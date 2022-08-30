Jefferson County wants your opinions on proposed new library site 00:22

Jefferson County officials want public input on a proposed library in South Jeffco. A virtual community meeting is planned for next Tuesday night to lay out plans and ask for input on a good location.

The county is scouting a plot of land, currently owned by Jeffco Open Space, at South Kipling and West Ken Caryl Avenue as a possible site for the library. The plans call for development on 5-6 acres of a 29-acre plot of land currently known as Sledding Hill Park.

Plans currently call for a 40,000-square foot library with a parking lot shared with the park and sledding hill. The hill would not be impacted in the development. Permanent restrooms and a park area similar to but not on the scale of Clement Park have also been proposed.

The community meeting, set for Tuesday, August 30th at 6:00 p.m., is virtual and a link can be found here .