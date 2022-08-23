ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

EastEnders boss teases ending of Mick and Janine story

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw has revealed that the show is building to "something very climactic" between Mick Carter and Janine Butcher. Mick and Janine became an item earlier this year, but viewers know that there's still unfinished business between Mick and his estranged wife Linda. Janine has...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Soap actors who'd previously auditioned for a different character...

When a new character is being created there is of course a large audition process. Some of of our favourite characters today would have had a different head, or in rare cases not have existed at all, if the actor that now plays them had landed previous auditioned parts, which I find fascinating!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kellie Bright
Person
Jon Sen
Person
Danny Dyer
Person
Charlie Brooks
digitalspy.com

ED: Quick, have a guess before.........

.....it happens! Mack apparently has a fling with someone in the village, who on earth could it be? Belle's too close ( but that's never stopped any of them before😂) cant see Priya sneaking about, maybe Kerry if she finds out about Al, not a lot to choose from!
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

EastEnders and the cost of living crisis

I wonder if they will need to makr any changes to how the show is produced. Im guessing there will be less location filming for starters. That was reduced already so I hope mot. They could save money from axing characters that ran their course years ago for starters. I...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

EE dream casting - Rosie Jones

Rosie Jones would be great as a reccuring character on the show. Id love to see her on the market, insulting the likes of Billy and Martin and flirting with Eve. They could introduce her as a mystery shopper, maybe someone who is reviewing the market for an online website.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

EE cast Nish Panesar

Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a41003665/eastenders-spoilers-navin-chowdhry-nish-panesar/. Navin Chowdhry has been cast in the role of Nish as he comes to the square to repair his relationship with Suki and his Children. Posts: 1,702. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 28/08/22 - 21:23 #2. Love Navin ❤️. Posts: 57,863. Forum Member. ✭. 28/08/22 - 21:24 #3. Good Casting.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain
digitalspy.com

Soaps - Who Are The Best Actors In Soap History?

Standout performances all the way to the everyday scenes and their most iconic moments. Lindsay Coulson (Carol Jackson) in EE. Lindsay Coulson (Carol Jackson) in EE. Billies funeral sticks out in my mind. Her agony was raw!. doctorwhofancal wrote: ». David Neilson in Corrie. Charlotte Bellamy in Emmerdale. Drunk Laurel...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale's Amelia Spencer and Samson Dingle clash over pregnancy

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Amelia Spencer and Samson Dingle have clashed over her pregnancy in Emmerdale. The teens are now at odds because their families have found out that Amelia is 25 weeks pregnant with their first child. Samson was still complaining about why this had happened to him in Friday's...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

EE Characters id like to revisit...and how I would write them back in

When Tedd Hills dies, Kathy attends her funeral and comes face to face with her old sister in law Irene. The two reminisce and promise to stay in touch. A few days later Irene turns on Kathys doorstep down on her luck and looking for a place to stay. Kathy and Irene grow close and Irene integrates herself back into the Square.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Corrie Discussion Friday August 26th 8pm : Double Trouble

Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to tonight’s episode thread. We start, as ever with the spoilers. Kelly and Aadi meet up with Ellie in a hotel bar and take part in the Mr & Mrs Quiz. They fail to answer the questions correctly, but when Aadi reveals that they belong together, Ellie reckons the readers are going to love them.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

EE Press Event (Spoilers to be included)

Couple of days ago the BBC did a press event for their Autumn launch. Some of the material will be revealed tonight at 10PM and then more will be released tomorrow at 10PM. I'm guessing the flashback episode, Keebles vendetta and the wedding will be big parts of the launch. We also have Freddie Slaters arrival to look forward to.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale Friday 26th August 2022

Dan's daughter Amelia is pregnant and after wrongly accusing Noah, he wants to know who has put the underage teen in this position. Amelia's mum has died but Kerry, her dad's ex, is the closest thing she has to a mother-figure. Can Kerry get the teen talking?. Elsewhere, Laurel and...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Will you miss watching all 4 episodes of EastEnders in 1 go?

It's been nine weeks of weekly boxsets this summer. It's been 4 weeks more than last year. It's back to normal this week and most of us will return watching at TV pace. If you have been watching EastEnders all in one go! this summer. Will you miss it? and Why?
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Noel Edmunds: The Rise and Fall of Mr Saturday Night

It airs Tonight at 9pm on Channel 5. Will admit I was too young to remember Swap Shop and The Late Late Breakfast Show. I do vaguely remember the death of Michael Lush and the Show ending. And then Noel dissapearing, until House Party arrived but I thought the show was successful and it only got axed due to BBC wanting to try new things.
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

Garden Rescue - BBC 1

Why are they still using Lee? His designs are rubbish. Bitty, amateurish, sometimes outlandish, but not in a nice way. He's outclassed by Charlie and Chris every time.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Actor Ashvin Luximon has died.

I remember Asif. Gosh, he was so young. Tragic. I remember Asif. Gosh, he was so young. Tragic. What happened to the character of Asif? Were him and Martin still mates when he left?. I remember Asif. Gosh, he was so young. Tragic. I actually remember his friendship with Martin...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy