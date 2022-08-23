ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

dayton.com

Austin Landing hosts new festival featuring tacos, nachos this weekend

A new food festival featuring all things tacos and nachos launches Saturday at Austin Landing in Miami Township. At least 15 vendors will gather for Taco & Nacho Fest- Nacho Typical Food Fest, hosted by the Miami Valley Restaurant Association and Austin Landing Events. This is the second new festival...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Pink Moon Goods to open brick-and-mortar in Huffman District

A curated retail shop featuring sustainable, ethical and unique home goods and more is coming to the Huffman District in Dayton. “I really try to curate things that are both beautiful and practical, but also help with living sustainably,” said Kathleen Hotmer, owner of Pink Moon Goods. Hotmer told...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Suburb south of Dayton getting its first Korean fried chicken restaurant

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A suburb south of Dayton is getting its first Korean fried chicken restaurant. Peter Kim is opening CM Chicken, a South Korea-headquartered restaurant franchise, in the former El Caporal restaurant space at 7206 Towne Centre Dr. in Liberty Township. His goal is to open by Sept. 28.
DAYTON, OH
WSYX ABC6

Wake the Lake competition to power through Springfield this weekend

Wake the Lake returns to Springfield, Ohio August 26th for the American Powerboat Association (APBA) racing National Championships! Over 8 classes will be competing with teams from all over the US attending. In the past 3 years, Champions Park Lake has hosted more powerboat races than any other venue in the World and continues to grow into the premier powerboat racing facility for the APBA and their National Championships.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Urbana Citizen

Balloon Fest is Sept. 9-10

On Sept. 9-10, the skies will fill with color as the 4th Annual Balloon Fest begins at Grimes Field Airport. Mark your calendars and don’t miss this evening of fun for the whole family. Gates open at 5 p.m. with an entry fee of $3 for adults and $1...
URBANA, OH
dayton.com

Dayton Art Institute seeks volunteers for Oktoberfest

Volunteers are needed to participate in one of Dayton’s most popular fall festivals. Dayton Art Institute’s Oktoberfest, slated Sept. 23-25, seeks volunteers for multiple duties including selling mugs and T-shirts, selling soft drinks and water, and staffing admission gates. “Oktoberfest wouldn’t be possible without the support of more...
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Trans Am Cruise-In returns to Tipp City

TIPP CITY- Over 300 classic Firebirds and Trans Ams will be on display in downtown Tipp City on Saturday, Aug. 27, as the annual Tipp City Trans Am Cruise-In returns for its 25th year. “It’s grown every year,” show chairperson Jerry Minor said. “Last year we were at 350; we...
TIPP CITY, OH
dayton.com

19 bakeries you should know in the Dayton region

A popular Beavercreek bakery, RachelBakes & Co, recently announced that it is moving to Centerville. With that in mind, we compiled an alphabetical list of area bakeries that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Ashley’s Pastry Shop. 21 Park Ave, Dayton. Big...
DAYTON, OH
Daily Advocate

38 Special rocks Darke Co. Fair into the night

GREENVILLE — After a very succesful Sunday night concert with Riley Green and Laine Hardy, the Darke County Fair Board followed it up with another great concert on Wednesday evening. For the first time since the fair started hosting concerts, the Great Darke County Fair had two concerts during fair week. The mid-week concert featured legendary southern rockers, 38 Special.
GREENVILLE, OH
peakofohio.com

Bellefontaine Walmart one of 12 West Central Ohio stores to be remodeled

Changes are coming to Bellefontaine's Walmart store. Walmart has announced a $75 million remodeling project for 12 stores in West Central Ohio, including local stores in Bellefontaine, Urbana, and Sidney. The projects will expand Walmart’s pickup, delivery, and Express delivery options, the latter of which is delivered in two hours....
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
tippnews.com

Made In Miami County

Miami County is full of creative people whose products are available for purchase all around the county. Check out some locally sourced products at these Miami County fan favorite shops!. Rosebud’s Real Food– Piqua. Real food, real simple. Rosebuds Real Food offers a variety of gluten-free, all-natural, organic...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Darke Count Fair 2022 Cheer Competition Results

PeeWee Cheer Winner: Ansonia, 2nd Place: Darke County Elite. PeeWee Dance 1st Place: UC Stateliners, 2nd Place: Ansonia, 3rd Place Darke County Elite. High School Dance 1st place: Ansonia Hip-Hop, 2nd Place: Ansonia Pom, 3rd Place: Franklin Monroe. Jr High Dance 1st: Arcanum, 2nd Place: Mississinawa Valley, 3rd Place: Ansonia.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Wright brothers sculpture to be relocated in Dayton

Wright Flyer III will be located at Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and West Third Street. The Montgomery County commissioners on Tuesday approved relocating a large sculpture honoring the Wright brothers that was moved from RiverScape MetroPark a couple years ago. The Wright Flyer III statue will be on the southwest...
DAYTON, OH

