Yesterday, the Trenton Thunder came back from 11-3 to win 12-11 on a Christian Merriwether walk-off double against Frederick in their second to last home game of the year improving to 27-39. Fan attendance was over five thousand because of fireworks night. No one expected them to come back in this wild game, but the Trenton Thunder never gave up and started to chip away at the lead. Both teams combined for 23 runs and 26 hits last night as the game was filled with offensive firepower.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO