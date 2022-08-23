ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-27 02:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berrien; Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; St. Joseph PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Fog will continue to develop this morning, and the fog may be locally dense at times through 9 AM EDT. Motorists should be prepared for rapid changes in visibilities across short distances early this morning due to the patchy nature of the fog. Localized visibilities of less than one quarter of a mile are possible.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, De Kalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-27 02:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Cass; De Kalb; Elkhart; Fulton; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Kosciusko; La Porte; Lagrange; Marshall; Miami; Noble; Pulaski; St. Joseph; Starke; Steuben; Wabash; Wells; White; Whitley PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Fog will continue to develop this morning, and the fog may be locally dense at times through 9 AM EDT. Motorists should be prepared for rapid changes in visibilities across short distances early this morning due to the patchy nature of the fog. Localized visibilities of less than one quarter of a mile are possible.
ADAMS COUNTY, IN

