Two Virginia Brothers Vanished In 1990. One Of Them Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond, VA
Richmond's Richest Family Has Given Away MillionsChannelocityRichmond, VA
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
5 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Kings Dominion reveals fall lineup of eventsCheryl E PrestonDoswell, VA
Virginia man known worldwide for his slingshot skills: 'It was a gift'
Videos of Mone Waller's trick shots have gained him a loyal following. His skills have even carried him around the world, competing in England and Asia.
styleweekly.com
Stuff to do: Peaches at the National, RVA Outdoor Flea Market, 15th Latin Jazz and Salsa Fest at the Dell, and Crabs and Beer by the James.
Peaches and Kalifa at the National on Thursday, Aug. 25. What else is in the teaches of Peaches? Huh, what? Come to the National on Thursday night and find out when the boundary-pushing feminist musician, producer, and performance artist, Merill Nisker (aka Peaches), brings the circus to town for what surely will be a memorable performance with flashy dance moves, fried guitar and myriad costume changes. The Berlin-based, Canadian musician has collaborated with artists from Yoko Ono and Kim Gordon to Daft Punk and the Flaming Lips, and on this tour she’ll be celebrating the 20th anniversary of her electro-rock classic, “Teaches of Peaches,” which barely contains her most recognizable song, “Fuck the Pain Away” (NPR said the album “shifted the window for sex in pop”). Pretty safe bet that this show will be the most theatrical, sex-positive thing happening in RVA on Thursday night. 7:30 p.m.
gmrva.com
Good morning, RVA: A meeting with no outcomes, the TV tower, and another T-shirt
Good morning, RVA! It's 68 °F, and today looks pretty nice. Enjoy highs in the 80s, sunshine, and other regular summer stuff like slip-ons, evening strolls, and condensation dripping down the side of a mason jar. I think you can expect more of the same for the next couple of days, too.
richmondmagazine.com
Richmond Food News: Aug. 25-31
The people have spoken. Our 35th annual Best & Worst survey results are in, and your dining wish list just got longer. Peruse the Food & Drink categories to discover prime lunch hangouts, noteworthy additions to the restaurant scene, a glitter-dusted brunch and more readers’ picks for the best of the best in town. (Richmond magazine)
visitfarmville.com
Celebrate the Heart of Virginia: A September Giveaway
Picture a bustling downtown, face painting, live music, kettle corn, handmade crafts and art booths dotting a small-town street. As autumn approaches, we’re all ready to enjoy that last burst of summer. What better way than a small-town festival?. In Farmville, Va., we’re gearing up for one of our...
aspiremetro.com
Inside A Historic Virginia Home Renovated And Restored For Today
Nestled on Richmond’s leafy Three-Chopt Road, this charming 1920s residence was lovingly brought to the modern era by Anne Hulcher Tollett and her Hanover Avenue team. A distinct blend of eclectic architectural details, including its curved roofline and pronounced key entry, this gem of the Near West End was in need of an overhaul to make it liveable for an active family with teenagers. Utilizing existing pieces in the client’s art and furniture collection – a mélée of antiques and contemporary paintings – the end result is a well-lit balanced interior of old and new.
Virginia State Fair announces extended list of agricultural attractions, including dairy-themed programs
The annual Virginia State Fair has announced it will feature an expanded list of agricultural attractions at this year's ten-day event, which is slated to run from Sept. 23 through Oct. 2 at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County.
WRIC TV
Happily Natural Festival will celebrate riches of African heritage on Saturday
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 19th annual Happily Natural Festival + Garden EXPO, which celebrates Black culture, melanin, and health, will take place in Richmond this weekend for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will take place at 2208 Bainbridge Street in Richmond...
peninsulachronicle.com
Jimmy’s Oven & Grill In Williamsburg For Sale
JAMES CITY-A popular neighborhood restaurant on Richmond Road in Greater Williamsburg is currently for sale. Jimmy’s Oven & Grill, located at 7201 Richmond Rd., specializes in American cuisine. Asking price for the business is $1.1 million. The sale includes a fully equipped restaurant with land. Jimmy’s Oven & Grill...
RenewableEnergyWorld.com
Virginia regulators to hear more arguments on ratepayer protection Dominion says would kill offshore wind project
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — State regulators said Aug. 24 they would consider additional arguments about whether Dominion Energy Virginia’s plans to build a massive offshore wind farm should include a ratepayer protection that the utility has said will kill the project. The State Corporation Commission issued an order...
rvahub.com
Critters of the Week
Where Spotted: Mt. Solon, VA (not local but you’ll still find these guys around here) Like many insects, sycamore tussock moth caterpillars eat just a few related plants — sycamores and plane trees — and have ended up being named after their food. They eat the soft...
richmondmagazine.com
Opening Soon: Botanya
A seasoned restaurateur with projects in D.C., Raleigh and Richmond and a recent transplant from Spain have joined forces to unveil an upscale European-inspired concept in Carytown, aiming to open by the end of September or early October. Taking over the former Jimmy John’s space at 3314 W. Cary St.,...
CDC Map: Masks urged for 71 Virginia localities, Richmond and Petersburg
Universal masking is now recommended for 71 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
Henrico nonprofit uncovers thousands of gravesites at historically Black Woodland Cemetery in Richmond
After years of neglect, one Henrico nonprofit organization uncovered thousands of gravesites at a historically Black cemetery.
virginialiving.com
Central Virginia: Best Food & Drink Winners 2022
An award-winning chef, Peter Chang is considered one of the greatest in Chinese cuisine today. Chang takes authentic Szechuan cooking to a whole new level at his restaurants, offering a broad menu that showcases his mastery of peppers and spices, and has garnered a massive following of loyal customers. 2nd:...
She was left in a box at a Petersburg home. She hopes to solve the mystery.
It's a mystery an 88-year-old Tampa Bay woman is trying to solve for good. These days, she finds herself thinking and dwelling about the first week in May 1934.
Confusion reigns during Richmond emergency school board meeting
Confusion reigned at the Richmond School Board meeting Tuesday night during an emergency meeting to discuss the results of last year's SOL testing, which indicated continued learning loss even as other localities recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Drone company expands in Virginia, promising 655 jobs
A Virginia-headquartered leader in drone technology services is expanding its operations in the state, a move expected to create 655 new jobs, state officials announced Wednesday.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Multi-Location Investment by DroneUp, Creating 655 Jobs in Virginia
Company to expand corporate headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center in Dinwiddie County. RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that DroneUp, LLC, a leading drone flight services innovator and aviation technology provider, will invest a total of $27.2 million to expand its headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center at Richard Bland College in Dinwiddie County. Virginia successfully competed with Arizona, New York, North Carolina, and Texas for the projects, which will create 655 total new jobs.
This chef won Chopped. Now he is in Richmond teaching the next generation.
The RVA C.O.O.K.S. program was designed to teach Richmond teens culinary and interpersonal skills. Students and chefs called the inaugural program a success.
