ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.5 KLAQ

Big Eaters In El Paso Can Make Their Way on the Wall of Fame

There are some people in El Paso who can handle eating a lot of food with no problem. Of course, eating a lot is not very healthy and can physically make you sick. But the people who can eat a lot can land themselves on the wall of fame for food challenges. I have always been envious of the people who can actually win a food challenge that is extreme.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Filmmakers To Shine Bright At Local 48 Hour Film Project

Head out this Thursday to support local filmmakers at the inaugural 48-Hour Film Project at the Plaza Theatre in downtown El Paso. The first ever 48-Hour Film Project (El Paso Chapter), spearheaded by sitting producer and El Paso native Robert Robles will showcase 18 shorts from filmmakers in the El Paso and Las Cruces area.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Zoo to Hold K-Pop Night at the Zoo in September

The K-pop obsessed are going to want to be at the El Paso Zoo the second Saturday in September. The global phenomenon will take center stage at the first-ever In the Zoop: K-pop Night at the Zoo. It will be a Seoul-ful night at the zoo that evening as they celebrate all things K-pop.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Art, TX
El Paso, TX
Entertainment
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
El Paso, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Haskins
95.5 KLAQ

Trolley Tracks Returns This Weekend Aboard The El Paso Streetcar

Trolley Tracks is back this Saturday to serenade passengers on board the El Paso Streetcar. All year long, the El Paso Streetcar, in partnership with the El Paso International Music Foundation, has been hosting local musicians every last Saturday of each month. Trolley Tracks is the perfect way to discover...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Band Back With A New Name But They’re Still Rockin’

We've had many bands rock El Paso throughout history. Most bands stick with their same name but on occasion you do see bands change their name during their career. Take the El Paso band Brother Strange. They've been around for quite some time bringing us some heavy sludge metal for their fans.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Downtown El Paso#Acrobats#Circus School#Street Art#Performing#Cirque Du Soleil S Ovo
95.5 KLAQ

El Pasoans Have A New Italian Restaurant To Enjoy In Downtown

There’s a cute new date spot in downtown El Paso and it’s giving off “Little Italy” vibes and I am here for it. So, I’m all for loving yourself and taking yourself on solo dates, but for this specific date night I decided to add a plus one because the restaurant was too beautiful not to share the experience with someone else. (And he’s also great at taking photos so win/win.)
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Remember When Lou Diamond Phillips Shot A Movie In Texas

El Paso is no stranger to appearing in movies as either a filming location or a setting in the movie. One film that my family remembered was one that starred Denzel Washington & Lou Diamond Phillips. The 1996 movie Courage Under Fire: a movie that took place in 1991 during the Gulf War. Denzel Washington played Lieutenant Colonel Serling & Lou played Staff Sergeant John Monfriez.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Legends Radio La Chusma Celebrating 20 Years of Music

El Paso is not just a home of great rock, but great music in general. We've seen bands last only a few years, others last a long time & become well-known in town. Like Radio La Chusma. For 20 years, the reggaeton/latin/rock band has represented El Paso, garnering a huge following & have had their share of huge shows in their career. They've also won the award of being one of the Best Original bands 10 times.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
95.5 KLAQ

Opening of New Eastlake Cracker Barrel Delayed Again

Opening of the new Cracker Barrel Old Country Store at Eastlake Marketplace off Interstate 10 and Eastlake Boulevard has been delayed yet again. El Pasoans and those who live and work in Socorro, Eastlake, Horizon City, Clint, and Fabens will have to wait even longer than planned before they get to enjoy Cracker Barrel’s signature Southern fried chicken dish, meatloaf, Country Fried Steak, and Old Timer’s Breakfast on their end of town.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Places To Eat, Drink And Get Your Ride Fixed In El Paso

Yep, you read that right .... car and motorcycle maintenance with great "while you wait" specials. H & H Car Wash used to be the place to go for great food and a clean car. Sadly, they closed in 2021 and the owner, Maynard Haddad, passed away last month theoretically ruling out any possibility of it ever reopening.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Did El Pasoan Capture a Guardian Angel on Camera?

The popular El Paso Instagram account FitFam recently posted a video of what some believe is a guardian angel guiding a vehicle safely through a flooded area. “What do you think?” reads the caption that accompanies the clip, “While it could easily be a lens flare, others believe that this is actually a sighting of an angel protecting a worker as he leaves a flooded area near Alameda Avenue.”
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy