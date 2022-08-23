ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

lifeinminnesota.com

21 Awesome Minnesota Festivals You Need to Visit This Summer

Festival season is finally upon us, bringing carnivals, fairs, and citywide celebrations to towns across the state. There are so many fun events to attend, like the Grand Old Day to small-town Minnesota festivals themed around corn, apples, and other Minnesota exports. The summer is a wonderful time for communities...
MINNESOTA STATE
lifeinminnesota.com

Lake Minnetonka: A Complete Visitor’s Guide to This Beautiful Lake

Lake Minnetonka is an extra large lake that runs throughout Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota. This lake has thirty bays, sixteen interconnecting lakes, thirty-one interlacing channels, and one hundred and twenty-five miles of shoreline. Talk about a big lake!. Keep this complete visitor guide readily available as you plan out...
SAINT PAUL, MN
lifeinminnesota.com

The Best Walleye Ice Fishing in Minnesota: 10 Prime Spots

Minnesota is known as the “Land of 10,000 Lakes,” so there’s always an opportunity to go fishing, even when winter arrives. Walleye season in Minnesota runs from mid-May through February, meaning they can be caught during ice-fishing season. Walleye are common across the state, they put up a good fight, and they taste great, making them a perfect reason to try ice fishing.
MINNESOTA STATE
lifeinminnesota.com

Upper Sioux Agency State Park Visitor’s Guide

A hub of historic significance with a historic agency site contained inside of its more than 1,200 acres, and with a heart toward preserving opportunities for learning, recreation, and outdoor fun within the Minnesota River Valley, Upper Sioux Agency State Park is an unbeatable place to visit, camp out, and bask in the beauty of nature in so many terrains.
MINNESOTA STATE
lifeinminnesota.com

Zippel Bay State Park Visitor’s Guide

Considered to be some of the last true wilderness land preserved in Minnesota today, Zippel Bay State Park is a veritable haven of natural beauty, plant and animal life, and all the best of what the great outdoors has to offer. Read on to learn more about this special park, including activities, camping details, and more.
MINNESOTA STATE
lifeinminnesota.com

The Definitive Lake Vermilion Fishing Guide

In terms of both quantity and quality, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better lake for fishing than Lake Vermilion. Not only is it one of the top lakes in Minnesota for hardcore anglers, but it’s also one of the top fishing lakes in North America. So, if...
MINNESOTA STATE

