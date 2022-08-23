ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Stocks to Buy That Are Practically Inflation-Proof

2020 will probably go down in history as the year of COVID-19. 2021 could be known as the year of the reopening. How will 2022 be remembered? Perhaps as the year of sky-high inflation. Prices of goods and services are at levels not seen in four decades. Soaring inflation could...
Is Most-Watched Stock Spotify Technology (SPOT) Worth Betting on Now?

Spotify (SPOT) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this music-streaming service operator have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks...
What Bear Market? This Unstoppable Stock Is One to Hold Forever

An American classic, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has been refreshing customers since 1886. Its blue-chip stock has surged more than 4,100% in the past 50 years. And with over 40% of the soft drink market, the beverage giant generated some $38 billion in sales last year. The company is ranked No. 93 on the prestigious Fortune 500 list and has a market cap in the range of $277 billion.
IQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know

IQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) closed the most recent trading day at $3.94, moving -0.76% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Moves -1.2%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Valero Energy (VLO) closed at $121.88, marking a -1.2% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 3.37% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the oil...
NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Moves -0.8%: What You Should Know

NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $19.92, moving -0.8% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 3.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
Why Farfetch Stock Soared Today

Shares of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) surged 26% on Friday after the luxury fashion platform reported second-quarter financial results that were better than many investors expected. Farfetch's revenue rose 10.7% year over year to $579.3 million. Excluding the negative impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, the e-commerce company's sales jumped 20.7%. That...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 29, 2022 : PDD, CTLT, HTHT, NSSC, ITRN, SLQT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/29/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 18.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PDD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PDD is 43.67 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
What Makes W.W. Grainger (GWW) a New Buy Stock

W.W. Grainger (GWW) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's changing...
STOCKS
Here's Why Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy

Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
STOCKS
American Woodmark Q1 Preview: Can Shares Find New Life?

The Zacks Consumer Discretionary Sector has been hit harder than most in 2022, down nearly 30%. Even over the last month, the sector’s 2.3% gain has lagged behind the S&P 500. Facing record-high inflation, consumers have heavily pulled back their spending on non-essential items. One company residing in the...
MARKETS
Bank of Marin (BMRC) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?

Bank of Marin (BMRC) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's changing...
STOCKS
Why The First Bancshares (FBMS) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Can Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this shipping company reflects growing...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Provident Financial (PFS) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
STOCKS
Here's Why Harte-Hanks (HHS) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy

Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
STOCKS
Acadia (ACAD) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?

Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's changing earnings...
INDUSTRY
Will Chubb (CB) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Chubb (CB) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result...
