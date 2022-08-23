Read full article on original website
21 Awesome Minnesota Festivals You Need to Visit This Summer
Festival season is finally upon us, bringing carnivals, fairs, and citywide celebrations to towns across the state. There are so many fun events to attend, like the Grand Old Day to small-town Minnesota festivals themed around corn, apples, and other Minnesota exports. The summer is a wonderful time for communities...
Lake Minnetonka: A Complete Visitor’s Guide to This Beautiful Lake
Lake Minnetonka is an extra large lake that runs throughout Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota. This lake has thirty bays, sixteen interconnecting lakes, thirty-one interlacing channels, and one hundred and twenty-five miles of shoreline. Talk about a big lake!. Keep this complete visitor guide readily available as you plan out...
The Best Walleye Ice Fishing in Minnesota: 10 Prime Spots
Minnesota is known as the “Land of 10,000 Lakes,” so there’s always an opportunity to go fishing, even when winter arrives. Walleye season in Minnesota runs from mid-May through February, meaning they can be caught during ice-fishing season. Walleye are common across the state, they put up a good fight, and they taste great, making them a perfect reason to try ice fishing.
Upper Sioux Agency State Park Visitor’s Guide
A hub of historic significance with a historic agency site contained inside of its more than 1,200 acres, and with a heart toward preserving opportunities for learning, recreation, and outdoor fun within the Minnesota River Valley, Upper Sioux Agency State Park is an unbeatable place to visit, camp out, and bask in the beauty of nature in so many terrains.
Zippel Bay State Park Visitor’s Guide
Considered to be some of the last true wilderness land preserved in Minnesota today, Zippel Bay State Park is a veritable haven of natural beauty, plant and animal life, and all the best of what the great outdoors has to offer. Read on to learn more about this special park, including activities, camping details, and more.
The Definitive Lake Vermilion Fishing Guide
In terms of both quantity and quality, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better lake for fishing than Lake Vermilion. Not only is it one of the top lakes in Minnesota for hardcore anglers, but it’s also one of the top fishing lakes in North America. So, if...
