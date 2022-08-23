Read full article on original website
Sun Gold Sports Player of the Game: Holden Havlik
SCOTLAND — Sophomore quarterback Holden Havlik of Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central was named Sun Gold Sports Player of the Game during the Aug. 26 game against Jim River. W/WS/SC won 14-0. Havlik passed for 107 yards and rushed for 69 yards and both touchdowns.
2022 Labor Day garbage collection schedule for Mitchell
Due to the observance of Labor Day on Monday, September 5th, there will be no garbage collection on that day. Garbage will be collected Tuesday through Saturday, September 6th-10th. During this week, your garbage will be collected one day later than normal. Recycling will follow the same schedule. The Regional...
Susan Barrett, 66, Mitchell
Susan passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at her home in Mitchell. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, September 1, at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.
DWU to observe Labor Day holiday
MITCHELL – Dakota Wesleyan University announces that offices will be closed on Monday, September 5, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Regular office hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. will resume on Tuesday, September 6.
Wound Center at Avera Queen of Peace receives Center of Excellence Award
MITCHELL, SD (Aug. 26, 2022) – Avera Queen of Peace Hospital is honored to announce that its Wound Care & Hyperbaric Treatment Center is a recipient of RestorixHealth’s highest achievement, the Wound Center of Excellence Award. Recipients of this prestigious award meet or exceed national wound care quality benchmarks over a set period of time.
Fatality identified in McCook County crash
HUMBOLDT, S.D. – A Rushmore, MN man has been identified as the person who died Thursday morning in a motorcycle-vehicle crash west of Humboldt. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 1998 Harley-Davidson FXDWG motorcycle was westbound on Interstate 90 in a construction zone when the motorcycle crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound 2022 Nissan Sentra.
Rosalie Hohn, 76, Mitchell
Rosalie went peacefully home to the Lord on Monday, August 29, 2022, at her home under hospice care. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Thursday, September 1, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mitchell. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7:00 PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel with a 6:30 PM Scripture Service with a Rosary to follow.
