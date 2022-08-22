Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Big Eaters In El Paso Can Make Their Way on the Wall of Fame
There are some people in El Paso who can handle eating a lot of food with no problem. Of course, eating a lot is not very healthy and can physically make you sick. But the people who can eat a lot can land themselves on the wall of fame for food challenges. I have always been envious of the people who can actually win a food challenge that is extreme.
Last Thursdays El Paso Returns With Fun Family Friendly Art Crawl
Let the weekend begin as Last Thursdays El Paso returns in August with plenty of art, music, food, and tons of fun. Last Thursdays kicks off the weekend with a fun, family-friendly art crawl across the Sun City. It's the last Thursday of the month which means Last Thursdays Art...
El Paso Filmmakers To Shine Bright At Local 48 Hour Film Project
Head out this Thursday to support local filmmakers at the inaugural 48-Hour Film Project at the Plaza Theatre in downtown El Paso. The first ever 48-Hour Film Project (El Paso Chapter), spearheaded by sitting producer and El Paso native Robert Robles will showcase 18 shorts from filmmakers in the El Paso and Las Cruces area.
El Paso Zoo to Hold K-Pop Night at the Zoo in September
The K-pop obsessed are going to want to be at the El Paso Zoo the second Saturday in September. The global phenomenon will take center stage at the first-ever In the Zoop: K-pop Night at the Zoo. It will be a Seoul-ful night at the zoo that evening as they celebrate all things K-pop.
KLAQ Has Not One, But Both New Sparta Songs For The Weekend
Every Sunday from 5-7pm, 95.5 KLAQ brings you two hours of the latest national releases & we shine the spotlight on local rock from El Paso & around the Borderland: Q Connected. After following the announcement of El Paso's own Sparta releasing a new album in October, Jim Ward was...
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Comes to Life & to El Paso Very Soon
From the Vatican City to the Sun City. It was announced earlier this year that Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel Exhibition would be stopping in El Paso, we just didn't know when. Well, the dates, and location, have been set. Michelangelo's iconic paintings will come to life on the dates of September...
If You Thought El Paso Was Pretty, It’s Even Better From The Air
El Paso really has a sense of beauty to it, from the ground & air. We've seen some truly amazing photos of the El Paso sky. But not many show El Paso... FROM the sky. But one guy has posted some truly amazing photos of El Paso from a view we normally don't get to see.
Sweet Addiction Bakeshop in Central EP Closing, Final Day Aug. 27
After five years, Sweet Addiction, located at 2831 Mobile Ave. on the corner of Piedras, is saying goodbye. On Saturday, August 27th, from 11 AM to 6 PM (or at least until they sell out) Sweet Addiction Bakeshop will be closing their doors forever. Owner Paloma has been baking for...
Trolley Tracks Returns This Weekend Aboard The El Paso Streetcar
Trolley Tracks is back this Saturday to serenade passengers on board the El Paso Streetcar. All year long, the El Paso Streetcar, in partnership with the El Paso International Music Foundation, has been hosting local musicians every last Saturday of each month. Trolley Tracks is the perfect way to discover...
Hopefully, El Paso Skaters Don’t Deal with This Kind of Insanity
Luckily, skaters in the borderland haven't had any trouble doing what they love. If you have seen skaters riding on their skateboards then you know how much hard they work to land a trick. When you're driving around El Paso you will notice skaters riding at different places excluding skate...
El Paso Band Back With A New Name But They’re Still Rockin’
We've had many bands rock El Paso throughout history. Most bands stick with their same name but on occasion you do see bands change their name during their career. Take the El Paso band Brother Strange. They've been around for quite some time bringing us some heavy sludge metal for their fans.
Halloween Spirit Is Up After Cucuy Appears on the Juarez Bridge
There is a certain Facebook some people in the borderland follow for business and pleasure. You may or may not have heard of Reporte de Puentes if you don't cross the border often. Some people in El Paso and mainly those who do cross the bridge from time to time...
El Pasoans Have A New Italian Restaurant To Enjoy In Downtown
There’s a cute new date spot in downtown El Paso and it’s giving off “Little Italy” vibes and I am here for it. So, I’m all for loving yourself and taking yourself on solo dates, but for this specific date night I decided to add a plus one because the restaurant was too beautiful not to share the experience with someone else. (And he’s also great at taking photos so win/win.)
Remember When Lou Diamond Phillips Shot A Movie In Texas
El Paso is no stranger to appearing in movies as either a filming location or a setting in the movie. One film that my family remembered was one that starred Denzel Washington & Lou Diamond Phillips. The 1996 movie Courage Under Fire: a movie that took place in 1991 during the Gulf War. Denzel Washington played Lieutenant Colonel Serling & Lou played Staff Sergeant John Monfriez.
El Paso Legends Radio La Chusma Celebrating 20 Years of Music
El Paso is not just a home of great rock, but great music in general. We've seen bands last only a few years, others last a long time & become well-known in town. Like Radio La Chusma. For 20 years, the reggaeton/latin/rock band has represented El Paso, garnering a huge following & have had their share of huge shows in their career. They've also won the award of being one of the Best Original bands 10 times.
This TikTok Shows Rain Won’t Stop El Pasoans From Enjoying Chico’s Tacos
Even though this video was posted in July, the idea behind it lives on forever. TikTok user @brendadlife filmed a video of a long line at one Chico's Tacos location in El Paso, Texas. The only thing special about this video line is that even though it was raining, people did not move. No running to their cars, just standing strong in a line for tacos.
Opening of New Eastlake Cracker Barrel Delayed Again
Opening of the new Cracker Barrel Old Country Store at Eastlake Marketplace off Interstate 10 and Eastlake Boulevard has been delayed yet again. El Pasoans and those who live and work in Socorro, Eastlake, Horizon City, Clint, and Fabens will have to wait even longer than planned before they get to enjoy Cracker Barrel’s signature Southern fried chicken dish, meatloaf, Country Fried Steak, and Old Timer’s Breakfast on their end of town.
Places To Eat, Drink And Get Your Ride Fixed In El Paso
Yep, you read that right .... car and motorcycle maintenance with great "while you wait" specials. H & H Car Wash used to be the place to go for great food and a clean car. Sadly, they closed in 2021 and the owner, Maynard Haddad, passed away last month theoretically ruling out any possibility of it ever reopening.
Did El Pasoan Capture a Guardian Angel on Camera?
The popular El Paso Instagram account FitFam recently posted a video of what some believe is a guardian angel guiding a vehicle safely through a flooded area. “What do you think?” reads the caption that accompanies the clip, “While it could easily be a lens flare, others believe that this is actually a sighting of an angel protecting a worker as he leaves a flooded area near Alameda Avenue.”
Food City Finally Bringing Deli Favorites to their Ranchland Location
It's been a tough few weeks since we had to say goodbye to the Food City at the Fox Plaza location. Thankfully, we still have two other locations to get our Food City favorites:. Food City Ranchland at 7444 Gateway Blvd E. Food City Estrella at 3200 Alameda. I think...
