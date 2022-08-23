ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
styleweekly.com

Stuff to do: Peaches at the National, RVA Outdoor Flea Market, 15th Latin Jazz and Salsa Fest at the Dell, and Crabs and Beer by the James.

Peaches and Kalifa at the National on Thursday, Aug. 25. What else is in the teaches of Peaches? Huh, what? Come to the National on Thursday night and find out when the boundary-pushing feminist musician, producer, and performance artist, Merill Nisker (aka Peaches), brings the circus to town for what surely will be a memorable performance with flashy dance moves, fried guitar and myriad costume changes. The Berlin-based, Canadian musician has collaborated with artists from Yoko Ono and Kim Gordon to Daft Punk and the Flaming Lips, and on this tour she’ll be celebrating the 20th anniversary of her electro-rock classic, “Teaches of Peaches,” which barely contains her most recognizable song, “Fuck the Pain Away” (NPR said the album “shifted the window for sex in pop”). Pretty safe bet that this show will be the most theatrical, sex-positive thing happening in RVA on Thursday night. 7:30 p.m.
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Aug. 25-31

The people have spoken. Our 35th annual Best & Worst survey results are in, and your dining wish list just got longer. Peruse the Food & Drink categories to discover prime lunch hangouts, noteworthy additions to the restaurant scene, a glitter-dusted brunch and more readers’ picks for the best of the best in town. (Richmond magazine)
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
City
Moon, VA
Local
Virginia Government
visitfarmville.com

Celebrate the Heart of Virginia: A September Giveaway

Picture a bustling downtown, face painting, live music, kettle corn, handmade crafts and art booths dotting a small-town street. As autumn approaches, we’re all ready to enjoy that last burst of summer. What better way than a small-town festival?. In Farmville, Va., we’re gearing up for one of our...
FARMVILLE, VA
aspiremetro.com

Inside A Historic Virginia Home Renovated And Restored For Today

Nestled on Richmond’s leafy Three-Chopt Road, this charming 1920s residence was lovingly brought to the modern era by Anne Hulcher Tollett and her Hanover Avenue team. A distinct blend of eclectic architectural details, including its curved roofline and pronounced key entry, this gem of the Near West End was in need of an overhaul to make it liveable for an active family with teenagers. Utilizing existing pieces in the client’s art and furniture collection – a mélée of antiques and contemporary paintings – the end result is a well-lit balanced interior of old and new.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Walker
peninsulachronicle.com

Jimmy’s Oven & Grill In Williamsburg For Sale

JAMES CITY-A popular neighborhood restaurant on Richmond Road in Greater Williamsburg is currently for sale. Jimmy’s Oven & Grill, located at 7201 Richmond Rd., specializes in American cuisine. Asking price for the business is $1.1 million. The sale includes a fully equipped restaurant with land. Jimmy’s Oven & Grill...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
rvahub.com

Critters of the Week

Where Spotted: Mt. Solon, VA (not local but you’ll still find these guys around here) Like many insects, sycamore tussock moth caterpillars eat just a few related plants — sycamores and plane trees — and have ended up being named after their food. They eat the soft...
MOUNT SOLON, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Opening Soon: Botanya

A seasoned restaurateur with projects in D.C., Raleigh and Richmond and a recent transplant from Spain have joined forces to unveil an upscale European-inspired concept in Carytown, aiming to open by the end of September or early October. Taking over the former Jimmy John’s space at 3314 W. Cary St.,...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Exploration#Mars#School Board#Rps
virginialiving.com

Central Virginia: Best Food & Drink Winners 2022

An award-winning chef, Peter Chang is considered one of the greatest in Chinese cuisine today. Chang takes authentic Szechuan cooking to a whole new level at his restaurants, offering a broad menu that showcases his mastery of peppers and spices, and has garnered a massive following of loyal customers. 2nd:...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Multi-Location Investment by DroneUp, Creating 655 Jobs in Virginia

Company to expand corporate headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center in Dinwiddie County. RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that DroneUp, LLC, a leading drone flight services innovator and aviation technology provider, will invest a total of $27.2 million to expand its headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center at Richard Bland College in Dinwiddie County. Virginia successfully competed with Arizona, New York, North Carolina, and Texas for the projects, which will create 655 total new jobs.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy