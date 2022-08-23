Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
HPS, GIPS status on controversial library books
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Superintendents at Hastings and Grand Island public schools Wednesday reported on books about gender and sexual identity which sparked controversy earlier this week. Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Matt Innis, during an interview Monday on an Omaha radio station questioned the use of those books and specifically...
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the Editor: Avocado toss is a waste
The upcoming avocado throwing competition is the most ridiculous idea I have ever heard of. There are so many people who don’t have food, water, clothing, school supplies and numerous other things. It is a complete waste! Sure, they are serving beer, wine and food. Another total waste. We are in a middle-class family and can’t even afford to buy an avocado for $1 each. How is this fun? The people who have signed up for the 20-plus teams should be ashamed of themselves. Disgusting and sad.
North Platte Telegraph
Hershey celebrates with fall festival
The annual Hershey Fall Festival begins today with the annual golf tournament at River’s Edge Golf Club in North Platte. The tournament is a 4-person scramble and kicks off at 9 a.m. There is still room for more teams and the funds raised go toward the festival. Saturday starts...
knopnews2.com
Yard of the Summer competition winners announced
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful and the North Platte Bulletin held a competition to honor households and businesses that have beautiful landscapes. Prize sponsors for the competition include Do It Center – North Platte Hardware and REMAX, Koby Rickertsen. Nominations were taken...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Platte Telegraph
Patriot Tour stops in North Platte
The Patriot Tour rolled into North Platte Wednesday to deliver a flag that will ultimately travel nearly 15,000 miles over 110 days. The tour began in 2009 to bring awareness to and raise funds for wounded veterans and their families. This year, the flag will travel through all 50 states finishing in Washington, D.C.
North Platte Telegraph
Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team's Whitetail Bull Bash will be Sept. 15
The Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team will host its inaugural Whitetail Bull Bash Sept. 15 at the Wild West Arena in North Platte. Action begins at 7 p.m. Anyone can enter the open bull riding event. Because the MPCC Stampede is Sept. 16 to 17, much of the competition will be college athletes from throughout the Great Plains Region.
klkntv.com
More Nebraska districts fire back at critics amid LGBTQ controversies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several Nebraska school districts are defending their handling of LGBTQ issues amid growing controversies. For the third time this week, a superintendent is responding to escalating debates involving everything from training to the books in schools. Grand Island Public Schools is the latest district to...
KSNB Local4
KPS statement on controversial books
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - In response to comments made Monday on an Omaha radio station by former U.S. Senate Candidate Matt Innis, Kearney Public Schools Tuesday issued a statement regarding controversial books about gender identity. In the statement, KPS referred to comments made by Innis on Omaha radio station KFAB,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
knopnews2.com
NPCC raffle car to round out summer tour at state fair
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2022 North Platte Community College raffle car, a 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442, will spend the remainder of its summer tour at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. The Cutlass will be on display from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 26 through Sept....
North Platte Telegraph
‘Canteen: The Letters’ to be released at Oct. 7-8 festival
Five days after North Platte’s World War II Canteen was born, its volunteers published their earliest known thank-you letter from a service member. It appears among the best 300 of an estimated 16,000 thank-yous over 80 years in “Canteen: The Letters,” The Telegraph’s second book preserving the written record of the 1941-46 Canteen.
Kearney Hub
Kearney superintendent pushes back against comments on controversial books
Kearney Public Schools Superintendent Jason Mundorf has pushed back against comments from a former political candidate who alleged inappropriate books were housed in district schools. Per a letter from Mundorf to district parents, Matt Innis of Crete appeared on the Scott Voorhees morning show on Omaha's KFAB 1110 radio to...
North Platte Telegraph
Proposed 2022-23 NP budget: Higher tax request, slight tax-rate cut
The city of North Platte’s property tax request would go up by 6.8% under the preliminary 2022-23 budget that City Council members will review publicly Thursday at a nonvoting work session. City government’s projected 2022 property tax rate, however, would drop slightly on the strength of a 7.56% boost...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for August 24
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph.
North Platte Telegraph
NP Rec Center sales tax goes to ballot; Flanders joins City Council
A whirlwind three weeks in North Platte city government ended Tuesday when the City Council put a proposed half-cent sales tax to upgrade the 1976 Recreation Complex on the Nov. 8 ballot. Its 8-0 vote was legally preordained after Lincoln County Clerk Becky Rossell confirmed the success of a petition...
North Platte Telegraph
709 W B St., NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101
© 2016 Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS. All rights reserved. All information herein relating to real estate for sale on this website comes from the Internet Data Exchange of the Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS, and is provided by third party brokerage firms who are members of the MLS. All brokers providing this data deem it generally reliable, but not guaranteed and advise interested parties to independently verify it. All measurements and other detailed data are assumed approximate only. The Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS shall not be liable in any way to any party for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions in the data provided herein, or any resulting claims for any reason. This information provided courtesy of Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® and the Lincoln County MLS.
NebraskaTV
Kid approved Billy Jack's Pizza Pub children's menu
Providing a fast, fun, family oriented environment while keeping it classy!
Nebraska troopers locate more than 60 pounds of meth, fentanyl inside foam statues
Two people were arrested after a significant amount of meth and fentanyl was found in foam statues.
Nebraska troopers discover meth, fentanyl hidden in foam statues
According to NSP, troopers arrested two people last week after finding the substances stuffed inside foam statues at an I-80 rest stop in Cozad.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte man sentenced to between 5 to 8 years for Merrick's robbery
A 31-year-old North Platte man was sentenced Monday to five to eight years in state prison for a burglary at Merrick’s Ranch House in late March. In Lincoln County District Court, Barry J. Allen also received a one-year term for being in possession of burglar’s tools. He was...
KSNB Local4
Kearney man arrested for assault with a hammer
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man is in jail after police say he struck a man in the head with a hammer. Tristen Titus, 25, is charged with felony first degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. He’s in the Buffalo County Detention Center on $25,000 bond. He’s scheduled in court for a probable cause hearing Sept. 9.
Comments / 0