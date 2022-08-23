ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles WR DeVonta Smith: "I got a Wawa addiction"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles are preparing for Saturday's preseason finale against Miami. On Thursday, the joint-practice between the two teams was scrapped after several Dolphins players got a stomach bug.So far, no Eagles have fallen ill.Birds wideout DeVonta Smith is gearing-up for his sophomore season. He spent time during the offseason trying to bulk-up after being tossed around at times last year. But, even though he is an NFL star, in some ways he's just like us."You know what's crazy? I got a Wawa addiction, honestly," Smith said. "Wawa sandwiches, I don't know, I just eat one every day for some reason."Smith said his favorite is the honey turkey sandwich. We can all sympathize with Smith on this one.
