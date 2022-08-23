Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The dollar days of summer, Downtown Dayton Dollar Summer Bonus.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
BSA Celtic Annual Golf Outing, registration now open!Everything Kaye!Beavercreek, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
On loan from Switzerland, Vincent van Gogh exhibit ends September 4, 2022Everything Kaye!
Gem City Black Business Month: Black Business Challenge.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
dayton.com
Austin Landing hosts new festival featuring tacos, nachos this weekend
A new food festival featuring all things tacos and nachos launches Saturday at Austin Landing in Miami Township. At least 15 vendors will gather for Taco & Nacho Fest- Nacho Typical Food Fest, hosted by the Miami Valley Restaurant Association and Austin Landing Events. This is the second new festival...
Head to This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Joint in Ohio for the Best Fried Fish
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. From elegant restaurants to mom-and-pop joints, the Buckeye State is known for its diverse range of options.
dayton.com
Owner of Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine describes 2nd Street Market as ‘second home’ as she prepares to retire
Azra Kaurin, owner of Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine at 2nd Street Market, is ready to retire and pass the keys of her business to a new owner. “I’m very proud (of) what I did here,” Kaurin told Dayton.com. A native of Bosnia, Kaurin came to the United States...
dayton.com
Pink Moon Goods to open brick-and-mortar in Huffman District
A curated retail shop featuring sustainable, ethical and unique home goods and more is coming to the Huffman District in Dayton. “I really try to curate things that are both beautiful and practical, but also help with living sustainably,” said Kathleen Hotmer, owner of Pink Moon Goods. Hotmer told...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marion’s Piazza’s Roger Glass dies at 79
Glass served as president and CEO of Marion's Piazza for 16 years but was with the company for over five decades.
dayton247now.com
Suburb south of Dayton getting its first Korean fried chicken restaurant
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A suburb south of Dayton is getting its first Korean fried chicken restaurant. Peter Kim is opening CM Chicken, a South Korea-headquartered restaurant franchise, in the former El Caporal restaurant space at 7206 Towne Centre Dr. in Liberty Township. His goal is to open by Sept. 28.
WSYX ABC6
Wake the Lake competition to power through Springfield this weekend
Wake the Lake returns to Springfield, Ohio August 26th for the American Powerboat Association (APBA) racing National Championships! Over 8 classes will be competing with teams from all over the US attending. In the past 3 years, Champions Park Lake has hosted more powerboat races than any other venue in the World and continues to grow into the premier powerboat racing facility for the APBA and their National Championships.
dayton.com
Basil’s on Market Dayton closes: ‘We’re completely heartbroken’ says owner
A downtown Dayton restaurant overlooking the Great Miami River that was known for its all-you-can-eat Friday night crab special has closed its doors. Basil’s on Market, located at 312 N. Patterson Boulevard, closed for a variety of reasons Aug. 20 including short-staffing and rising costs, according to co-owner Jeff Finkelstein.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Home to the Biggest Burger in Ohio, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Ohio is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest The Thurman Cafe. Located in Columbus Ohio, this restaurant is known for serving giant burgers loaded with toppings. Keep reading to learn more.
Urbana Citizen
Balloon Fest is Sept. 9-10
On Sept. 9-10, the skies will fill with color as the 4th Annual Balloon Fest begins at Grimes Field Airport. Mark your calendars and don’t miss this evening of fun for the whole family. Gates open at 5 p.m. with an entry fee of $3 for adults and $1...
dayton.com
Dayton Art Institute seeks volunteers for Oktoberfest
Volunteers are needed to participate in one of Dayton’s most popular fall festivals. Dayton Art Institute’s Oktoberfest, slated Sept. 23-25, seeks volunteers for multiple duties including selling mugs and T-shirts, selling soft drinks and water, and staffing admission gates. “Oktoberfest wouldn’t be possible without the support of more...
miamivalleytoday.com
Trans Am Cruise-In returns to Tipp City
TIPP CITY- Over 300 classic Firebirds and Trans Ams will be on display in downtown Tipp City on Saturday, Aug. 27, as the annual Tipp City Trans Am Cruise-In returns for its 25th year. “It’s grown every year,” show chairperson Jerry Minor said. “Last year we were at 350; we...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dayton.com
19 bakeries you should know in the Dayton region
A popular Beavercreek bakery, RachelBakes & Co, recently announced that it is moving to Centerville. With that in mind, we compiled an alphabetical list of area bakeries that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Ashley’s Pastry Shop. 21 Park Ave, Dayton. Big...
Daily Advocate
38 Special rocks Darke Co. Fair into the night
GREENVILLE — After a very succesful Sunday night concert with Riley Green and Laine Hardy, the Darke County Fair Board followed it up with another great concert on Wednesday evening. For the first time since the fair started hosting concerts, the Great Darke County Fair had two concerts during fair week. The mid-week concert featured legendary southern rockers, 38 Special.
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine Walmart one of 12 West Central Ohio stores to be remodeled
Changes are coming to Bellefontaine's Walmart store. Walmart has announced a $75 million remodeling project for 12 stores in West Central Ohio, including local stores in Bellefontaine, Urbana, and Sidney. The projects will expand Walmart’s pickup, delivery, and Express delivery options, the latter of which is delivered in two hours....
WLWT 5
All aboard! Celebrate all things fall aboard Warren County’s Pumpkin Express
All aboard! The Pumpkin Express in Warren County celebrates all things fall. As we prep for the changing seasons, the historic Lebanon Mason Monroe Railroad is inviting passengers on board to celebrate the season. Scarecrow hosts will lead passengers to their seats in the train cars, where customers can enjoy...
tippnews.com
Made In Miami County
Miami County is full of creative people whose products are available for purchase all around the county. Check out some locally sourced products at these Miami County fan favorite shops!. Rosebud’s Real Food– Piqua. Real food, real simple. Rosebuds Real Food offers a variety of gluten-free, all-natural, organic...
Daily Advocate
Darke Count Fair 2022 Cheer Competition Results
PeeWee Cheer Winner: Ansonia, 2nd Place: Darke County Elite. PeeWee Dance 1st Place: UC Stateliners, 2nd Place: Ansonia, 3rd Place Darke County Elite. High School Dance 1st place: Ansonia Hip-Hop, 2nd Place: Ansonia Pom, 3rd Place: Franklin Monroe. Jr High Dance 1st: Arcanum, 2nd Place: Mississinawa Valley, 3rd Place: Ansonia.
dayton.com
Wright brothers sculpture to be relocated in Dayton
Wright Flyer III will be located at Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and West Third Street. The Montgomery County commissioners on Tuesday approved relocating a large sculpture honoring the Wright brothers that was moved from RiverScape MetroPark a couple years ago. The Wright Flyer III statue will be on the southwest...
dayton.com
U.S. Senior Women’s Open volunteers ‘crucial’ as pro golf returns to NCR, Kettering
KETTERING — National exposure returns to NCR Country Club’s South course as the U.S. Senior Women’s Open starts today, a four-day run expected to provide a regional boost. An event organizer called the more than 400 senior open volunteers “crucial to the success” of the tournament as...
Comments / 0