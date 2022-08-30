ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, CO

Jefferson County wants your opinions on proposed new library site

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K9V3h_0hSYgTnt00

Jefferson County wants your opinions on proposed new library site 00:22

Jefferson County officials want public input on a proposed library in South Jeffco. A virtual community meeting is planned for next Tuesday night to lay out plans and ask for input on a good location.

The county is scouting a plot of land, currently owned by Jeffco Open Space, at South Kipling and West Ken Caryl Avenue as a possible site for the library. The plans call for development on 5-6 acres of a 29-acre plot of land currently known as Sledding Hill Park.

Plans currently call for a 40,000-square foot library with a parking lot shared with the park and sledding hill. The hill would not be impacted in the development. Permanent restrooms and a park area similar to but not on the scale of Clement Park have also been proposed.

The community meeting, set for Tuesday, August 30th at 6:00 p.m., is virtual and a link can be found here .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Jeffco Public Schools wants to help teachers find housing

As school districts across the country struggle with teacher shortages, many are finding that the ability to find affordable housing in those communities is playing a role in finding and keeping teachers and school staff. Jefferson County is among those."Many of our early career educators cannot afford to live where they teach," Brooke Williams president of the Jefferson County Educators Association said.Jeffco Public Schools is discussing plans to close 16 elementary schools, if approved Williams says they will be advocating for what to use the empty buildings."These school buildings are paid for by taxpayers and it's really important to us that...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

DougCo voters to decide on funding for parks, historic sites

This November, Douglas County voters will decide whether to extend a major funding source for many of the area's parks, open spaces, and historic sites.It's one of several important decisions county residents will have on their ballots, including two measures focused on school funding.This ballot question, brought forward by the citizen committee, Douglas County Open Space Initiative, is focused on the Open Space Sales and Use Tax, a part of the county's 1% sales tax.Approved by voters in 1994, the .17% tax has gone toward the maintenance and acquisition of parks, open spaces, and historic sites. Douglas County is one...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

E-bikes have been OK on trails in JeffCo, but not everyone likes it

More e-bikes are hitting Colorado trails, once exclusively used by mountain bikers. While sharing the trails has resulted in a number of conflicts, and instances of 'e-bike bullying,' others believe it's becoming more widely accepted -- or at least tolerated. As more cities and counties explore ways to balance both interests, one county appears to have found a way. "E-bikes are new and different and that is a threat, I can see that," said Mary Ann Bonnell, a park ranger with Jefferson County Open Space. "A lot of us tend to have a negative reaction to change and we all...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
boulderbeat.news

These 3 places have ‘zero’ homelessness. Here’s how they did it.

As the whole country grapples with an ever-growing homelessness crisis, a handful of cities and counties have done what seems impossible in Boulder: Measurably reduced the number of people living on the streets or in shelters. More than a dozen communities have reached what is known as functional zero for...
BOULDER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
County
Jefferson County, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Without providing a reason, Douglas County attorney resigns after 22 years

Douglas County’s longterm attorney alerted the commissioners he will be resigning from his position effective Oct. 3. Lance Ingalls, who has been in the role since 2000, announced his decision about two weeks after writing a memo that Commissioner Lora Thomas may have committed crimes when she shared a confidential county document with the media.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Skyrocketing elk numbers bring approved hunting to popular Colorado park

A weekly Monday through Wednesday closure is about to get put in place at a Boulder County park and it's for a fairly atypical reason – hunting. Starting September 19 and lasting through January 25, Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain will be closed three days of the week to allow specially permitted hunters access to the land as part of an elk management program. According to Boulder County officials, the program is "solely and specifically permitted as a resource management tool."
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora bans certain grasses in new landscaping

Aurora is banning the use of certain grasses in new developments in an effort to conserve water as the city's population booms. This includes cool weather turf, which requires much more water to survive. Aurora has been trying to encourage indoor efficiency for years. Over the last two decades, personal water use in Aurora has gone down 36%.  Greg Baker, with Aurora Water, says the city is trying to reduce water usage by another 50%. "I think most Coloradans understand where the water comes from the mountains and we have to bring it a long ways into the city," said Baker. "There's...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Douglas Co. Health Dept. launches environmental health div.

The largest division in the new Douglas County Health Department is officially open and operating. The milestone comes almost a year after county officials voted to leave the Tri-County Health Department following disagreements over COVID-19 policies. Adams and Arapahoe counties later decided to leave the decades-old partnership as well, and now the department will stop its services at the end of the year.  "It's a huge milestone for us," said Dr. Michael Hill, Executive Director of the Douglas County Health Department.  Six months into his new role, Hill has a lot on his plate. On Thursday, his focus was the launch...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Sledding#Recreation Construction#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Jeffco Open Space
CBS Denver

Thornton pipeline plan hits snag to pump water from Poudre

A plan to bring more homeowners in Thornton more water has hit a snag. A court of appeals judge denied the City of Thornton the right to finish the pipeline that travels from Larimer County. The city can appeal to the Colorado Supreme Court. Thornton purchased the water rights in the Cache la Poudre River northwest of Fort Collins in 1985. It has already installed part of a 42-inch welded steel pipeline. The goal is to bring clean water to residents through 2065.  Now, groups called "No Pipe Dream" and "Save The Poudre" have gone to court to try to stop the project. The pipeline project would funnel 40 million gallons of water a day from the Poudre River northwest of Fort Collins to Thornton. Weld and Larimer county leaders have declined to comment in the past because of the ongoing litigation. 
THORNTON, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

Volunteers Begin Building Tiny Homes For Veterans

In Longmont, Veterans Community Project has been providing assistance to veterans since 2020. Now's it's building the VCP Village on 2-acres of land on the outskirts of the city. The village will be comprised of 26 tiny homes and a 3,000-square-foot Community Center. "We have an 8-to-1 ratio with case managers, which is something we're really proud of. It can have deeper impact with all the veterans," said Jennifer Seybold, Executive Director of Veterans Community Project. The goal is to thoroughly address all of the underlying causes that is contributing to the veteran's homelessness. VCP has an 85-percent success rate...
LONGMONT, CO
9NEWS

3 dead in single-vehicle crash in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Three people are dead after a crash in Adams County on Saturday morning. Around 6:13 a.m. the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) was called out to a crash involving a 2012 Toyota Highlander near east 136th Avenue and Riverdale Road in Adams County. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Mayor Hancock announces nomination for Denver police chief

After Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen announced his resignation on Wednesday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced his choice to replace the chief. Denver Police Division Chief Ron Thomas expressed his dedication to making Denver's streets safer. He also talked about building community trust. "I'm committed to reversing each of those trends particularly in our downtown core I recognize there are some communities where we do have trusting relationships but certainly there are communities where we've got work to do and I'm committed to doing that work," said Thomas. Pazen will retire after a 28-year career with the Denver Police Department. His retirement will be effective Oct. 15.Thomas' nomination is subject to City Council confirmation. In Pazen's absence, Thomas will assume day-to-day management of the department as acting chief beginning Sept. 6.    
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Kelly Weidenbach appointed Adams Co. Public Health Exec. Dir.

Adams County now has its first-ever public health executive director. The Adams County Board of Health appointed Dr. Kelly Weidenbach for the job. She's been serving as the transition director since February of this year. The new health director will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the county's newly formed health department."It's a big project but we have the resources and staff in place to ensure that things are moving smoothly. The timeline was a bit faster than we anticipated initially, but we are right on track for opening in January," said Weidenbach. The department must be ready to go by the start of 2023 because Tri-County Health dissolves at the end of the year.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Broomfield police report, Sept. 2, 2022

The Broomfield Police Department reports police activity through a community crime map. The following reports include information gathered from the crime map and obtained by the Leader from the department. Officers responded to reports of disorderly conduct Monday at a home in the 13200 block of Grove Way related to...
BROOMFIELD, CO
CBS Denver

Bank robber targets Commerce Bank in Aurora twice in 2 days

The same bank robber targeted the Commerce Bank in Aurora twice in two days. In the first robbery, the suspect was wearing a security uniform when he walked into the location near Colfax Avenue and Chambers on Tuesday just before 5 p.m. He verbally demanded money and showed a weapon before walking away. On Thursday, the same man, this time wearing a different outfit, robbed the same bank. Aurora police say there is a $2,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspect in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com.
AURORA, CO
K99

A Double Diamond Interchange is Being Built in Johnstown

If you feel like roundabouts in Northern Colorado can be a hassle to get through sometimes, wait until the double-diamond interchanges start to become normal. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, Johnstown will be getting one soon enough to combat the upcoming influx of traffic to the area. This double-diamond interchange is also known as a diverging diamond interchange. Traffic on the right-hand side of the road will be diverted to the left-hand side through the intersection before being diverted back to the right after the intersection.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
58K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy