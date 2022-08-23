ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley, IN

Comments / 6

WTHI

Annual Diversity Walk brings the Wabash Valley together

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The eighth annual Diversity Walk welcomes all people from all walks of life, to come together in unity and spread a message of respect and community. Hundreds, if not thousands, of orange t-shirts filled Wabash Avenue on Saturday morning as the annual Diversity Walk took...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

One dead after motorcycle crash in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a crash in southern Vigo County. Police say the crash involved a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle. It happened just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday at U.S. Highway 41 and Old Royse Road. That's near the intersection of S 7th Street.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WGN News

One dead, another wounded in Dolton church gymnasium shooting

DOLTON, Ill. — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting inside a Dolton-area church Sunday afternoon. According to Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins, two people were shot inside the gymnasium at New Life Celebration Church of God in the 14200 block of S. Dante Avenue. One victim was pronounced dead. Another victim […]
DOLTON, IL
WTHI

Terre Haute inmate pronounced dead at local hospital

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Terre Haute died at a local hospital on Saturday. In a press release, the FCI said inmate Jonathan Powers was observed acting erratically and was then evaluated and treated by institution medical staff. They then requested Emergency Medical Services (EMS).
TERRE HAUTE, IN
starvedrock.media

Skydiver found dead Saturday near Skydive Chicago

The LaSalle Sheriff's Office is investigating a tragic accident Saturday northeast of Ottawa. Deputies were called to a cornfield about 12:25pm south of Skydive Chicago. A skydiver was found deceased in the field. At the same time, Serena and Sheridan Fire/EMS were dispatched to the same area - near 3215...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isu#Heavy Rain#Traffic Accident#Omarian
CBS Chicago

Wet roadway, alcohol blamed for crash that killed three Indiana State students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (CBS/AP) -- A new report said a crash that killed three Indiana State University students – including a football player from Waukegan – was the consequence of a deadly mixture of weather, speed, and alcohol.Freshman ISU football player Christian Eubanks, 18 – a recent graduate of Warren Township High School in Gurnee – was among those killed in the crash.Also killed were 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio. VanHooser was also a freshman Indiana State football player.The two survivors were identified as 20 year old Omarian Dixon, of...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Update: One dead after a vehicle vs motorcycle wreck in Vigo Co.

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — UPDATE: One person has died following a crash involving a passenger vehicle and motorcycle, according to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office. A press release indicates that deputies responded to the crash at US Highway 41 and Old Royse Road at 3:39 p.m. The...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

2022 Wabash River Run raises over $13,000

MONTEZUMA, Ind. (WTHI) - One local fundraiser had a record-breaking day!. The annual Wabash River Run wrapped up on Saturday, and it was a total success! It was a canoe/kayak race and family recreation day!. Racers went "toe-to-toe" or "row-to-row" rather for 11 miles!. Families also enjoyed the natural wildlife...
MONTEZUMA, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Meet local men who saved 2 ISU students after crash

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — When Lucas Bishop first drove up to the scene of the Sunday morning car wreck in Riley, Indiana, he wasn’t sure what exactly he was seeing. “Part of the main reason I got out of my car was trying to figure out what it was, because I thought lightning had struck […]
RILEY, IN
WTHI

Rock the Block 5k shook the 12 Points area

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks laced up their running shoes and headed over to 12 Points for a rockin' morning!. A rockin' morning full of running that is! The Rock the Block 5k took place on Saturday. Runners enjoyed the beauty of the 12 Points area while listening to...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Crime Stoppers: Police search for Menards theft suspect

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a man who they believe stole items from a local store. On August 20, 2022, Vigo County deputies took a report from Menards located on South US 41. Deputies learned that a white male suspect entered...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

The ‘Wild Side’ of Crawfordsville

I was on a mission recently to see if there are any remnants of the old Sperry Bridge still in existence. My mission was two-fold; I also wanted a bit of exercise, so I pulled into the Sugar Creek Nature Park after work and changed my shoes before joining my husband. We hiked along the trail for a short while before straying off to stick close to the creek just before the circa 1928 bridge over Lafayette Road. I scanned both the north and south banks of the creek but, due to the brush and bracken, I could not see any sign of a bridge foundation that looked similar to a concrete set of stairs. Previously, the only picture I could find showing the Sperry Bridge next to the newer bridge before it was torn down in 1928 was in Dick Munro’s excellent Sugar Creek reference book, Paddling Sugar Creek from the Source to the Wabash (RL 977.24 Mun). Someone out there probably knows where or if remains of the bridge foundation exist, but we couldn’t find it.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN

