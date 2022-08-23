Read full article on original website
While institutions own 34% of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 42% ownership
To get a sense of who is truly in control of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 42% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).
Is Liquidity Services, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?
Liquidity Services' (NASDAQ:LQDT) stock is up by a considerable 31% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Liquidity Services' ROE.
Institutional investors may overlook CVB Financial Corp.'s (NASDAQ:CVBF) recent US$130m market cap drop as long-term gains remain positive
Every investor in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 73% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company. Institutional investors was...
Integral Ad Science Holding (NASDAQ:IAS shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 5.7% this week, taking one-year losses to 57%
Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. And there's no doubt that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) stock has had a really bad year. To wit the share price is down 57% in that time. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Integral Ad Science Holding because we don't have a long term history to look at. Furthermore, it's down 30% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.
First Week of October 21st Options Trading For Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)
Investors in Hain Celestial Group Inc (Symbol: HAIN) saw new options begin trading this week, for the October 21st expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the HAIN options chain for the new October 21st contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Shareholders in Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) are in the red if they invested five years ago
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 15% in the last month. But that is little comfort to those holding over the last half decade, sitting on a big loss. Indeed, the share price is down 76% in the period. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. We'd err towards caution given the long term under-performance.
Possible bearish signals as The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) insiders disposed of US$2.3m worth of stock
Over the past year, many The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.
Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) stock was sold by a number of insiders in the recent year, which isn't a positive indicator for investors
Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) shareholders may have reason to be concerned, as several insiders sold their shares over the past year. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) Slash FY23 Projections on Economic Headwinds
Challenging macroeconomic conditions have compelled cloud computing firms Salesforce and Zoom Video to lower their projections for Fiscal 2023. In this article, we will discuss near-term expectations on these stocks and see what might lie beyond. The cloud computing industry, which leveraged healthy demand during the peak pandemic period, is...
This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)
Some Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive VP & Chief Legal Officer, Peter Sadowski, recently sold a substantial US$919k worth of stock at a price of US$40.85 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 9.9% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.
Stocks Edge Lower, Jackson Hole, Dell, Gap And Marvell Technology In Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Friday, August 26:. 1. -- Stock Futures Slip Ahead of Key Jackson Hole Speech. U.S. equity futures extended edged lower Friday, while the dollar held steady against its global peers and Treasury bond yields held steady, as investors braced for what could be further interest rate hike signaling from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell later in the session.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rises after resuming trade; Asia markets are higher ahead of Jackson Hole
Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded mostly higher ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium in the United States, while Hong Kong's session resumed in the afternoon after trading was halted due to a typhoon warning. The Hang Seng index was up 3.63% to 19,968.38 at the close, pumped higher by tech...
Friday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Danaher, First Majestic Silver, First Solar, Illumina, KB Home, NetApp, Nvidia, Salesforce, Snowflake and More
Friday’s top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Danaher, Exact Sciences, First Majestic Silver, First Solar, Illumina, KB Home, NetApp, Nvidia, Salesforce, Snowflake, Splunk and TechnipFMC.
