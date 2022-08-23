ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt starting for Oakland Thursday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Vogt is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. Our models project Vogt for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX Sports

Orioles play the White Sox leading series 1-0

Chicago White Sox (62-61, third in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (64-58, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (9-7, 5.34 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Orioles: Spenser Watkins (4-3, 4.04 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -119, Orioles +100; over/under...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Dodgers Re-Sign Tony Wolters To Minor League Contract

The Los Angeles Dodgers re-signed Tony Wolters to a Minor League contract and assigned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Wolters was designated for assignment on Aug. 21 in order to activate Austin Barnes from the family emergency list. The 30-year-old was subsequently released from the organization after he went unclaimed on waivers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Angels designate Phil Gosselin for assignment

The Angels designated infielder Phil Gosselin for assignment. The Angels called up first baseman/designated hitter Mike Ford from Triple-A Salt Lake in a corresponding roster move. Ford will replace Gosselin on first base and bat cleanup in Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays.
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

Mets host the Rockies in first of 4-game series

Colorado Rockies (54-71, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (79-46, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (2-4, 5.88 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (2-1, 2.31 ERA, .51 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -417, Rockies +324; over/under is 7...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Yu Chang sitting for Rays on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yu Chang is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Chang will move to the bench on Wednesday with Brandon Lowe starting at second base. Lowe will bat second versus right-hander Mike Mayers and the Angels. numberFire's models project Lowe...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

