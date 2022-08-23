Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. And there's no doubt that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) stock has had a really bad year. To wit the share price is down 57% in that time. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Integral Ad Science Holding because we don't have a long term history to look at. Furthermore, it's down 30% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

STOCKS ・ 17 HOURS AGO