of North Lea Street in Clovis at around 7 p.m. on […]
Man found dead on train tracks identified, Clovis police said
LUBBOCK, Texas— On Friday, the Clovis Police Department identified the man that was found dead on a set of train tracks. CPD identified the victim as Ashley Montgomery, 46, of Colorado. In a press release on Friday it said, “there were no indications of foul play.”. The following...
2 facing charges after children found ‘beaten, starved, chained to beds’ in home in Curry County
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Two people are facing 23 different charges after New Mexico officials found children were abused in a home in Curry County. According to Eastern New Mexico News, 37-year-old Jayme Kushman, and 29-year-old Jaime Sena, are facing charges of child abuse after authorities discovered children in their care in abusive conditions.
Bovina man dead after crashing SUV into back of semi-trailer
PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — A Bovina man is dead after crashing into the back of a big rig near Friona. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Eric Fierro, Jr., 34, was driving behind the semi on U.S. 60. Around 12:40 a.m., the driver of the big...
Judge: Cannon Air Force Base is subject to NM’s hazardous waste laws
A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit by Cannon Air Force Base last week that challenged demands for the base to clean up PFAS contamination in New Mexico. The case was dismissed without prejudice and can still be heard in state court, according to the ruling. Spreading pollution is threatening groundwater...
‘Forever chemicals’ pose urgent concern in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top environmental regulator on Thursday warned state lawmakers that taxpayers could be on the hook for groundwater contamination since the U.S. Defense Department continues to challenge the state’s authority to force cleanup of “forever chemicals” at two air bases. The plumes of PFAS compounds are projected to move further […]
