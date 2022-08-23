ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Vincent Venturella
2d ago

Fauci started in earnest to help solve the problem and fill in the blanks, then he started making up the blanks.

Dorrit Sherman
2d ago

Agree, these criminals should be prosecute for their crimes against humanity

Fox News

Rand Paul: Fauci has been 'lying' to the American people on the origins of COVID-19

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said Dr. Anthony Fauci has been "lying to us" about the origins of coronavirus Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." SEN. RAND PAUL: We learned that Dr. Fauci has been lying to us. The three scientists agreed that this was dangerous research. Two of the three absolutely said it was gain-of-function. The third said it was dangerous research and should have gone before a committee. When Dr. Fauci said, "Oh, we’ve reviewed this and the experts have looked at this, and said it’s not gain-of-function," even that wasn’t true. There was a committee that was formed after 2017 to look at this dangerous research. They didn't look at this research at all because they never reviewed it. So no one reviewed this to say it wasn't gain-of-function research. They didn't review it, period.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

Anthony Fauci predicts COVID will be ‘more of an endemic situation’ by the time he steps down in December

Dr. Anthony Fauci thinks the U.S. will be able to manage COVID by the end of the year, making it safe for him to retire. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical advisor, predicts that COVID-19 will become “more of an endemic situation” in the U.S. by December, meaning the coronavirus can be treated more like the flu than a health emergency.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Anthony Fauci
Jimmy Failla
Monica Crowley
Salon

Ex-FBI official: Trump may have hidden classified docs to use them as “leverage”

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Canyon Moon Ranch festival grounds on January 15, 2022 in Florence, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) On Tuesday's edition of MSNBC's "The ReidOut," former FBI agent Peter Strzok highlighted one of the most incriminating aspects of the investigation into former President Donald Trump's hoarding of classified information at his Mar-a-Lago country club in Palm Beach, Florida.
PALM BEACH, FL
People

Unvaccinated People No Longer Need to Quarantine After COVID Exposure, CDC Says

Unvaccinated people who are exposed to the coronavirus no longer need to quarantine, according to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The revised recommendation, released Thursday, serves as a modification "streamline", health officials said, aligning with guidance for those who are up to date on shots. Previously, the American public health agency recommended that unvaccinated people, or those not up to date on boosters, quarantine for five days after exposure.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

After Trump Raid, Mick Mulvaney tells CNN: FBI and DOJ have 'lost the benefit of the doubt' with Republicans

Former Trump White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Thursday on CNN that the FBI and the DOJ have "lost the benefit of the doubt" with Republicans in the U.S. "There is a lack of trust on the right, right now, with the FBI. And I think the way they went about this, the fact that they went about this, and especially if the FBI did this only looking for documents, it is really going to create even deeper divisions in the country," Mulvaney said.
POTUS
Freethink

A cheap nasal spray cuts COVID-19 risk by 62%

A low-cost, easy-to-use nasal spray co-developed by University of Oxford researchers reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection by 62% in a clinical trial. “[The spray] presents a significant breakthrough in preventing people developing COVID-19,” said researcher Rakesh Uppal, director of Barts Life Sciences. The nasal spray: The spray, called...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Haven't Had COVID Yet? Wanna Bet?

Aug. 2, 2022 – We all have friends or relatives who, somehow, have managed to avoid catching COVID-19, which has infected more than 91.5 million Americans. You may even be one of the lucky ones yourself. But health experts are saying: Not so fast. A mounting pile of scientific...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Beast

Scientists Fear We’re Not Ready for Nightmare New COVID Variant

A wave of COVID infections caused by the BA.5 subvariant has crested. All over the world, daily new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going down. But the SARS-CoV-2 virus is almost certainly here to stay. Another wave is all but inevitable as new variants and subvariants mutate, compete for dominance, and find new transmission pathways.
SCIENCE
