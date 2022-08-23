ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, NM

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Son arrested after mother found dead in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Clovis Police Department released information on a Wednesday evening homicide that led to the death of 47-year-old Joann Caballero and the arrest of her son, 27-year-old Martin Caballero. According to the police department, officers responded to the 1200 block of North Lea Street in Clovis at around 7 p.m. on […]
CLOVIS, NM
everythinglubbock.com

Man found dead on train tracks identified, Clovis police said

LUBBOCK, Texas— On Friday, the Clovis Police Department identified the man that was found dead on a set of train tracks. CPD identified the victim as Ashley Montgomery, 46, of Colorado. In a press release on Friday it said, “there were no indications of foul play.”. The following...
CLOVIS, NM
KRQE News 13

Clovis man charged with murder of mother

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Martin Caballero, 27, has been arrested for the murder of his mother, 47-year-old Joann Caballero. Clovis police responded to a call on the 1200 block of North Lea Street around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. The caller told police they believed Martin had shot Joann. When police arrived, they found Joann in a […]
CLOVIS, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Clovis, NM
Clovis, NM
Crime & Safety
Clovis, NM
Sports
abc7amarillo.com

Bovina man dead after crashing SUV into back of semi-trailer

PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — A Bovina man is dead after crashing into the back of a big rig near Friona. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Eric Fierro, Jr., 34, was driving behind the semi on U.S. 60. Around 12:40 a.m., the driver of the big...
BOVINA, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead after early Thursday crash east of Friona

PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One Bovina man is dead after an early morning accident east of Friona on Thursday, according to officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to a news release from Texas DPS, a 2000 Freightliner truck tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling westbound on US 60 while a 2016 […]
FRIONA, TX
KRQE News 13

‘Forever chemicals’ pose urgent concern in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top environmental regulator on Thursday warned state lawmakers that taxpayers could be on the hook for groundwater contamination since the U.S. Defense Department continues to challenge the state’s authority to force cleanup of “forever chemicals” at two air bases. The plumes of PFAS compounds are projected to move further […]
CLOVIS, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy