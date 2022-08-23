Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Richard Simmons Breaks Silence, Posts Message to Fans on Heels of TMZ Documentary
Richard Simmons is feeling the love, more than 8 years after he disappeared from the public eye, thanking fans for their support and well wishes on the heels of TMZ's documentary about his life and his disappearance. Simmons, who hasn't posted a message directly from himself on Facebook in years,...
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
Today show host Hoda Kotb announces major career change as ‘feud’ with Savannah Guthrie rages on
TODAY host Hoda Kotb has announced a major career move during the morning show on Friday. The new gig comes as the 58-year-old’s been allegedly feuding with her co-host Savannah Guthrie behind the scenes for months. While co-hosting Today, Hoda revealed she had a brand-new project in the works.
realitytitbit.com
Jonathan Knight secretly married his partner Harley after building years of romance
HGTV star Jonathan Knight has revealed that he secretly married his long-term boyfriend Harley Rodriguez. Entertainment Tonight spoke exclusively to the Farmhouse Fixer star about the show’s second season as well as his secret marriage to his long-time love, Harley. The New Kids on The Block band member has...
realitytitbit.com
Shep literally Rose to a millionaire fortune after joining Southern Charm cast
Shepard Rose is one of the cast members of the reality television show, Southern Charm. Throughout his career on reality TV as well as his many business endeavors, Shep has managed to bag himself a pretty impressive fortune. From Southern Charm to working in real estate to opening a restaurant,...
realitytitbit.com
My 600-lb Life's Nathan Prater lost over 150 pounds and is still with Amber
Nathan Prater and partner Amber appeared on My 600-lb Life, hoping that Dr. Now could help them lose enough weight to qualify for bariatric surgery and transform their eating habits completely. During the season 10 premiere of the TLC show, Nathan was one of the obese cast members who decided...
realitytitbit.com
Selling The OC's Tyler Stanaland slid into wife Brittany Snow's DMs with 'lame pickup'
Selling The OC star Tyler Stanaland married Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow in 2020 and their love story grew from a ‘lame pickup line’. Selling The OC premiered yesterday (August 24) and it has even more drama than sister shows Selling Sunset and Tampa, so much so that fans have complained there aren’t enough luxury listings.
realitytitbit.com
Nick Cannon has more kids with his baby moms than bedrooms at home
Television host Nick Cannon is reportedly expecting his tenth child, which has left fans wondering who his baby moms are. Five different women share a baby with the star in total while he expects another baby with Brittany Bell. The Wild N Out is currently said to be expecting his...
Morgan Wallen Takes Fans Back To The 2000s With Covers From Kings Of Leon & Fall Out Boy
Morgan Wallen taking it back to 2008. Some artists are strongly opposed to performing covers, however Morgan always works in a little something extra into the set. But whether it’s inviting up American Idol contestants to duet with, slowing down the tempo and doing some solo renditions on the piano, or in this case, covering some rock classics. Of course, one of his biggest hits, “Cover Me Up,” is a Jason Isbell cover. For his Tidal Wave Festival performance earlier […] The post Morgan Wallen Takes Fans Back To The 2000s With Covers From Kings Of Leon & Fall Out Boy first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
"He Wrote Our Conversation Into 'Breaking Bad'" And 22 Other Positive Stories People Shared About Meeting Celebs
Recently, I asked the BuzzFeed Community to share their worst celeb interactions. However, people were more excited to talk about their most positive and wholesome memories of the celebs they've met.
realitytitbit.com
Inside Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton's romance as couple announce baby news
Stacey Dooley is expecting her first child with former Strictly Come Dancing professional Kevin Clifton, who she was paired with four years ago. On Friday (August 26), the British presenter revealed the pregnancy news on her Instagram with a polaroid-style photo of her cradling her baby bump. “Gaaaaaaang…We are having...
