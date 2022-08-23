Read full article on original website
Emmerdale's Mack commits shock betrayal, and 8 more big soap moments this week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Monday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: Mack cheats on Charity. (Thursday at 7.30pm on ITV) Struggling to find a way to tell...
EastEnders boss teases ending of Mick and Janine story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw has revealed that the show is building to "something very climactic" between Mick Carter and Janine Butcher. Mick and Janine became an item earlier this year, but viewers know that there's still unfinished business between Mick and his estranged wife Linda. Janine has...
Soap actors who'd previously auditioned for a different character...
When a new character is being created there is of course a large audition process. Some of of our favourite characters today would have had a different head, or in rare cases not have existed at all, if the actor that now plays them had landed previous auditioned parts, which I find fascinating!
June Brown to be honoured as Dot is written out of EastEnders later this year.
Hopefully they do a Dot Week with quite a few returns from EE History. The fact they haven't done anything yet is shameful, but at least they are finally listening to the people next up being back Chrissie Watts. The fact they haven't done anything yet is shameful, but at...
ED: Quick, have a guess before.........
.....it happens! Mack apparently has a fling with someone in the village, who on earth could it be? Belle's too close ( but that's never stopped any of them before😂) cant see Priya sneaking about, maybe Kerry if she finds out about Al, not a lot to choose from!
EastEnders and the cost of living crisis
I wonder if they will need to makr any changes to how the show is produced. Im guessing there will be less location filming for starters. That was reduced already so I hope mot. They could save money from axing characters that ran their course years ago for starters. I...
EE dream casting - Rosie Jones
Rosie Jones would be great as a reccuring character on the show. Id love to see her on the market, insulting the likes of Billy and Martin and flirting with Eve. They could introduce her as a mystery shopper, maybe someone who is reviewing the market for an online website.
EE cast Nish Panesar
Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a41003665/eastenders-spoilers-navin-chowdhry-nish-panesar/. Navin Chowdhry has been cast in the role of Nish as he comes to the square to repair his relationship with Suki and his Children. Posts: 1,702. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 28/08/22 - 21:23 #2. Love Navin ❤️. Posts: 57,863. Forum Member. ✭. 28/08/22 - 21:24 #3. Good Casting.
Soaps - Who Are The Best Actors In Soap History?
Standout performances all the way to the everyday scenes and their most iconic moments. Lindsay Coulson (Carol Jackson) in EE. Lindsay Coulson (Carol Jackson) in EE. Billies funeral sticks out in my mind. Her agony was raw!. doctorwhofancal wrote: ». David Neilson in Corrie. Charlotte Bellamy in Emmerdale. Drunk Laurel...
Emmerdale's Amelia Spencer and Samson Dingle clash over pregnancy
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Amelia Spencer and Samson Dingle have clashed over her pregnancy in Emmerdale. The teens are now at odds because their families have found out that Amelia is 25 weeks pregnant with their first child. Samson was still complaining about why this had happened to him in Friday's...
EE Characters id like to revisit...and how I would write them back in
When Tedd Hills dies, Kathy attends her funeral and comes face to face with her old sister in law Irene. The two reminisce and promise to stay in touch. A few days later Irene turns on Kathys doorstep down on her luck and looking for a place to stay. Kathy and Irene grow close and Irene integrates herself back into the Square.
Corrie Discussion Friday August 26th 8pm : Double Trouble
Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to tonight’s episode thread. We start, as ever with the spoilers. Kelly and Aadi meet up with Ellie in a hotel bar and take part in the Mr & Mrs Quiz. They fail to answer the questions correctly, but when Aadi reveals that they belong together, Ellie reckons the readers are going to love them.
Ridley's Adrian Dunbar teases 'Achilles heel' that could disrupt new detective role
Ridley actor Adrian Dunbar believes his detective character's empathy could derail him. ITV's latest crime drama puts the Line of Duty icon into DI Alex Ridley's shoes, an imminent retiree who's not too keen on hanging up his notepad. Upon retirement, Ridley is replaced by his ex-protégée Acting DI Carol...
EE Press Event (Spoilers to be included)
Couple of days ago the BBC did a press event for their Autumn launch. Some of the material will be revealed tonight at 10PM and then more will be released tomorrow at 10PM. I'm guessing the flashback episode, Keebles vendetta and the wedding will be big parts of the launch. We also have Freddie Slaters arrival to look forward to.
Kelly Neelan and Aadi Alahan are the most cutest couple in the show right now
I loved their friendship but now it has turned into romance. They do have a lot of chemistry i expect they are friends in real life as it shows when they do scenes together. Love both characters. A cute couple. Far more interesting to watch than Ken or Rita!. Love...
Emmerdale Friday 26th August 2022
Dan's daughter Amelia is pregnant and after wrongly accusing Noah, he wants to know who has put the underage teen in this position. Amelia's mum has died but Kerry, her dad's ex, is the closest thing she has to a mother-figure. Can Kerry get the teen talking?. Elsewhere, Laurel and...
Will you miss watching all 4 episodes of EastEnders in 1 go?
It's been nine weeks of weekly boxsets this summer. It's been 4 weeks more than last year. It's back to normal this week and most of us will return watching at TV pace. If you have been watching EastEnders all in one go! this summer. Will you miss it? and Why?
Noel Edmunds: The Rise and Fall of Mr Saturday Night
It airs Tonight at 9pm on Channel 5. Will admit I was too young to remember Swap Shop and The Late Late Breakfast Show. I do vaguely remember the death of Michael Lush and the Show ending. And then Noel dissapearing, until House Party arrived but I thought the show was successful and it only got axed due to BBC wanting to try new things.
Garden Rescue - BBC 1
Why are they still using Lee? His designs are rubbish. Bitty, amateurish, sometimes outlandish, but not in a nice way. He's outclassed by Charlie and Chris every time.
Actor Ashvin Luximon has died.
I remember Asif. Gosh, he was so young. Tragic. I remember Asif. Gosh, he was so young. Tragic. What happened to the character of Asif? Were him and Martin still mates when he left?. I remember Asif. Gosh, he was so young. Tragic. I actually remember his friendship with Martin...
