Kennewick, WA

Police investigating shooting in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police are investigating a morning shooting in Kennewick. Just before 9 a.m., officers with the Kennewick Police Department responded to the area near Hildebrand Blvd and Highway 395 for a possible shooting. When police arrived on scene they said there was no victim, however, they said...
Man shot in Pasco early Friday morning

PASCO, Wash.- UPDATE: AUGUST 26, 3:27 p.m. The 19-year-old victim is in the hospital with serious injuries after getting shot several times, according to Sergeant Rigo Pruneda, PPD PIO. The man had called 9-1-1 himself and was eventually taken to the hospital. Pruneda says the shooting was gang-related, but PPD...
Police Investigate Early Friday Morning Shooting in East Pasco

After shots rang out in East Pasco early Friday morning, officers found a wounded man. Pasco Police responded to an early morning shooting. Information released by the Pasco PD indicates around 12:28 AM they responded to an area near the intersection of Owen Ave. and Butte St., a location east of Highway 397 and 2 blocks or so south of Kurtzman Park.
POLICE: 19-year-old man shot in Pasco, gunman at large

PASCO, Wash. — A 19-year-old man was in stable condition in the hospital Friday morning, after being shot in Pasco shortly after midnight. According to the Pasco Police Department, at approximately 12:28 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the area of Owen Ave and Butte St., after the victim called 911 to report he had been shot.
Police searching for missing woman

KENNEWICK, Wash. — UPDATE | KPD said Carely has been located and will be reunited with family. Thank you to the citizen who was observant and reported this vital information. -------------------- Kennewick Police Department is asking the community for help in locating a missing woman. Police said Carley is...
Teens arrested in alleged connection to multiple shootings

KENNEWICK – Since Aug. 4, there have been four shootings in the 1100 block of West Tenth Avenue. On Wednesday, Joshua Garcia-Topete and a 15-year-old juvenile male were arrested after detectives obtained a search warrant for two units at the Heatherstone Apartments at 1114 West Tenth Avenue. The search...
Two teens arrested for murder

KENNEWICK – Two suspects were arrested Tuesday in the April 28 murder of Ricardo Rivera, 17. On Monday, the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office issued arrest warrants for the alleged crime of first-degree murder for Jacob Young Jr., 18, and a 15-year-old boy. On Tuesday, the Kennewick Police Department,...
Kennewick detectives need help identifying duo involved in fraud investigation

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Do you have any information about the people shown below? Kennewick police detectives would like to hear from you. According to a social media alert issued by the Kennewick Police Department, investigators haven’t been able to secure information about the man or woman shown here. These images appear to have been captured on the security camera at a business in the KPD’s jurisdiction.
UPDATE: Fire in Benton County is now 60% contained

FINLEY, Wash.- We're told the fire is now 60% contained. Dozers have been called out to help contain the fire. Hanford Fire crews are on scene to assist Benton County Fire Districts 1, 2 & 4 as well as Kennewick and Pasco. Captain Ron Fryer, BCFD #1, tells us the...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Can You Help Zillah Police ID These Shameful Theft Suspects?

Zillah Police are asking for your help to identify 4 thugs who cased a store. On Sunday, August 21st, at about 12:40 am, the 4 men broke into the Cherry Patch Store at the corner of 1st Avenue and Cheyne Road. They broke the glass door to gain entry into the convenience store and stole merchandise.
Net Nanny operation leads to 7 arrests

OLYMPIA – Seven men were arrested in Grant County over the course of several days as part of an operation identifying individuals allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. This multi-day operation involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Grant County law enforcement agencies and several partner agencies.
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

