Morgan Wallen taking it back to 2008. Some artists are strongly opposed to performing covers, however Morgan always works in a little something extra into the set. But whether it’s inviting up American Idol contestants to duet with, slowing down the tempo and doing some solo renditions on the piano, or in this case, covering some rock classics. Of course, one of his biggest hits, “Cover Me Up,” is a Jason Isbell cover. For his Tidal Wave Festival performance earlier […] The post Morgan Wallen Takes Fans Back To The 2000s With Covers From Kings Of Leon & Fall Out Boy first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

CELEBRITIES ・ 25 MINUTES AGO