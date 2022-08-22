ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicollet County, MN

MNDOT unveils 10-year investment plan; multiple projects scheduled within next 4 years

By By CARSON HUGHES
St. Peter Herald
 4 days ago

Within the next 10 years, the Minnesota Department of Transportation plans to spend $925 million on state highway projects in District 7, encompassing Nicollet, Le Sueur, Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Martin, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca and Watonwan Counties.

The agency met with the Nicollet County Board of Commissioners on July 26 and Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners on Aug. 2 to share its plans and receive local feedback.

Of that dollar amount, a little over 60% is dedicated toward improving pavement conditions, 11% for bridge enhancement and 9% for road infrastructure. Approximately 1% will go toward bicycle infrastructure, while the rest is spent on project development (14%), accessible infrastructure (3%) and traveler safety (2%).

The emphasis on pavement spending will leave most roads in good or fair condition. Currently, at least 70% of interstate roads, 65% of other National Highway System Roads (NHS) and 60% of non-NHS state roads are in good condition, and MNDOT expects to continue meeting its goals.

But the same can’t be said for bridges, which are currently on track to become more polarized in quality. By 2032, the percentage of NHS bridges in good condition is expected to jump from 16% to 53% and 18% to 38% for non-NHS bridges. However, the proportion of bridges in poor conditions is also on the rise, 8.8% to 9.5% for NHS bridges and 8% to 13% for non-NHS bridges.

MNDOT District Engineer Greg Ous said that more than half of the 242 bridges were constructed before 1975 and in need of more investment. At the same time, large multiyear bridge maintenance projects like the Blatnik Bridge between Duluth, Minnesota and Superior, Wisconsin are acting as bridge spending vacuum.

“We’re hopeful that there can be funding attained from other sources that would allow us to then have more investment in those three years and later chip period on our network,” said Ous.

Improvements 2023-26

MNDOT has several pavement and bridge improvement projects scheduled in the area for the next four years, starting in 2020.

In May 2023, construction on a dual left turn lane intersection on the south side of St. Peter is anticipated to begin on the Hwy. 169 and Hwy. 22 intersection.

The three-phase project will bring dual left turn lanes to the intersection of Highway 169/Highway 22 and a Restricted Crossing U-Turn (RCUT, also known as a J-Turn) at the intersection of Highway 169/Highway 99 at a cost of $4.9 million.

In 2023 through 2024, MNDOT will initiate a $17.9 million road lift and reconstruction of Hwy. 93, north of Le Sueur and south of the city of Henderson. The project seeks to counteract chronic flooding on the roadway by elevating it one foot above the highest recorded water levels of the Rush River.

In the spring of 2023, MNDOT will pave 1.2 miles of roadway through the city of Montgomery and construct a concrete roundabout at the intersection of Hwy. 13 and County Road 28 at a $6.5 million estimated cost.

The ongoing Hwy. 14 project, expanding the road to four lanes between Nicollet and New Ulm, will receive another update in 2024, as a fiber optic cable line is installed between Nicollet and North Mankato at cost of $600,000.

By far the largest project on MNDOT’s docket is the full reconstruction of Hwy. 22 between St. Peter and Mankato, valued at an estimated $36 million. Through 2024 and 2025, the agency plans to add over 50 turn lanes to Hwy. 22 and make several major alterations. including the construction of two new roundabouts and a continuous T.

A planned roundabout near the city of Kasota is designed to mitigate the potential for right angle crashes, which make up 63% of collisions at the intersection. An additional two-lane roundabout is planned for the intersection of Hwy. 22 and Augusta Drive in Mankato to combat inordinate traffic delays and a crash rate three times higher than the state average.

Last on the schedule in 2026, MNDOT is planning a $5.5 million mill and overlay of Hwy. 22 from County Road 20 to Hwy. 111 just north of St. Peter.

2027-32

Five to 10 years out, MNDOT’s plans are more flexible and likely to change. Currently, there are few pavement projects scheduled for Nicollet County.

Le Sueur County on the other hand may witness pavement improvements starting in 2028 on Hwy. 13 between Montgomery and Waterville. Then in 2029, Hwy. 19 could be improved from the intersection of Hwy. 169 to the eastern end of Le Sueur County, running through New Prague. That same year, Hwy. 99 from Le Center east to the intersection with Hwy. 13 may also be bettered.

Finally in 2030, MNDOT has scheduled projects targeting Hwy. 169 inside the City of Le Sueur and Hwy. 13 north of Montgomery to the intersection of Hwy. 19.

St. Peter Herald

St. Peter Herald

St Peter, MN
ABOUT

St. Peter Herald has been serving Nicollet County since 1884 and publishes Thursday and online at www.StPeterHerald.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/st_peter_herald/

