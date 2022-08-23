Read full article on original website
WTHI
Local family holds benefit after relative is air-lifted to Indianapolis following serious crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Friends and family are coming together to support a local woman on her road to recovery -- following a serious car crash in Terre Haute. We first told you about this crash earlier this month. The driver and passenger were both airlifted after crashing into...
2 killed in fiery crash on Interstate 80 in Gary, Indiana State Police say
Two people were killed in a fiery crash on the I-80 in Indiana, police said,
WTHI
Annual Diversity Walk brings the Wabash Valley together
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The eighth annual Diversity Walk welcomes all people from all walks of life, to come together in unity and spread a message of respect and community. Hundreds, if not thousands, of orange t-shirts filled Wabash Avenue on Saturday morning as the annual Diversity Walk took...
WTHI
One dead after motorcycle crash in Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a crash in southern Vigo County. Police say the crash involved a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle. It happened just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday at U.S. Highway 41 and Old Royse Road. That's near the intersection of S 7th Street.
WTHI
Vandals take school buses on joy rides, damage playground equipment near Lafayette
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind.(WLFI) — Vandals took six school buses on joy rides near Wea Ridge Elementary and Middle schools, police said Sunday. The buses were parked in Tippecanoe School Corp.'s secure, fenced-in parking area. Police say the vandals crashed at least one bus into playground equipment near the schools.
One dead, another wounded in Dolton church gymnasium shooting
DOLTON, Ill. — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting inside a Dolton-area church Sunday afternoon. According to Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins, two people were shot inside the gymnasium at New Life Celebration Church of God in the 14200 block of S. Dante Avenue. One victim was pronounced dead. Another victim […]
WTHI
Terre Haute inmate pronounced dead at local hospital
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Terre Haute died at a local hospital on Saturday. In a press release, the FCI said inmate Jonathan Powers was observed acting erratically and was then evaluated and treated by institution medical staff. They then requested Emergency Medical Services (EMS).
starvedrock.media
Skydiver found dead Saturday near Skydive Chicago
The LaSalle Sheriff's Office is investigating a tragic accident Saturday northeast of Ottawa. Deputies were called to a cornfield about 12:25pm south of Skydive Chicago. A skydiver was found deceased in the field. At the same time, Serena and Sheridan Fire/EMS were dispatched to the same area - near 3215...
Wet roadway, alcohol blamed for crash that killed three Indiana State students
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (CBS/AP) -- A new report said a crash that killed three Indiana State University students – including a football player from Waukegan – was the consequence of a deadly mixture of weather, speed, and alcohol.Freshman ISU football player Christian Eubanks, 18 – a recent graduate of Warren Township High School in Gurnee – was among those killed in the crash.Also killed were 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio. VanHooser was also a freshman Indiana State football player.The two survivors were identified as 20 year old Omarian Dixon, of...
Report: Indiana crash that killed 3 happened during downpour
Hundreds of students and others gathered Sunday evening outside the university’s football stadium for a vigil in honor of the crash victims.
MyWabashValley.com
Update: One dead after a vehicle vs motorcycle wreck in Vigo Co.
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — UPDATE: One person has died following a crash involving a passenger vehicle and motorcycle, according to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office. A press release indicates that deputies responded to the crash at US Highway 41 and Old Royse Road at 3:39 p.m. The...
WTHI
2022 Wabash River Run raises over $13,000
MONTEZUMA, Ind. (WTHI) - One local fundraiser had a record-breaking day!. The annual Wabash River Run wrapped up on Saturday, and it was a total success! It was a canoe/kayak race and family recreation day!. Racers went "toe-to-toe" or "row-to-row" rather for 11 miles!. Families also enjoyed the natural wildlife...
Meet local men who saved 2 ISU students after crash
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — When Lucas Bishop first drove up to the scene of the Sunday morning car wreck in Riley, Indiana, he wasn’t sure what exactly he was seeing. “Part of the main reason I got out of my car was trying to figure out what it was, because I thought lightning had struck […]
WTHI
Rock the Block 5k shook the 12 Points area
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks laced up their running shoes and headed over to 12 Points for a rockin' morning!. A rockin' morning full of running that is! The Rock the Block 5k took place on Saturday. Runners enjoyed the beauty of the 12 Points area while listening to...
Illinois man dies after zero turn lawn mower rolls over and pins him underneath
CHRISMAN, Ill. — A 24-year-old man from Illinois is dead after his John Deere zero turn mower rolled over and came to a rest on top of him not far over the Indiana/Illinois line in rural Chrisman. According to the Edgar County Sheriff’s Department, sheriff’s deputies and Chrisman firefighters were called out to a Chrisman […]
WTHI
School officials enacted safety protocols in Parke Co. after suspicious person parked near an elementary playground
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - School officials in Parke County enacted their safety protocols after an incident near the elementary school. It happened around 1:00 Friday afternoon near the Montezuma Elementary School. According to a letter to parents, staff at the school noticed a suspicious vehicle near the playground. They...
Three killed in Wisconsin crash between semi, SUV
Three people have died in a crash between an SUV and semi in south-central Wisconsin. The crash is under investigation and the victims have not been named.
WTHI
Crime Stoppers: Police search for Menards theft suspect
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a man who they believe stole items from a local store. On August 20, 2022, Vigo County deputies took a report from Menards located on South US 41. Deputies learned that a white male suspect entered...
One person flown to Indy after crash involving train
Terre Haute Police confirmed a crash occurred between a train and a pedestrian Tuesday in the area of N 12th St. and 6th Ave.
Journal Review
The ‘Wild Side’ of Crawfordsville
I was on a mission recently to see if there are any remnants of the old Sperry Bridge still in existence. My mission was two-fold; I also wanted a bit of exercise, so I pulled into the Sugar Creek Nature Park after work and changed my shoes before joining my husband. We hiked along the trail for a short while before straying off to stick close to the creek just before the circa 1928 bridge over Lafayette Road. I scanned both the north and south banks of the creek but, due to the brush and bracken, I could not see any sign of a bridge foundation that looked similar to a concrete set of stairs. Previously, the only picture I could find showing the Sperry Bridge next to the newer bridge before it was torn down in 1928 was in Dick Munro’s excellent Sugar Creek reference book, Paddling Sugar Creek from the Source to the Wabash (RL 977.24 Mun). Someone out there probably knows where or if remains of the bridge foundation exist, but we couldn’t find it.
