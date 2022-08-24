ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebec, CA

Suit: Brink's driver asleep during California jewelry heist

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pzMqX_0hSYcjpn00

One of the drivers of a Brink’s tractor-trailer was asleep inside the big rig, parked near a remote Southern California rest stop earlier this summer, when thieves broke a lock and stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry and gemstones, according to a lawsuit filed by the security company.

While the second driver was getting food inside the rest stop early July 11 — spending nearly 30 minutes away from the vehicle — the thieves stole 22 bags of jewelry from the vehicle and fled.

The heist nabbed a haul that's been described by some as worth less than $10 million and others as roughly $100 million and the value is now the subject of two lawsuits filed this month. If the latter figure is accurate, it would be one of the largest jewelry thefts in modern history.

But Brink's, in a federal lawsuit filed Aug. 4 in New York, stated that the pickup manifests signed by the jewelers reported a total of $8.7 million worth of merchandise in the 22 stolen bags.

The security company’s lawsuit alleges that the jewelers under-declared the value of the items that were being transported and the company is only responsible for the declared value.

The theft occurred near the “Flying J” rest stop and gas station in the unincorporated community of Lebec, about 75 miles (120.7 kilometers) north of downtown Los Angeles, as the items were being sent overnight from a jewelry show in the San Francisco Bay Area down to the Los Angeles region for another event.

Brink's is seeking to limit potential payouts to the jewelers, who say their cargo was worth $100 million and that the security company is trying to deny compensation to its customers for a theft "its drivers practically invited to happen.”

Fourteen jewelers and jewelry companies alleged breach of contract and negligence in a lawsuit filed Monday against Brink’s in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

“Everyone in our group has been emotionally and financially destroyed," the plaintiffs said in a statement on Tuesday. "We are lost and do not know what comes next in our lives. Whatever plans we all have for the future for our businesses and our families has evaporated in an instant.”

A spokesperson for Brink’s declined to comment to The Associated Press on Tuesday, citing the pending litigation. The Los Angeles County sheriff’s sergeant who is investigating the case did not respond to a request for comment.

The Los Angeles Times first reported the lawsuits on Tuesday.

Brink's lawsuit states that the driver left his partner in the big rig's sleeping berth while he went to get food — a move the company says was “per Department of Transportation regulations.”

He was gone for 27 minutes and returned to find the lock broken, though the sleeping driver said he hadn't seen or heard anything unusual, according to the lawsuit. It was not immediately clear whether the driver was supposed to be gone for so long, and if the sleeping berth is sound-proof.

In their lawsuit, the “mom and pop” jewelers are seeking $100 million in damages and $100 million in restitution from Brink's. The jewelers allege that a Brink's employee told them to under-value their merchandise on the pickup manifests “in order to save money, because the cost of shipping would be too expensive if they declared the full value of their goods.”

“We are astounded by Brink’s lack of support for their longtime customers who thought they were in safe hands with Brink’s,” Jerry Kroll, an attorney for the jewelers, said in a statement. “After relying on Brink’s for their guarded transportation services, our clients have lost virtually everything in this theft, including their source of income.”

Comments / 1

Related
CarBuzz.com

Police Arrest Crime Ring Responsible For Stealing 44,000 Catalytic Converters Worth $22M

An investigation by the Beaverton Police Department has dealt a blow to a prominent crime organization thought to be responsible for catalytic converter thefts on the West Coast, reports OregonLive. The inquiry into the alleged crimes stretches as far back as 2021. In March, Tanner Lee Hellbusch, 32, was found with more than 100 stolen catalytic converters after being pulled over by police.
BEAVERTON, OR
SFGate

$18M deal in lawsuit over boy's death at California school

LA PUENTE, Calif. (AP) — The parents of an 8-year-old boy with Down syndrome who died after falling while strapped to a chair in class five years ago have reached an $18 million settlement in their wrongful death lawsuit against a Southern California school district, attorneys said Wednesday. Lawyers...
LA PUENTE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebec, CA
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
New York State
Local
California Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Comedian Teddy Ray died at the age of 32 in what authorities say was an apparent drowning: Comic was discovered by maintenance worker at his home in Rancho Mirage, California

Officials said that the death of comedian Teddy Ray at 32 was the result of an apparent drowning. The Riverside County Sheriff's Office told TMZ that a maintenance worker contacted authorities Friday morning at 10 a.m at a home in Rancho Mirage, California to report that a man had been floating in a pool.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Jewelry#Brink
The Independent

Body-in-a-barrel Lake Mead mystery swirls as missing mob man’s sister comes forward

The bodies keep surfacing – and the mysteries keep deepening: A fourth set of remains has been found at the shrinking Lake Mead, which straddles the Arizona and Nevada border, as waters recede amidst a two-decade megadrought.The first discovered remains -- a body in a barrel with all the signs of a mob hit, happened upon by boaters in May -- continues to mystify investigators after a woman came forward saying she believes the body belongs to her brother.Bobbi Eugene Shaw has been missing since 1977 and was involved with the mafia, his sister told KVVU.“When they found the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

California woman and ex-boyfriend found dead after vanishing around same time as Kiely Rodni

A California woman and her ex-boyfriend who vanished around the same time and from the same area as missing teenager Kiely Rodni have been found dead.The bodies of Janette “JJ” Pantoja, 29, and Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were found outside of a vehicle that had crashed down an embankment in Nevada County on Wednesday afternoon.Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said that a man called 911 shortly after 5pm on Wednesday to report finding a vehicle that appeared to have crashed in the area of Highway 20 and Poker Flats Road. Officers responded to the scene where the caller directed...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Rolling Stone

Kardashians Among L.A.’s Worst Water Wasters, Using 333,000 Gallons Over County Limit in June

Kim, the planet is dying — so maybe it’s time to pull back on watering your lawn, take shorter baths and follow Los Angeles County’s rules on water usage during yet another year of drought in Southern California. Kim Kardashian, along with her sister Khloe, were revealed to be among the roughly 2,000 customers recently issued “notices of exceedance” for water usage in June by the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District, which serves the wealthy western Los Angeles County cities of Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and Westlake Village, according to public data obtained by The Los Angeles Times. Per...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Vice

Cops Are Now Freaking Out About ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’

The latest iteration of fentanyl scaremongering is about what authorities are calling “rainbow fentanyl.” They claim it’s newer, more potent, and targeting kids. Following the recent seizures of pink, green, yellow, and blue fentanyl—in blocks as well as pills—law enforcement officials including Customs and Border Protection and a California district attorney’s office have issued statements saying the drugs are meant to prey on children.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
ABC News

ABC News

800K+
Followers
173K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy