COVID vaccine rates lagging among NC kids, data show
Hickory resident Javier Jimenez jumped at the chance to get COVID-19 vaccines for his two oldest sons, ages 7 and 8, as soon as they were available. “It’s very important that my kids are safe from anything that we can prevent,” Jimenez said. In 2020, before a vaccine...
Severe drought means harvests will be smaller in Massachusetts
Severe drought in Massachusetts has farmers tallying this year's losses. Many are working overtime to irrigate and supplement absent rainfall. Some streams and ponds they use have been drying up. Jill has been reporting, producing features and commentaries, and hosting shows at NEPR since 2005. Before that she spent almost...
With funds left over, Duke Energy adds 1 more round of solar rebates
Duke Energy's five-year rooftop solar rebate program in North Carolina was supposed to end in July. But the utility says it will add one final application period in January. The $62 million program was required by a 2017 state law. Since 2018, it has distributed about $45 million to 9,000 homeowners, businesses and nonprofit institutions, Duke spokesman Randy Wheeless said. But there's money left over because churches and nonprofits did not use all the money allocated to them, he said.
Groups say Duke Energy carbon plan limits their climate efforts
Businesses and local governments across North Carolina have set goals for reducing their reliance on fossil fuels. But they say those climate goals could be out of reach unless state regulators require changes in Duke Energy's plan for cutting carbon emissions from energy generation. The North Carolina Utilities Commission has...
