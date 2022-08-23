Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin's rumored girlfriend Alina Kabaeva hit with new round of U.S. sanctions
A new round of U.S. sanctions targeting Russian elites includes a woman named in news reports as Vladimir Putin's longtime romantic partner. The Treasury Department said Tuesday that the government has frozen the visa of Alina Kabaeva, an Olympic gymnast in her youth and former member of the state Duma, and imposed other property restrictions. The department said she is also head of a Russian national media company that promotes Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Putin commits Russia to 'vigorously' defend waters around islands claimed by Japan
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a doctrine on Sunday committing the Russian Navy to "vigorously" defend the waters around the Kuril Islands, which are claimed by Japan.
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
Russia Loses 24 of Its Best Fighter Jets, Turns to Obsolete Planes: Ukraine
"The SU-35 aircrafts also showed a low level of durability," a Ukrainian general posted on Facebook.
Embarrassing losses are making Russian forces very cautious around one of Putin's most prized military outposts
Russian military sites in Crimea have been hit by a series of explosions over the past two weeks. Ukraine hasn't officially taken credit, but officials have suggested it was involved in the blasts. Russia hasn't formally blamed Ukraine, but it's being more cautious with its forces around Crimea. A series...
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
U.S. Air Division Deploying Soldiers as Kremlin Says Russia, NATO at War
The first deputy chief of the Russian presidential staff said the West was conducting a "hot military operation" against Russia in Ukraine.
Ukraine Citizen Who 'Destroyed' Russian Su-34 Jet With Rifle Given Medal
"I went 'bang' with my stick. And it was like 'bang.' And it [a Russian Su-34 jet] fell," Valeriy Fedorovych said.
He was abducted and tortured by Russian soldiers. Then they started using his Instagram to push pro-Kremlin propaganda
Before the war broke out, Igor Kurayan, a 55-year-old from the southern Ukrainian port city of Kherson, shared frequent gardening updates on social media.
Fighter Jet Shoots Down Russian Missile Heading for Ukraine: Air Force
Ukraine said it shot down seven of the eight missiles fired by Russia on Tuesday while one struck an anti-aircraft missile complex in the Lviv region.
Putin Would Nuke NATO to Defend Russian Speakers in Baltics, Ally Suggests
Vladimir Solovyov told the Russia-1 program "Full Contact" that if the alliance got involved, "we will have no pity for them."
Days After Propagandist Reveals Secret HQ Location, Putin Quickly Forces British Aircraft From Airspace Due To Violation
Ukraine was recently able to locate and eliminate the headquarters building of a Russian mercenary group known as Wagner. No fatalities were yet reported. The successful location and destruction of Wagner Headquarters came about because "a reporter [Sergei Sreda] posted images online accidentally revealing its location." [i]
Putin Forces' Weapons Used In Ukraine Invasion Featured Hundreds Of Parts Made In US, Europe, Research Says
Vladimir Putin's Russia acquired critical technology from companies in the U.S., Europe, and Asia for invading Ukraine, according to a new report. What Happened: The Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), a defense think tank, in a research report said that more than 450 foreign-made components had been found in Russian weapons recovered in Ukraine.
Russia deploys three MiG-31 fighter jets armed with nuclear-capable hypersonic missiles on 'high alert' to its European enclave of Kaliningrad in fresh threat to NATO
Russia has deployed three new fighters armed with nuclear-capable missiles to its European enclave in a fresh threat to NATO. The MiG-31 jets landed at Chkalovsk airbase in Kaliningrad - which borders NATO members Poland and Lithuania - on Thursday, Moscow's defence ministry said. The jets are specially modified MiG-31K...
Russia accuses Ukraine of killing nationalist's daughter, Putin gives her award
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Russia's Federal Security Service accused Ukraine's secret services on Monday of killing Darya Dugina, the daughter of an ultra-nationalist, in a car bomb attack near Moscow that President Vladimir Putin called "evil".
What Is Russia's Anti-Putin 'National Republican Army'?
The NRA purportedly said that its goal is to "overthrow" and "destroy Putin," and warned Russian officials that if they do not resign, they will be "destroyed."
US News and World Report
U.S. Rejects Ukraine Demand of Blanket Visa Ban on Russians
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday rebuffed Ukraine's demand for a blanket visa ban on Russians, saying Washington would not want to close off pathways to refuge for Russia's dissidents and others who are vulnerable to human rights abuses. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had first urged the visa...
Ex-Russian MP claims Russian partisans responsible for Moscow car bomb
Speaking in Kyiv, Ilya Ponomarev alleges bomb that killed daughter of Putin ally was work of underground group
americanmilitarynews.com
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
Putin orders Russian military to increase its forces as Ukraine war passes the six-month mark
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree Thursday increasing his country’s armed forces by 137,000 as the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine passed the six-month mark. Putin’s decree will increase the number of combat personnel in the armed forces by about 10%, to 1.15 million. That will take the military’s total head count to 2.04 million.
