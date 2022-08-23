Read full article on original website
Vincent Venturella
2d ago
Fauci started in earnest to help solve the problem and fill in the blanks, then he started making up the blanks.
Dorrit Sherman
2d ago
Agree, these criminals should be prosecute for their crimes against humanity
Fauci's biggest critics hint at the reason for his December retirement: 'trying to get out of Dodge'
Two of Dr. Anthony Fauci's biggest critics are sounding off on his announced retirement, vowing that him leaving his government position wouldn't stop investigations into his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as his involvement in research funding at the Wuhan lab that many say is where the virus originated.
Fox News
Rand Paul: Fauci has been 'lying' to the American people on the origins of COVID-19
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said Dr. Anthony Fauci has been "lying to us" about the origins of coronavirus Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." SEN. RAND PAUL: We learned that Dr. Fauci has been lying to us. The three scientists agreed that this was dangerous research. Two of the three absolutely said it was gain-of-function. The third said it was dangerous research and should have gone before a committee. When Dr. Fauci said, "Oh, we’ve reviewed this and the experts have looked at this, and said it’s not gain-of-function," even that wasn’t true. There was a committee that was formed after 2017 to look at this dangerous research. They didn't look at this research at all because they never reviewed it. So no one reviewed this to say it wasn't gain-of-function research. They didn't review it, period.
Anthony Fauci predicts COVID will be ‘more of an endemic situation’ by the time he steps down in December
Dr. Anthony Fauci thinks the U.S. will be able to manage COVID by the end of the year, making it safe for him to retire. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical advisor, predicts that COVID-19 will become “more of an endemic situation” in the U.S. by December, meaning the coronavirus can be treated more like the flu than a health emergency.
Trump claims he needs White House records back so he can eventually add them to his presidential library
Donald Trump filed a motion on Monday to have a "special master" review materials seized by the FBI. Trump also demanded the documents be returned so that he can give them back to the National Archives. The National Archives previously asked for the files before the agency approached the DOJ...
House Republicans demand answers on policy allowing illegal immigrants on planes with warrants for ID
FIRST ON FOX: House Republicans on Tuesday are calling for the Biden administration to provide additional information on what they call an "extremely troubling" policy that allows illegal immigrants to board planes using civil arrest warrants and other related documents as ID. Two dozen Republicans, led by Rep. Andy Biggs,...
Ex-FBI official: Trump may have hidden classified docs to use them as “leverage”
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Canyon Moon Ranch festival grounds on January 15, 2022 in Florence, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) On Tuesday's edition of MSNBC's "The ReidOut," former FBI agent Peter Strzok highlighted one of the most incriminating aspects of the investigation into former President Donald Trump's hoarding of classified information at his Mar-a-Lago country club in Palm Beach, Florida.
Dozens Of People In China Infected With Newly-Identified 'Langya' Virus Carried By Shrews
About three dozen people in China are suffering from a newly identified virus from the same family as the deadly Nipah and Hendra viruses, according to Bloomberg. The virus, named Langya henipavirus or LayV, was found in feverish people, although there is no evidence the pathogen can be transmitted from person to person.
Unvaccinated People No Longer Need to Quarantine After COVID Exposure, CDC Says
Unvaccinated people who are exposed to the coronavirus no longer need to quarantine, according to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The revised recommendation, released Thursday, serves as a modification "streamline", health officials said, aligning with guidance for those who are up to date on shots. Previously, the American public health agency recommended that unvaccinated people, or those not up to date on boosters, quarantine for five days after exposure.
'Visibly uncomfortable' Chuck Schumer declines comment when Rachel Maddow presses him on FBI Mar-a-Lago raid
MSNBC's Rachel Maddow pressed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., about the FBI raid at former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on Monday evening, but Schumer was so reluctant to talk about it, one journalist called him "visibly uncomfortable." After Maddow asked Schumer for his reaction to the breaking news,...
First Symptoms of COVID: Early Signs of an Infection You Should Watch For
Multiple subvariants of the omicron strain are continuing to circulate across the country, with some studies indicating that they could potentially do a better job of evading existing vaccines and immunity. According to the latest update from the CDC, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is now the most...
After Trump Raid, Mick Mulvaney tells CNN: FBI and DOJ have 'lost the benefit of the doubt' with Republicans
Former Trump White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Thursday on CNN that the FBI and the DOJ have "lost the benefit of the doubt" with Republicans in the U.S. "There is a lack of trust on the right, right now, with the FBI. And I think the way they went about this, the fact that they went about this, and especially if the FBI did this only looking for documents, it is really going to create even deeper divisions in the country," Mulvaney said.
CNBC
Biden tests positive for Covid again, will restart isolation despite no new symptoms
President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 once again after consecutive days of testing negative for the virus, his physician said. Biden is experiencing no new symptoms and "continues to feel quite well," Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a memo shared by the White House. But he will nevertheless "reinitiate...
Freethink
A cheap nasal spray cuts COVID-19 risk by 62%
A low-cost, easy-to-use nasal spray co-developed by University of Oxford researchers reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection by 62% in a clinical trial. “[The spray] presents a significant breakthrough in preventing people developing COVID-19,” said researcher Rakesh Uppal, director of Barts Life Sciences. The nasal spray: The spray, called...
Trump's Surgeon General Calls Hateful Reaction to Fauci Retirement 'Scary'
Republicans and right-wing commentators have criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci following news that he will be leaving his position at the NIAID after 38 years.
Improper Justice leaks trigger bombshell story on Trump’s stash of classified documents
In its battle with Donald Trump, the Justice Department has just engaged in some egregious leaking. Leaking about an ongoing criminal investigation is highly improper because it violates the rights of the probe’s target. Now, I understand the temptation. Merrick Garland and his department have been getting creamed in...
DOJ officials were alarmed by surveillance footage of the Mar-a-Lago room where classified info was being stored, report says
Officials decided to request a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago after new evidence emerged about classified information kept there, the NYT reported.
Rep. Liz Cheney said she's seen 'no evidence' the Mar-a-Lago raid was politically motivated despite some Republicans 'reflexively' attacking the FBI
Rep. Liz Cheney said it was a "sad day" for the GOP as other Republicans criticized federal law enforcement over the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
WebMD
Haven't Had COVID Yet? Wanna Bet?
Aug. 2, 2022 – We all have friends or relatives who, somehow, have managed to avoid catching COVID-19, which has infected more than 91.5 million Americans. You may even be one of the lucky ones yourself. But health experts are saying: Not so fast. A mounting pile of scientific...
Unsealed FBI warrant reveals Trump under investigation for possibly violating Espionage Act
A search warrant unsealed this week revealed that FBI agents removed more than 20 boxes and binders, including 11 sets of highly classified documents from former President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate.
Daily Beast
Scientists Fear We’re Not Ready for Nightmare New COVID Variant
A wave of COVID infections caused by the BA.5 subvariant has crested. All over the world, daily new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going down. But the SARS-CoV-2 virus is almost certainly here to stay. Another wave is all but inevitable as new variants and subvariants mutate, compete for dominance, and find new transmission pathways.
