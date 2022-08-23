Read full article on original website
Related
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Nessa Diab Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Colin Kaepernick
Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More. Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab are officially parents!. On Aug. 28, the MTV star announced the couple—who have been dating since 2015—recently welcomed their first child together. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life...
NFL・
Prince Harry's polo partner Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras says Meghan Markle is an amazing partner
Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras Delfina Blaquier Meghan Markle Prince HarryScreenshot Youtube. There has been a lot of Meghan Markle bashing in the past week after she debuted her Archetype Podcast but not everyone is critiquing the Duchess of Sussex. Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras a polo pal of Prince Harry had some really nice things to say about Markle. According to The Daily Mail Figueras could not stop "gushing" about the Royal couple and said of regarding Harry "Meghan makes an 'amazing teammate' for him off the pitch."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Usher Is ‘Blown Away’ After Becoming The First Featured Artist Of Twitter’s ‘Behind The Memes’ Series
Never let it be said that Usher Raymond doesn’t have a sense of humor about himself. In fact, the “You Got It Bad” singer appears to be thrilled that he’s the first celebrity to be spotlighted on “Behind the Memes,” which HuffPost described as “a new content series that is a twist on the popular […] The post Usher Is ‘Blown Away’ After Becoming The First Featured Artist Of Twitter’s ‘Behind The Memes’ Series appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Meghan Markle covers The Cut in black-and-white Tory Burch dress
Meghan Markle is making a statement. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, covers The Cut’s September 2022 issue in a striking color-blocked dress by Tory Burch — one of a series of all-black-and-white looks she modeled for New York magazine’s fashion glossy. Stylist Jessica Willis paired Markle’s sleeveless, full-skirted turtleneck frock with emerald-colored statement earrings from Lanvin for the cover shot, which the “Archetypes” podcast host showed off with her center-parted, slicked-back hair. Inside the issue, Markle poses for photographer Campbell Addy in a slinky black halter dress by Bottega Veneta and a string of $36,480 Mikimoto pearls, and curls up on a...
Singer Kelsea Ballerini announces divorce from Morgan Evans
Singer Kelsea Ballerini announced that she and fellow singer Morgan Evans are divorcing after nearly five years of marriage. Ballerini made the announcement on her Instagram page, saying: “I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce. This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It’s hard to find the words here…but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons. With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can.”
Mark Zuckerberg sat down for a rare, free-wheeling 3-hour interview with Joe Rogan. Here are all the biggest revelations.
Meta's Mark Zuckerberg told Rogan about his morning exercise habits, his stance on the FBI, and how "normal people" don't want chips in their brains.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Windows Club
Chrome Browsing History disappeared and not showing
If Google Chrome’s browsing history is disappeared or not showing, here is how you can fix the issue. There are three things you need to check in order to troubleshoot the problem in the Google Chrome browser. Here we have enlisted all the possible solutions so that you can get the browsing history all the time.
Comments / 0