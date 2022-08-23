Read full article on original website
Tyrese Maxey attends Phillies game, joins TV broadcast: 'Philadelphia is home'
Tyrese Maxey joined the Phillies TV broadcast and talked about the fan base, his love for basketball, the upcoming Sixers season, and how Philadelphia has become home.
Phillies eyeing major Bryce Harper move after more Triple-A heroics
Bryce Harper continues to tear up the minor leagues as he rehabs from a thumb injury. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger hit two home runs in his first appearance with Philly’s Triple-A affiliate, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, before going 3-5 with two doubles, one of which was a walk-off hit.
Rangers Faring Well When Glenn Otto Pitches
The rookie's win-loss record doesn't show it, but Texas is winning lately when Glenn Otto takes the hill.
Eagles WR DeVonta Smith: "I got a Wawa addiction"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles are preparing for Saturday's preseason finale against Miami. On Thursday, the joint-practice between the two teams was scrapped after several Dolphins players got a stomach bug.So far, no Eagles have fallen ill.Birds wideout DeVonta Smith is gearing-up for his sophomore season. He spent time during the offseason trying to bulk-up after being tossed around at times last year. But, even though he is an NFL star, in some ways he's just like us."You know what's crazy? I got a Wawa addiction, honestly," Smith said. "Wawa sandwiches, I don't know, I just eat one every day for some reason."Smith said his favorite is the honey turkey sandwich. We can all sympathize with Smith on this one.
Fox Sports: Kyle Neptune Ready to Lead the Villanova Wildcats in a Post-Wright Season
Kyle Neptune appreciates the seismic change that’s come to college basketball from Jay Wright’s retirement. The coach embodied everything about Villanova’s basketball program and he won’t be on the sidelines when the Wildcats start their new season, writes John Fanta for Fox Sports. This time it...
Phillies 2023 schedule: Open on road, Trout comes back to Philly, game start time changes
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies are headed to Texas to open the season, play in Williamsport next August and have changed the start time to most weeknight games. Those are just three takeaways from the team's 2023 regular season schedule released Wednesday.The Phillies open the 2023 campaign with a six-game road trip with the season opener on March 30 in Texas against the Rangers.Philadelphia's home opener will be at 3:05 p.m. on April 6 against the Cincinnati Reds.For the first time in baseball history, all 30 teams will face each other in a season beginning in 2023. That means if...
CVCA football plays well in defensive struggle vs. New Philadelphia
In a first-ever meeting against New Philadelphia, the Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy football had some missed opportunities on offense in a season-opening 7-2 loss, but the Royals have nothing to be ashamed of. On the road at Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium, youthful CVCA played well against a storied New Philadelphia...
The Hockey Writers
Flyers: Ellis’ Injury Situation Opens Opportunity for York
There are less than two months until the start of the NHL season for the Philadelphia Flyers and bad news is already rolling out. Head coach John Tortorella believes defenseman Ryan Ellis will miss the start of the 2022-23 season, as he continues to battle with a “multilayered” pelvic injury that kept him out of all but four games last season. The 31-year-old defenseman is entering his 12th season in the NHL and second with the Flyers organization.
