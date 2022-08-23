Friday marked a highly-anticipated day for Wall Street as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered remarks at the central bank's Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. He struck a stern tone that many predicted, saying the U.S. economy and consumers can continue to expect pain as rate hikes will continue in order to bring inflation down. Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO and Director of Intelligence at Quill Intelligence and former advisor at the Dallas Fed, joins Closing Bell to discuss Powell's remarks, how high the Fed will likely raise rates again in September, and more.

